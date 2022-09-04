Books
Best-selling books of the week ending Aug. 27 according to Publishers Weekly.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “Babel” by R.F. Kuang (Harper Voyager)
2. “All Good People Here” by Ashley Flowers (Bantam)
3. “Soul Taken” by Pataricia Briggs (Ace)
4. “Girl, Forgotten” by Karin Slaughter (William Morrow)
5. “Fox Creek” by William Kent Krueger (Atria)
6. “The 6:20 Man” by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)
7. “The Challenge” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)
8. “Overkill” by Sandra Brown (Grand Central Publishing)
9. “The Hotel Nantucket” by Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown)
10. “Sparring Partners” by John Grisham (Doubleday)
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “Breaking History” by Jared Kushner (Broadside)
2. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster)
3. “We Never Die” by Matt Fraser (Gallery)
4. “Global Class” by Aaron McDaniel and Klaus Wehage (Benbella/Holt)
5. “Impact Players” by Liz Wiseman (Harper Business)
6. “Encyclopaedia Eorzea, Vol. II” by Square Enix (Square Enix)
7. “Half Homemade, Fully Delicious” by David Venable (Ballantine)
8. “Encyclopaedia Eorzea, Vol. I” by Square Enix (Square Enix)
9. “Diana, William, and Harry” by James Patterson and Chris Mooney (Little, Brown)
10. “Vacuuming in the Nude” by Peggy Rowe (Forefront)
Audiobooks
Best-selling books of the week on Audible.com as of Tuesday according to The Associated Press.
FICTION
1. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover, performed by Vanessa Johansson and Amy Landon (Audible Studios)
2. “Soul Taken” by Patricia Briggs, narrated by Lorelei King (Penguin Audio)
3. “Reminders of Him” by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Brittany Pressley and Ryan West (Brilliance Audio)
4. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens, narrated by Cassandra Campbell (Penguin Audio)
5. “All Good People Here” by Ashley Flowers, narrated by Brittany Pressley, Karissa Vacker and the author (Random House Audio)
6. “It Ends with Us” by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Olivia Song (Simon & Schuster Audio)
7. “Fire & Blood” (HBO Tie-in Edition) by George R. R. Martin, narrated by Simon Vance (Random House Audio)
8. “Regretting You” by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Tanya Eby and Lauren Ezzo (Brilliance Audio)
9. “Girl, Forgotten” by Karin Slaughter, narrated by Kathleen Early (Blackstone Publishing)
10. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid, narrated by Alma Cuervo, Julia Whelan and Robin Miles (Simon & Schuster Audio)
NONFICTION
1. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy, narrated by the author (Simon & Schuster Audio)
2. “Atomic Habits” by James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)
3. “Greenlights” by Matthew McConaughey, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)
4. “Breaking History” by Jared Kushner, narrated by Sean Pratt and the author (HarperAudio)
5. “Can’t Hurt Me” by David Goggins, narrated by the author and Adam Skolnick (Lioncrest Publishing)
6. “The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F---” by Mark Manson, narrated by Roger Wayne (HarperAudio)
7. “We Never Die” by Matt Fraser, narrated by the author and Alex Fraser (Simon & Schuster Audio)
8. “The Body Keeps the Score” by Bessel A. van der Kolk, narrated by Sean Pratt (Penguin Audio)
9. “12 Rules for Life” by Jordan B. Peterson, narrated by the author (Random House Canada)
10. “How to Win Friends & Influence People” by Dale Carnegie, narrated by Andrew MacMillan (Simon & Schuster Audio)
Music
Best-selling singles for the week ending Saturday according to Billboard.com.
TOP TEN
1. “As It Was,” Harry Styles
2. “About Damn Time,” Lizzo
3. “Bad Habit,” Steve Lacy
4. “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God),” Kate Bush
5. “Break My Soul,” Beyonce
6. “Sunroof,” Nicky Youre and dazy
7. “Super Freaky Girl,” Nicki Minaj
8. “Wait For U,” Future featuring Drake and Tems
9. “Me Porto Bonito,” Bad Bunny and Chencho Corleone
10. “I Like You” (A Happier Song), Post Malone featuring Doja Cat
COUNTRY
1. “You Proof,” Morgan Wallen
2. “The Kind Of Love We Make,” Luke Combs
3. “She Had Me At Heads Carolina,” Cole Swindell
4. “Wasted On You,” Morgan Wallen
5. “5 Foot 9,” Tyler Hubbard
6. “Rock And A Hard Place,” Bailey Zimmerman
7. “Where It Ends,” Bailey Zimmerman
8. “Last Night Lonely,” Jon Pardi
9. “Like I Love Country Music,” Kane Brown
10. “Fall In Love,” Bailey Zimmerman
ITUNES TOP TEN
Top 10 singles in the U.S. on iTunes music charts as of Thursday according to music.apple.com.
1. “God Did,” DJ Kahled featuring Jay-Z, Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, John Legend, Fridayy
2. “Me Porto Bonito,” Bad Bunny and Chencho Corleone
3. “Bad Habit,” Steve Lacy
4. “Staying Alive,” DJ Kahled featuring Drake and Lil Baby
5. “Tití Me Preguntó,” Bad Bunny
6. “Wait For U,” Future featuring Drake and Tems
7. “Jimmy Cooks,” Drake featuring 21 Savage
8. “Freestyle,” Lil Baby
9. “Big Time,” DJ Kahled featuring Future and Lil Baby
10. “Alone,” Rod Wave
SPOTIFY TOP TEN
Top 10 streamed tracks globally on Spotify for the week ending Aug. 25 according to spotifycharts.com.
1. “Quevedo: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 52,” Bizarrap and Quevedo
2. “Pink Venom,” BlackPink
3. “As It Was,” Harry Styles
4. “Me Porto Bonito,” Bad Bunny and Chencho Corleone
5. “Tití Me Preguntó,” Bad Bunny
6. “Despecha,” Rosalia
7. “Efecto,” Bad Bunny
8. “La Bachata,” Manuel Turizo
9. “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)” (2018 Remaster), Kate Bush
10. “Ojitos Lindos,” Bad Bunny and Bomba Estéreo
Film
The Top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of Aug. 22 according to the Associated Press.
1. “Jurassic World Dominion,” Universal
2. “The Black Phone,” Universal
3. “Sonic the Hedgehog 2,” Paramount
4. “The Lost City,” Paramount
5. “Murder at Yellowstone City,” RLJ Entertainment
6. “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” Marvel Studios
7. “Gone in the Night,” Redbox
8. “Last Seen Alive,” Redbox
9. “Memory” (2022), Universal
10. “Morbius,” Sony