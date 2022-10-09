Books
Best-selling books of the week ending Oct. 1 according to Publishers Weekly.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central Publishing)
2. “Fairy Tale” by Stephen King (Scribner)
3. “Dreamland” by Nicholas Sparks (Random House)
4. “The Golden Enclaves” by Naomi Novik (Del Rey)
5. “The Winners” by Fredrik Backman (Atria)
6. “Treasure State” by C.J. Box (Minotaur)
7. “Blowback” by James Patterson and Brendan DuBois (Little, Brown)
8. “Vince Flynn: Oath of Loyalty” by Kyle Mills (Atria)
9. “The Butcher and the Wren” by Alaina Urquhart (Zando)
10. “Suspect” by Scott Turow (Grand Central Publishing)
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “Live Wire” by Kelly Rippa (Dey Street)
2. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster)
3. “Killing the Legends” by Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard (St. Martin’s Press)
4. “The Rise of the Rest” by Steve Case (Avid Reader)
5. “Starry Messenger” by Neil deGrasse Tyson (Holt)
6. “Healing Through Words” by Rupi Kaur (Andrews McMeel)
7. “Discipline is Destiny” by Ryan Holiday (Portfolio)
8. “The 6 Types of Working Genius” by Patrick M. Lencioni (BenBella/Holt)
9. “Home Is Where the Eggs Are” by Molly Yeh (William Morrow)
10. “What’s Gaby Cooking: Take it Easy” by Gaby Dalkin (Abrams)
Audiobooks
Best-selling books of the week on Audible.com as of Tuesday according to The Associated Press.
FICTION
1. “The Sandman: Act III” by Neil Gaiman and Dirk Maggs, performed by Neil Gaiman, James McAvoy, K.J. Apa, Kat Dennings, Shruti Haasan, David Harewood, Regé-Jean Page, Kristen Schaal, Wil Wheaton and full cast (Audible Originals)
2. “Fairy Tale” by Stephen King, narrated by Seth Numrich and the author (Simon & Schuster Audio)
3. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover, performed by Vanessa Johansson and Amy Landon (Audible Studios)
4. “Reminders of Him” by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Brittany Pressley and Ryan West (Brilliance Audio)
5. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens, narrated by Cassandra Campbell (Penguin Audio)
6. “The Golden Enclaves” by Naomi Novik, narrated by Anisha Dadia (Random House Audio)
7. “Stranger in the Woods” by Anni Taylor, performed by Harriet Gordon-Anderson (Audible Studios)
8. “All Good People Here” by Ashley Flowers, narrated by Brittany Pressley, Karissa Vacker and Ashley Flowers (Random House Audio)
9. “The Winners” by Fredrik Backman, narrated by Marin Ireland (Simon & Schuster Audio)
10. “It Ends with Us” by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Olivia Song (Simon & Schuster Audio)
NONFICTION
1. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy, narrated by the author (Simon & Schuster Audio)
2. “Discipline Is Destiny” by Ryan Holiday, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)
3. “Atomic Habits” by James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)
4. “Live Wire” by Kelly Ripa, narrated by the author (HarperAudio)
5. “Starry Messenger” by Neil deGrasse Tyson, narrated by the author (Macmillan Audio)
6. “The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F---” by Mark Manson, narrated by Roger Wayne (HarperAudio)
7. “12 Rules for Life” by Jordan B. Peterson, narrated by the author (Random House Canada)
8. “Greenlights” by Matthew McConaughey, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)
9. “Killing the Legends” by Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard, narrated by Robert Petkoff (Macmillan Audio)
10. “Can’t Hurt Me” by David Goggins, narrated by the author and Adam Skolnick (Lioncrest Publishing)
Music
Best-selling singles for the week ending Saturday according to Billboard.com.
TOP TEN
1. “Bad Habit,” Steve Lacy
2. “As It Was,” Harry Styles
3. “Unholy,” Sam Smith and Kim Petras
4. “I Like You (A Happier Song),” Post Malone featuring Doja Cat
5. “Sunroof,” Nicky Youre and dazy
6. “Super Freaky Girl,” Nicki Minaj
7. “I Ain’t Worried,” OneRepublic
8. “You Proof,” Morgan Wallen
9. “Tomorrow 2,” GloRilla and Cardi B
10. “About Damn Time,” Lizzo
COUNTRY
1. “You Proof,” Morgan Wallen
2. “The Kind Of Love We Make,” Luke Combs
3. “Wasted On You,” Morgan Wallen
4. “She Had Me At Heads Carolina,” Cole Swindell
5. “5 Foot 9,” Tyler Hubbard
6. “Something In The Orange,” Zach Bryan
7. “Rock And A Hard Place,” Bailey Zimmerman
8. “Fall In Love,” Bailey Zimmerman
9. “Son Of A Sinner,” Jelly Roll
10. “Thank God,” Kane Brown with Katelyn Brown
ITUNES TOP TEN
Top 10 singles in the U.S. on iTunes music charts as of Wednesday according to music.apple.com.
1. “Under The Influence,” Chris Brown
2. “Bad Habit,” Steve Lacy
3. “Tomorrow 2,” GloRilla and Cardi B
4. “Unholy,” Sam Smith and Kim Petras
5. “Me Porto Bonito,” Bad Bunny and Chencho Corleone
6. “Wait for U,” Future featuring Drake and Tems
7. “Jimmy Cooks,” Drake featuring 21 Savage
8. “Tití Me Preguntó,” Bad Bunny
9. “Freestyle,” Lil Baby
10. “Moscow Mule,” Bad Bunny
SPOTIFY TOP TEN
Top 10 streamed tracks globally on Spotify for the week ending Sept. 29 according to spotifycharts.com.
1. “Unholy,” Sam Smith featuring Kim Petras
2. “I’m Good (Blue),” David Guetta and Bebe Rexha
3. “As It Was,” Harry Styles
4. “Quevedo: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 52,” Bizarrap and Quevedo
5. “La Bachata,” Manuel Turizo
6. “Me Porto Bonito,” Bad Bunny and Chencho Corleone
7. “Shut Down,” BlackPink
8. “Tití Me Preguntó,” Bad Bunny
9. “I Ain’t Worried,” OneRepublic
10. “Under The Influence,” Chris Brown
Film
The Top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of Sept. 26 according to the Associated Press.
1. “Where the Crawdads Sing,” Sony
2. “Minions: The Rise of Gru,” Universal
3. “Bandit” (2022), Redbox Entertainment
4. “Elvis” (2022), Warner
5. “Emily the Criminal,” Redbox
6. “Jurassic World Dominion,” Universal
7. “The Munsters,” Universal
8. “The Black Phone,” Universal
9. “Dead for a Dollar,” Quiver
10. “Bullet Proof,” Lionsgate