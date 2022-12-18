Books
Best-selling books of the week ending Dec. 10 according to Publishers Weekly.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “The Boys from Biloxi” by John Grisham (Doubleday)
2. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday)
3. “Fairy Tale” by Stephen King (Scribner)
4. “A World of Curiosities” by Louise Penny (Minotaur)
5. “Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper)
6. “Triple Cross” by James Patterson (Little, Brown)
7. “Dreamland” by Nicholas Sparks (Random House)
8. “Tom Clancy: Red Winter” by Marc Cameron (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)
9. “Stella Maris” by Cormac McCarthy (Knopf)
10. “Mad Honey” by Picoult/Boylan (Ballantine)
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “The Light We Carry” by Michelle Obama (Crown)
2. “Go-To Dinners” by Ina Garten (Clarkson Potter)
3. “Faith Still Moves Mountains” by Harris Faulkner (Broadside)
4. “Guinness World Records 2023” – (Guinness World Records)
5. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster)
6. “Friends, Lovers, and The Big Terrible Thing” by Matthew Perry (Flatiron)
7. “Radio’s Greatest of All Time” by Rush Limbaugh (Threshold)
8. “Downshiftology Healthy Meal Prep” by Lisa Bryan (Clarkson Potter)
9. “And There Was Light” by Jon Meacham (Random House)
10. “Surrender” by Bono (Knopf)
Audiobooks
Best-selling books of the week on Audible.com as of Tuesday according to The Associated Press.
FICTION
1. “Failure Mode” by Craig Alanson, narrated by R.C. Bray (Podium Audio)
2. “Marshal Arcane” by Terry Mancour, narrated by John Lee (Podium Audio)
3. “Resting Scrooge Face” by Meghan Quinn, narrated by Carly Robins and Aaron Shedlock (Amazon Original Stories)
4. “The Bookstore Sisters” by Alice Hoffman, narrated by Jennifer Jill Araya (Amazon Original Stories)
5. “Primal Hunter 4” by Zogarth, narrated by Travis Baldree (Aethon Audio)
6. “Fairy Tale” by Stephen King, narrated by Seth Numrich and the author (Simon & Schuster Audio)
7. “Tom Clancy Red Winter” by Marc Cameron, narrated by Scott Brick (Random House Audio)
8. “The Quarry Girls” by Jess Lourey, narrated by Jess Nahikian (Brilliance Audio)
9. “A Hard Day for a Hangover” by Darynda Jones, narrated by Lorelei King (Macmillan Audio)
10. “Reminders of Him” by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Brittany Pressley and Ryan West (Brilliance Audio)
NONFICTION
1. “Never Finished” by David Goggins, narrated by the author, Adam Skolnick and Jacqueline Gardner (Lioncrest Publishing)
2. “The Light We Carry” by Michelle Obama, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)
3. “Atomic Habits” by James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)
4. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy, narrated by the author (Simon & Schuster Audio)
5. “Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing” by Matthew Perry, narrated by the author (Macmillan Audio)
6. “The Whole-Brain Child” by Daniel J. Siegel and Tina Payne Bryson, narrated by the authors (Random House Audio)
7. “Can’t Hurt Me” by David Goggins, narrated by the author and Adam Skolnick (Lioncrest Publishing)
8. “Elvis and Me” by Priscilla Beaulieu Presley, narrated by the author (Blackstone Publishing)
9. “12 Rules for Life” by Jordan B. Peterson, narrated by the author (Random House Canada)
10. “How to Meet Your Self” by Dr. Nicole LePera, narrated by Courtney Patterson (HarperAudio)
Music
Best-selling singles for the week ending Saturday according to Billboard.com.
TOP TEN
1. “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” Mariah Carey
2. “Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree,” Brenda Lee
3. “Jingle Bell Rock,” Bobby Helms
4. “A Holly Jolly Christmas,” Burl Ives
5. “Creepin’,” Metro Boomin, The Weeknd and 21 Savage
6. “Anti-Hero,” Taylor Swift
7. “Unholy,” Sam Smith & Kim Petras
8. “Superhero (Heroes & Villains),” Metro Boomin, Future and Chris Brown
9. “Last Christmas,” Wham!
10. “Rich Flex,” Drake and 21 Savage
COUNTRY
1. “You Proof,” Morgan Wallen
2. “One Thing at a Time,” Morgan Wallen
3. “Wasted On You,” Morgan Wallen
4. “Something In The Orange,” Zach Bryan
5. “Tennessee Fan,” Morgan Wallen
6. “Thank God,” Kane Brown With Katelyn Brown
7. “Days That End in Why,” Morgan Wallen
8. “Fall In Love,” Bailey Zimmerman
9. “She Had Me At Heads Carolina,” Cole Swindell
10. “The Kind Of Love We Make,” Luke Combs
ITUNES TOP TEN
Top 10 singles in the U.S. on iTunes music charts as of Thursday according to music.apple.com.
1. “Kill Bill,” SZA
2. “Blind,” SZA
3. “Nobody Gets Me,” SZA
4. “Love Language,” SZA
5. “Creepin’,” Metro Boomin, The Weeknd and 21 Savage
6. “Low,” SZA
7. “See & Destroy,” SZA
8. “Snooze,” SZA
9. “Rich Flex,” Drake and 21 Savage
10. “Used,” SZA featuring Don Toliver
SPOTIFY TOP TEN
Top 10 streamed tracks globally on Spotify for the week ending Dec. 8 according to spotifycharts.com.
1. “All I Want for Christmas is You,” Mariah Carey
2. “Unholy,” Sam Smith featuring Kim Petras
3. “Creepin’,” Metro Boomin, The Weeknd and 21 Savage
4. “Last Christmas,” Wham!
5. “As It Was,” Harry Styles
6. “Anti-Hero,” Taylor Swift
7. “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree,” Brenda Lee
8. “La Bachata,” Manuel Turizo
9. “La Jumpa,” Arcangel and Bad Bunny
10. “I’m Good (Blue),” David Guetta and Bebe Rexha
Film
The Top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of Dec. 5 according to the Associated Press.
1. “Top Gun: Maverick”
2. “Medieval” (2022)
3. “Savage Salvation”
4. “Poker Face”
5. “Clerks III”
6. “Don’t Worry Darling”
7. “The Accursed” (2022)
8. “Bullet Train”
9. “Nope”
10. “Fall”