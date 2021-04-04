Music
Best-selling singles for the week ending Saturday according to Billboard.com.
TOP TEN
1. “Peaches,” Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon
2. “Up,” Cardi B
3. “Leave The Door Open,” Silk Sonic featuring Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak
4. “Drivers License,” Olivia Rodrigo
5. “Save Your Tears,” the Weeknd
6. “Blinding Lights,” the Weeknd
7. “Levitating,” Dua Lipa featuring DaBaby
8. “What’s Next,” Drake
9. “What You Know Bout Love,” Pop Smoke
10. “Mood,” 24kGoldn featuring Iann Dior
COUNTRY
1. “What’s Your Country Song,” Thomas Rhett
2. “The Good Ones,” Gabby Barrett
3. “Starting Over,” Chris Stapleton
4. “Just The Way,” Parmalee featuring Blanco Brown
5. “Better Together,” Luke Combs
6. “Good Time,” Niko Moon
7. “Lady,” Brett Young
8. “Long Live,” Florida Georgia Line
9. “Down To One,” Luke Bryan
10. “Forever After All,” Luke Combs
ITUNES TOP TEN
Top 10 singles in the U.S. on iTunes music charts as of Wednesday according to www.itunescharts.net/us/.
1. “Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” Lil Nas X
2. “Astronaut In The Ocean,” Masked Wolf
3. “Leave The Door Open,” Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak and Silk Sonic
4. “Dreams,” Fleetwood Mac
5. “Peaches,” Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon
6. “Summer of ’69,” Bryan Adams
7. “Best Friend,” Saweetie featuring Doja Cat
8. “Beautiful Mistakes,” Maroon 5 and Megan Thee Stallion
9. “Zombie,” The Cranberries
10. “Up,” Cardi B
SPOTIFY TOP TEN
Top 10 streamed tracks in the U.S. on Spotify for the week ending March 25 according to spotifycharts.com.
1. “Peaches,” Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon
2. “As I Am,” Justin Bieber featuring Khalid
3. “Hold On,” Justin Bieber
4. “Up,” by Cardi B
5. “Telepatía,” Kali Uchis
6. “What’s Next,” Drake
7. “Leave The Door Open,” Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic
8. “Calling My Phone,” Lil Tjay, 6LACK
9. “Drivers License,” Olivia Rodrigo
10. “Astronaut In The Ocean,” Masked Wolf
Film
The Top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of March 22 according to the Associated Press.
1. “News of the World,” Universal
2. “The Croods: A New Age,” Universal
3. “Monster Hunter” (2020), Sony
4. “SAS: Red Notice,” Redbox Entertainment
5. “Promising Young Woman,” Universal
6. “The Seventh Day,” Redbox Entertainment
7. “Greenland,” Universal
8. “Soul,” Disney
9. “Hero Dog: The Journey Home,” Lionsgate
10. “Breaking News in Yuba County,” Warner
The Publishers Weekly bestselling books lists were not available this week.