Books
Best-selling books of the week ending March 5 according to Publishers Weekly.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “The Paris Apartment” by Lucy Foley (William Morrow)
2. “One Italian Summer” by Rebecca Serle (Atria)
3. “The Atlas Six” by Olivie Blake (Tor)
4. “House of Sky and Breath” by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury)
5. “The Club” by Ellery Lloyd (Harper)
6. “Abandoned in Death” by J.D. Robb (St. Martin’s Press)
7. “Phantom Game” by Christine Feehan (Berkley)
8. “The Maid” by Nita Prose (Ballantine)
9. “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles (Viking)
10. “The Judge’s List” by John Grisham (Doubleday)
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “The Whole Body Reset” by Stephen Perrine (Simon & Schuster)
2. “Undistracted” by Bob Goff (Thomas Nelson)
3. “The Way Forward” by O’Neill/Meyer (Dey Street)
4. “Red-Handed” by Peter Schweizer (Harper)
5. “Atlas of the Heart” by Brene Brown (Random House)
6. “Comedy Comedy Comedy Drama” by Bob Odenkirk (Random House)
7. “Life Force” by Tony Robbins et al. (Simon & Schuster)
8. “Food IQ” by Holzman/Rodbard (Harper Wave)
9. “Black Ops” by Ric Prado (St. Martin’s Press)
10. “I’ll Start Again Monday” by Lysa TerKeurst (Thomas Nelson)
Audiobooks
Best-selling books of the week as of March 5 according to The Associated Press.
FICTION
1. “Impact Winter” by Travis Beacham, performed by full cast (Audible Originals)
2. “Reminders of Him” by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Brittany Pressley and Ryan West (Brilliance Audio)
3. “The Paris Apartment” by Lucy Foley, narrated by Clare Corbett, Daphne Kouma, Julia Winwood, Sope Dirisu, Sofia Zervudachi and Charlie Anson (HarperAudio)
4. “The Reunion” by Meghan Quinn, narrated by Lidia Dornet, Teddy Hamilton, Laurie West, Rock Engle, CJ Bloom and Stephen Borne (Brilliance Audio)
5. “Unmissing” by Minka Kent, narrated by Carly Robins and Jane Oppenheimer (Brilliance Audio)
6. “Project Hail Mary” by Andy Weir, performed by Ray Porter (Audible Studios)
7. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover, performed by Vanessa Johansson and Amy Landon (Audible Studios)
8. “Good as Dead” by Susan Walter, narrated by Kimberly Woods, Suzanne Elise Freeman, James Anderson Foster, Selah Victor, Jack Turner and Seth Podowitz (Brilliance Audio)
9. “Never Saw Me Coming” by Vera Kurian, narrated by Brittany Pressley (Harlequin Audio)
10. “Quicksilver” by Dean Koontz, narrated by Todd Haberkorn (Brilliance Audio)
NONFICTION
1. “Atomic Habits” by James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)
2. “Atlas of the Heart” by Brené Brown, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)
3. “Will” by Will Smith and Mark Manson, narrated by Will Smith (Penguin Audio)
4. “Greenlights” by Matthew McConaughey, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)
5. “Can’t Hurt Me” by David Goggins, narrated by the author and Adam Skolnick (Lioncrest Publishing)
6. “The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F---” by Mark Manson, narrated by Roger Wayne (HarperAudio)
7. “12 Rules for Life” by Jordan B. Peterson, narrated by the author (Random House Canada)
8. “Unf--- Your Brain” by Faith G. Harper, PhD LPC-S ACS ACN, narrated by the author (Blackstone Audio, Inc.)
9. “Cues” by Vanessa Van Edwards, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)
10. “Undistracted” by Bob Goff, narrated by the author (Thomas Nelson)
Music
Best-selling singles for the week ending Saturday according to Billboard.com.
TOP TEN
1. “Heat Waves,” Glass Animals
2. “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” Carolina Gaitan, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz and Encanto cast
3. “abcdefu,” Gayle
4. “Super Gremlin,” Kodak Black
5. “Stay,” The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber
6. “Easy On Me,” Adele
7. “Ghost,” Justin Bieber
8. “Shivers,” Ed Sheeran
9. “Bad Habits,” Ed Sheeran
10. “Cold Heart” (PNAU Remix), Elton John and Dua Lipa
COUNTRY
1. “Buy Dirt,” Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan
2. “’Til You Can’t,” Cody Johnson
3. “Fancy Like,” Walker Hayes
4. “Sand In My Boots,” Morgan Wallen
5. “Doin’ This,” Luke Combs
6. “One Mississippi,” Kane Brown
7. “Thinking ‘Bout You,” Dustin Lynch featuring Lauren Alaina or MacKenzie Porter
8. “If I Didn’t Love You,” Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood
9. “Beers On Me,” Dierks Bentley, Breland and HARDY
10. “You Should Probably Leave,” Chris Stapleton
ITUNES TOP TEN
Top 10 singles in the U.S. on iTunes music charts as of Wednesday according to itunescharts.net/us/.
1. “HANDSOMER” (Remix), Russ featuring Ktlyn
2. “Thinking With My D---,” Kevin Gates (feat. Juicy J)
3. “’Til You Can’t,” Cody Johnson
4. “Leave You Alone,” Kane Brown
5. “If I Didn’t Love You,” Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood
6. “Cold Heart” (PNAU Remix), Elton John and Dua Lipa
7. “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” Carolina Gaitan, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz and Encanto cast
8. “Bam Bam,” Camila Cabello featuring Ed Sheeran
9. “AA,” Walker Hayes
10. “Ghost,” Justin Bieber
SPOTIFY TOP TEN
Top 10 streamed tracks in the U.S. on Spotify for the week ending March 3 according to spotifycharts.com.
1. “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” Carolina Gaitan, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz and Encanto cast
2. “Heat Waves,” Glass Animals
3. “Super Gremlin,” Kodak Black
4. “Pushin P,” (feat. Young Thug) by Gunna, Future
5. “STAY,” (with Justin Bieber) by The Kid LAROI
6. “Industry Baby,” Lil Nas X featuring Jack Harlow
7. “Nail Tech,” Jack Harlow
8. “Surface Pressure” (from “Encanto”/Soundtrack Version), Jessica Darrow
9. “Enemy” (from the series Arcane League of Legends), Imagine Dragons with JID
10. “I Love You So,” The Walters
Film
The Top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of Feb. 28 according to the Associated Press.
1. “The King’s Man,” 20th Century
2. “House of Gucci,” Universal
3. “American Underdog,” Lionsgate
4. “Ghostbusters: Afterlife,” Sony
5. “Eternals,” Marvel Studios
6. “The 355,” Universal
7. “A Day to Die,” Redbox
8. “Clifford the Big Red Dog,” Paramount
9. “Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City,” Sony
10. “King Richard,” Warner