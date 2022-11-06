Books
Best-selling books of the week ending Oct. 29 according to Publishers Weekly.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “The Boys from Biloxi” by John Grisham (Doubleday)
2. “No Plan B” by Lee Child and Andrew Child (Delacorte)
3. “The Passenger” by Cormac McCarthy (Knopf)
4. “The Rise of the Dragon” by George R.R. Martin, Elio M. Garcia Jr. and Linda Antonsson (Ten Speed)
5. “Fairy Tale” by Stephen King (Scribner)
6. “Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper)
7. “Dreamland” by Nicholas Sparks (Random House)
8. “Livid” by Patricia Cornwell (Grand Central)
9. “Long Shadows” by David Baldacci (Grand Central)
10. “Mad Honey” by Jodi Picoult and Jennifer Finney Boylan (Ballantine)
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “Go-To Dinners” by Ina Garten (Clarkson Potter)
2. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster)
3. “Waypoints” by Sam Heughan (Voraciou)
4. “And There Was Light” by Jon Meacham (Random House)
5. “Justice Corrupted” by Ted Cruz (Regnery)
6. “The Way Home” by Kardea Brown (Amistad)
7. “Killing the Legends” by Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard (St. Martin’s Press)
8. “My Travels with Mrs. Kennedy” by Clint Hill and Lisa McCubbin Hill (Gallery)
9. “Beyond the Wand” by Tom Felton (Grand Central)
10. “Guinness World Records 2023” (Guinness World Records)
Audiobooks
Best-selling books of the week on Audible.com as of Tuesday according to The Associated Press.
FICTION
1. “No Plan B” by Lee Child and Andrew Child, narrated by Scott Brick (Random House Audio)
2. “It Starts with Us” by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Colin Donnell and Olivia Song (Simon & Schuster Audio)
3. “Fire & Blood” by George R. R. Martin, narrated by Simon Vance (Random House Audio)
4. “The Boys from Biloxi” by John Grisham, narrated by Michael Beck (Random House Audio)
5. “Fairy Tale” by Stephen King, narrated by Seth Numrich and the author (Simon & Schuster Audio)
6. “Reminders of Him” by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Brittany Pressley and Ryan West (Brilliance Audio)
7. “It Ends with Us” by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Olivia Song (Simon & Schuster Audio)
8. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover, performed by Vanessa Johansson and Amy Landon (Audible Studios)
9. “Defiance of the Fall 7” by TheFirstDefier and JF Brink, narrated by Pavi Proczko (Aethon Audio)
10. “The Method” by James Patterson and Michael B. Silver, performed by Zachary Quinto, Stephanie Beatriz, Lil Rel Howery, Justine Lupe, Jack Davenport and full cast (Audible Originals)
NONFICTION
1. “The Trump Tapes” by Bob Woodward, narrated by Donald J. Trump and the author (Simon & Schuster Audio Originals)
2. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy, narrated by the author (Simon & Schuster Audio)
3. “Atomic Habits” by James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)
4. “Waypoints” by Sam Heughan, narrated by the author (Voracious)
5. “12 Rules for Life” by Jordan B. Peterson, narrated by the author (Random House Canada)
6. “Greenlights” by Matthew McConaughey, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)
7. “Can’t Hurt Me” by David Goggins, narrated by the author and Adam Skolnick (Lioncrest Publishing)
8. “2000 Mules” by Dinesh D’Souza, narrated by Dan Crue and the author — preface (Dreamscape Media, LLC)
9. “The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F---” by Mark Manson, narrated by Roger Wayne (HarperAudio)
10. “The Body Keeps the Score” by Bessel A. van der Kolk, narrated by Sean Pratt (Penguin Audio)
Music
Best-selling singles for the week ending Saturday according to Billboard.com.
TOP TEN
1. “Anti-Hero,” Taylor Swift
2. “Lavender Haze,” Taylor Swift
3. “Maroon,” Taylor Swift
4. “Snow On The Beach,” Taylor Swift featuring Lana Del Rey
5. “Midnight Rain,” Taylor Swift
6. “Bejeweled,” Taylor Swift
7. “Question ... ?” Taylor Swift
8. “You’re On Your Own, Kid,” Taylor Swift
9. “Karma,” Taylor Swift
10. “Vigilante S---,” Taylor Swift
COUNTRY
1. “You Proof,” Morgan Wallen
2. “Something In The Orange,” Zach Bryan
3. “Wasted On You,” Morgan Wallen
4. “The Kind Of Love We Make,” Luke Combs
5. “She Had Me At Heads Carolina,” Cole Swindell
6. “5 Foot 9,” Tyler Hubbard
7. “Thank God,” Kane Brown With Katelyn Brown
8. “Fall In Love,” Bailey Zimmerman
9. “Rock And A Hard Place,” Bailey Zimmerman
10. “Half Of Me,” Thomas Rhett featuring Riley Green
ITUNES TOP TEN
Top 10 singles in the U.S. on iTunes music charts as of Thursday according to music.apple.com.
1. “Anti-Hero,” Taylor Swift
2. “Bejewled,” Taylor Swift
3. “Lavender Haze,” Taylor Swift
4. “Maroon,” Taylor Swift
5. “California Breeze,” Lil Baby
6. “Midnight Rain,” Taylor Swift
7. “Shirt,” SZA
8. “Snow On The Beach,” Taylor Swift featuring Lana Del Rey
9. “Hotel Lobby,” Quavo, Takeoff, Unc and Phew
10. “Forever” Lil Baby featuring Fridayy
SPOTIFY TOP TEN
Top 10 streamed tracks globally on Spotify for the week ending Oct. 27 according to spotifycharts.com.
1. “Anti-Hero,” Taylor Swift
2. “Lavender Haze,” Taylor Swift
3. “Snow On The Beach,” Taylor Swift featuring Lana Del Rey
4. “Midnight Rain,” Taylor Swift
5. “Maroon,” Taylor Swift
6. “You’re On Your Own, Kid,” Taylor Swift
7. “Unholy,” Sam Smith featuring Kim Petras
8. “Karma,” Taylor Swift
9. “Vigilante S---,” Taylor Swift
10. “Question ... ?” Taylor Swift
Film
The Top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of Oct. 24 according to the Associated Press.
1. “Nope,” Universal
2. “Bullet Train,” Sony
3. “The Invitation” (2022), Sony
4. “Beast” (2022), Universal
5. “Fall,” Lionsgate
6. “Jeepers Creepers: Reborn,” Screen Media
7. “DC League of Super-Pets,” Warner
8. “Thor: Love and Thunder,” Marvel Studios
9. “Where the Crawdads Sing,” Sony
10. “Minions: The Rise of Gru,” Universal