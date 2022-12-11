Books
Best-selling books of the week ending Dec. 3 according to Publishers Weekly.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “A World of Curiosities” by Louise Penny
2. “The Boys from Biloxi” by John Grisham
3. “Fairy Tale” by Stephen King
4. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus
5. “Triple Cross” by James Patterson
6. “Dreamland” by Nicholas Sparks
7. “Desert Star” by Michael Connelly
8. “The Choice” by Nora Roberts
9. “Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kingsolver
10. “Mad Honey” by Jennifer Finney Boylan and Jodi Picoult
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “The Light We Carry” by Michelle Obama
2. “Faith Still Moves Mountains” by Harris Faulkner
3. “The Simply Happy Cookbook” by Doocy/Doocy
4. “Go-To Dinners” by Ina Garten
5. “Friends, Lovers, and The Big Terrible Thing” by Matthew Perry
6. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy
7. “Guinness World Records 2023”
8. “So Help Me God” by Mike Pence
9. “And There Was Light” by Jon Meacham
10. “Surrender” by Bono
Audiobooks
Best-selling books of the week on Audible.com as of Tuesday according to The Associated Press.
FICTION
1. “A World of Curiosities” by Louise Penny, narrated by Robert Bathurst (Macmillan Audio)
2. “Resting Scrooge Face” by Meghan Quinn, narrated by Carly Robins and Aaron Shedlock (Amazon Original Stories)
3. “The Bookstore Sisters” by Alice Hoffman, narrated by Jennifer Jill Araya (Amazon Original Stories)
4. “Fairy Tale” by Stephen King, narrated by Seth Numrich and the author (Simon & Schuster Audio)
5. “The Quarry Girls” by Jess Lourey, narrated by Jess Nahikian (Brilliance Audio)
6. “Reminders of Him” by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Brittany Pressley and Ryan West (Brilliance Audio)
7. “It Starts with Us” by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Colin Donnell and Olivia Song (Simon & Schuster Audio)
8. “Along Came Holly” by Codi Hall, performed by Veronica Worthington and Skyler Hutchinson (Audible Originals)
9. “Princess and the Player” by Ilsa Madden-Mills, narrated by Lee Samuels and Stella Bloom (Brilliance Audio)
10. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens, narrated by Cassandra Campbell (Penguin Audio)
NONFICTION
1. “The Light We Carry” by Michelle Obama, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)
2. “Atomic Habits” by James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)
3. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy, narrated by the author (Simon & Schuster Audio)
4. “Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing” by Matthew Perry, narrated by the author (Macmillan Audio)
5. “12 Rules for Life” by Jordan B. Peterson, narrated by the author (Random House Canada)
6. “The Mountain Is You” by Brianna Wiest, narrated by Stacey Glemboski (Thought Catalog Books)
7. “Can’t Hurt Me” by David Goggins, narrated by the author and Adam Skolnick (Lioncrest Publishing)
8. “The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F---” by Mark Manson, narrated by Roger Wayne (HarperAudio)
9. “Greenlights” by Matthew McConaughey, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)
10. “How to Win Friends & Influence People” by Dale Carnegie, narrated by Andrew MacMillan (Simon & Schuster Audio)
Music
Best-selling singles for the week ending Saturday according to Billboard.com.
TOP TEN
1. “Anti-Hero,” Taylor Swift
2. “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” Mariah Carey
3. “Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree,” Brenda Lee
4. “Unholy,” Sam Smith & Kim Petras
5. “Jingle Bell Rock,” Bobby Helms
6. “A Holly Jolly Christmas,” Burl Ives
7. “Rich Flex,” Drake and 21 Savage
8. “Bad Habit,” Steve Lacy
9. “It’s The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year,” Andy Williams
10. “Last Christmas,” Wham!
COUNTRY
1. “You Proof,” Morgan Wallen
2. “Something In The Orange,” Zach Bryan
3. “Wasted On You,” Morgan Wallen
4. “She Had Me At Heads Carolina,” Cole Swindell
5. “Fall In Love,” Bailey Zimmerman
6. “The Kind Of Love We Make,” Luke Combs
7. “Thank God,” Kane Brown With Katelyn Brown
8. “Son Of A Sinner,” Jelly Roll
9. “Rock And A Hard Place,” Bailey Zimmerman
10. “What My World Spins Around,” Jordan Davis
ITUNES TOP TEN
Top 10 singles in the U.S. on iTunes music charts as of Thursday according to music.apple.com.
1. “Creepin’,” Metro Boomin, The Weeknd and 21 Savage
2. “Superhero (Heroes and Villains),” Metro Boomin, Future and Chris Brown
3. “Rich Flex,” Drake and 21 Savage
4. “Umbrella,” Metro Boomin, 21 Savage and Young Nudy
5. “Too Many Nights,” Metro Boomin and Future featuring Don Toliver
6. “Spin Bout U,” Drake and 21 Savage
7. “Niagara Falls (Foot or 2),” Metro Boomin, Travis Scott and 21 Savage
8. “Metro Spider,” Metro Boomin and Young Thug
9. “Raindrops (Insane),” Metro Boomin and Travis Scott
10. “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” Mariah Carey
SPOTIFY TOP TEN
Top 10 streamed tracks globally on Spotify for the week ending Dec. 1 according to spotifycharts.com.
1. “Unholy,” Sam Smith featuring Kim Petras
2. “Anti-Hero,” Taylor Swift
3. “As It Was,” Harry Styles
4. “La Bachata,” Manuel Turizo
5. “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” Mariah Carey
6. “I’m Good (Blue),” David Guetta and Bebe Rexha
7. “Rich Flex,” Drake and 21 Savage
8. “Quevedo: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 52,” Bizarrap and Quevedo
9. “Last Christmas,” Wham!
10. “Made You Look,” Meghan Trainor
Film
The Top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of Nov. 28 according to the Associated Press.
1. “Top Gun: Maverick”
2. “Poker Face”
3. “Don’t Worry Darling”
4. “Savage Salvation”
5. “Bullet Train”
6. “Detective Knight: Rogue”
7. “Nope”
8. “Beast” (2022)
9. “The Enforcer” (2022)
10. “Ainbo: Spirit of the Amazon”