Books
Best-selling books of the week ending Oct. 10 according to Publishers Weekly.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “The Return,” Nicholas Sparks
2. “Troubles in Paradise,” Elin Hilderbrand
3. “The Searcher,” Tana French
4. “Leave the World Behind,” Rumaan Alam
5. “The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue,” V.E. Schwab
6. “The Evening and the Morning,” Ken Follett
7. “The Book of Two Ways,” Jodi Picoult
8. “The Coast-to-Coast Murders,” James Patterson and J.D. Barker
9. “Magic Lessons,” Alice Hoffman
10. “The Harbinger II,” Jonathan Cahn
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “Modern Comfort Food” Ina Garten
2. “Humans,” Brandon Stanton
3. “The Happy in a Hurry Cookbook,” Doocy/Doocy
4. “Blackout,” Candace Owens
5. “The 99% Invisible City,” Roman Mars and Kurt Kohlstedt
6. “Is This Anything?” Jerry Seinfeld
7. “Rage,” Bob Woodward
8. “Didn’t See That Coming,” Rachel Hollis
9. “Forward,” David Jeremiah
10. “Killing Crazy Horse,” Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard
Music
Best-selling singles for the week ending Saturday according to Billboard.com.
TOP TEN
1. “Savage Love” (Laxed — Siren Beat), Jawsh 685 x Jason Derulo x BTS
2. “Dynamite,” BTS
3. “WAP,” Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion
4. “Mood,” 24kGoldn featuring Iann Dior
5. “Laugh Now Cry Later,” Drake featuring Lil Durk
6. “Blinding Lights,” the Weeknd
7. “Rockstar,” DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch
8. “I Hope,” Gabby Barrett featuring Charlie Puth
9. “Runnin,” 21 Savage and Metro Boomin
10. “Mr. Right Now,” 21 Savage and Metro Boomin featuring Drake
COUNTRY
1. “I Hope,” Gabby Barrett
2. “One Of Them Girls,” Lee Brice
3. “Got What I Got,” Jason Aldean
4. “More Than My Hometown,” Morgan Wallen
5. “Lovin’ On You,” Luke Combs
6. “Some Girls,” Jameson Rodgers
7. “One Beer,” Hardy featuring Lauren Alaina and Devin Dawson
8. “I Called Mama,” Tim McGraw
9. “I Should Probably Go To Bed,” Dan and Shay
10. “Happy Anywhere,” Blake Shelton featuring Gwen Stefani
ITUNES TOP TEN
Top 10 singles in the U.S. on iTunes music charts as of Wednesday according to www.itunescharts.net/us/.
1. “Dreams,” Fleetwood Mac
2. “Holy,” Justin Bieber featuring Chance the Rapper
3. “Dynamite,” BTS
4. “One of Them Girls,” Lee Brice
5. “Bang!” AJR
6. “Blinding Lights,” the Weeknd
7. “Baby, I’m Jealous,” Bebe Rexha featuring Doja Cat
8. “Commander In Chief,” Demi Lovato
9. “Shot in the Dark,” AC/DC
10. “Mood,” 24kgoldn featuring Iann Dior
SPOTIFY TOP TEN
Top 10 streamed tracks in the U.S. on Spotify for the week ending Oct. 8 according to spotifycharts.com.
1. “WAP,” Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion
2. “Mood,” 24kGoldn featuring Iann Dior
3. “Runnin,” 21 Savage
4. “Mr. Right Now,” 21 Savage featuring Drake
5. “For The Night,” Pop Smoke featuring Lil Baby and DaBaby
6. “Lemonade,” Internet Money featuring Gunna, Don Toliver and NAV
7. “Laugh Now Cry Later,” Drake featuring Lil Durk
8. “Glock In My Lap,” 21 Savage
9. “Wonder,” Shawn Mendes
10. “Holy,” Justin Bieber featuring Chance The Rapper
Film
The Top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of Oct. 5 according to the Associated Press.
1. “Ava,” Redbox Entertainment
2. “The Tax Collector,” RLJ Entertainment
3. “The Silencing,” Lionsgate
4. “The 2nd,” Universal
5. “The Secret: Dare to Dream,” Lionsgate
6. “Black Water: Abyss,” Screen Media
7. “True History of the Kelly Gang,” Cinedigm
8. “The Secret Garden” (2020), Universal
9. “Scoob!” Warner
10. “American Pie Presents: Girls’ Rules,” Universal