Books
Best-selling books of the week ending Aug. 29 according to Publishers Weekly.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “Thick as Thieves” by Sandra Brown
2. “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett
3. “Squeeze Me” by Carl Hiaawsen
4. “Royal” by Danielle Steel
5. “1st Case“ by Patterson/Tebbetts
6. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse“ by Charlie Mackesy
7. “The Guest List” by Lucy Foley
8. “American Dirt” by Jeanine Cummins
9. “28 Summers” by Elin Hilderbrand
10. “The Order” by Daniel Silva
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “His Truth is Marching On” by Jon Meacham
2. “Live Free or Die” by Sean Hannity
3. “Caste” by Isabel Wilkerson
4. “Untamed” by Glennon Doyle
5. “Too Much and Never Enough” by Mary L. Trump
6. “Hoax” by Brian Stelter
7. “Cynical Theories” by Pluckrose/Lindsay
8. “Blitz” by David Horowitz
9. “Magnolia Table, Vol. 2” by Joanna Gaines
10. “The Answer Is ...” by Alex Trebek
Music
Best-selling singles for the week ending Saturday according to Billboard.com.
TOP TEN
1. “Dynamite,” BTS
2. “WAP,” Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion
3. “Laugh Now Cry Later,” Drake featuring Lil Durk
4. “Rockstar,” DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch
5. “Blinding Lights,” the Weeknd
6. “Whats Poppin,” Jack Harlow featuring DaBaby, Tory Lanez and Lil Wayne
7. “Watermelon Sugar,” Harry Styles
8. “Roses,” Saint Jhn
9. “Savage Love” (Laxed - Siren Beat), Jawsh 685 x Jason Derulo
10. “Before You Go,” Lewis Capaldi
COUNTRY
1. “I Hope,” Gabby Barrett
2. “Die From A Broken Heart,” Maddie and Tae
3. “The Bones,” Maren Morris
4. “Lovin’ On You,” Luke Combs
5. “Got What I Got,” Jason Aldean
6. “One Margarita,” Luke Bryan
7. “7 Summers,” Morgan Wallen
8. “Cool Again,” Kane Brown
9. “I Love My Country,” Florida Georgia Line
10. “One Of Them Girls,” Lee Brice
ITUNES TOP TEN
Top 10 singles in the U.S. on iTunes music charts as of Wednesday according to www.itunescharts.net/us/.
1. “Dynamite,” BTS
2. “WAP,” Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion
3. “Blinding Lights,” the Weeknd
4. “Starting Over,” Chris Stapleton
5. “Dynamite” (Tropical Remix), BTS
6. “Ice Cream,” Blackpink and Selena Gomez
7. “Midnight Sky,” Miley Cyrus
8. “Rain On Me,” Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande
9. “Trenches,” Monica and Lil Baby
10. “Mood,” 24kgoldn featuring Iann Dior
SPOTIFY TOP TEN
Top 10 streamed tracks in the U.S. on Spotify for the week ending Aug. 27 according to spotifycharts.com.
1. “WAP,” Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion
2. “Laugh Now Cry Later,” Drake feat. Lil Durk
3. “Mood,” 24kGoldn featuring Iann Dior
4. “Dynamite,” BTS
5. “ROCKSTAR,” DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch
6. “For The Night,” Pop Smoke featuring Lil Baby and DaBaby
7. “Wishing Well,” Juice WRLD
8. “WHATS POPPIN” (Remix), Jack Harlow featuring DaBaby, Tory Lanez and Lil Wayne
9. “Come & Go,” Juice WRLD with Marshmello
10. “Smile,” Juice WRLD with The Weeknd
Film
The Top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of Aug. 24 according to the Associated Press.
1. “The King of Staten Island,” Universal
2. “The Outpost,” ScreenMedia
3. “Hard Kill,” Redbox Entertainment
4. “Scoob!” Warner
5. “You Should Have Left,” Universal
6. “Trolls World Tour,” Universal
7. “One Night in Bangkok,” Lionsgate
8. “Deep Blue Sea 3,” Warner
9. “The Invisible Man,” Universal
10. “Emperor” (2020), Universal