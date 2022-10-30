Books
Best-selling books of the week ending Oct. 22 according to Publishers Weekly.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “The Boys from Biloxi” by John Grisham (Doubleday)
2. “Fairy Tale” by Stephen King (Scribner)
3. “Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kingsolver Harper
4. “Long Shadows” by David Baldacci (Grand Central)
5. “Dreamland” by Nicholas Sparks (Random House)
6. “Mad Honey” by Jodi Picoult and Jennifer Finney Boylan (Ballantine)
7. “The Christmas Spirit” by Debbie Macomber (Ballantine)
8. “The Maze” by Nelson DeMille (Scribner)
9. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central Publishing)
10. “Liberation Day” by George Saunders (Random House)
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “Beyond the Wand” by Tom Felton (Grand Central)
2. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster)
3. “And There Was Light” by Jon Meacham (Random House)
4. “Feed These People” by Jen Hatmaker (Harvest)
5. “Madly, Deeply” by Alan Rickman (Holt)
6. “Bibi” by Benjamin Netanyahu (Threshold)
7. “Somebody Feed Phil the Book” by Phil Rosenthal (Simon Element)
8. “The Extraordinary Life of an Ordinary Man” by Paul Newman (Knopf)
9. “Killing the Legends” by Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard (St. Martin’s Press)
10. “Confidence Man” by Maggie Haberman (Penguin Press)
Audiobooks
Best-selling books of the week on Audible.com as of Tuesday according to The Associated Press.
FICTION
1. “It Starts with Us” by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Colin Donnell and Olivia Song (Simon & Schuster Audio)
2. “The Boys from Biloxi” by John Grisham, narrated by Michael Beck (Random House Audio)
3. “Fairy Tale” by Stephen King, narrated by Seth Numrich and the author (Simon & Schuster Audio)
4. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover, performed by Vanessa Johansson and Amy Landon (Audible Studios)
5. “It Ends with Us” by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Olivia Song (Simon & Schuster Audio)
6. “Reminders of Him” by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Brittany Pressley and Ryan West (Brilliance Audio)
7. “The Method” by James Patterson and Michael B. Silver, performed by Zachary Quinto, Stephanie Beatriz, Lil Rel Howery, Justine Lupe, Jack Davenport and full cast (Audible Originals)
8. “The Sandman: Act III” by Neil Gaiman and Dirk Maggs, performed by Neil Gaiman, James McAvoy, K.J. Apa, Kat Dennings, Shruti Haasan, David Harewood, Regé-Jean Page, Kristen Schaal, Wil Wheaton and full cast (Audible Originals)
9. “Long Shadows” by David Baldacci, narrated by Kyf Brewer and Orlagh Cassidy (Grand Central Publishing)
10. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens, narrated by Cassandra Campbell (Penguin Audio)
NONFICTION
1. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy, narrated by the author (Simon & Schuster Audio)
2. “Beyond the Wand” by Tom Felton, narrated by the author (Grand Central Publishing)
3. “Atomic Habits” by James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)
4. “Confidence Man” by Maggie Haberman, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)
5. “And There Was Light” by Jon Meacham, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)
6. “12 Rules for Life” by Jordan B. Peterson, narrated by the author (Random House Canada)
7. “The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F---” by Mark Manson, narrated by Roger Wayne (HarperAudio)
8. “Greenlights” by Matthew McConaughey, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)
9. “Discipline Is Destiny” by Ryan Holiday, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)
10. “How to Win Friends & Influence People” by Dale Carnegie, narrated by Andrew MacMillan (Simon & Schuster Audio)
Music
Best-selling singles for the week ending Saturday according to Billboard.com.
TOP TEN
1. “Unholy,” Sam Smith and Kim Petras
2. “Bad Habit,” Steve Lacy
3. “As It Was,” Harry Styles
4. “California Breeze,” Lil Baby
5. “I Like You (A Happier Song),” Post Malone featuring Doja Cat
6. “I Ain’t Worried,” OneRepublic
7. “You Proof,” Morgan Wallen
8. “Forever,” Lil Baby featuring Fridayy
9. “Super Freaky Girl,” Nicki Minaj
10. “Real Spill,” Lil Baby
COUNTRY
1. “You Proof,” Morgan Wallen
2. “Something In The Orange,” Zach Bryan
3. “Wasted On You,” Morgan Wallen
4. “The Kind Of Love We Make,” Luke Combs
5. “She Had Me At Heads Carolina,” Cole Swindell
6. “Rock And A Hard Place,” Bailey Zimmerman
7. “Fall In Love,” Bailey Zimmerman
8. “Thank God,” Kane Brown with Katelyn Brown
9. “5 Foot 9,” Tyler Hubbard
10. “Son Of A Sinner,” Jelly Roll
ITUNES TOP TEN
Top 10 singles in the U.S. on iTunes music charts as of Thursday according to music.apple.com.
1. “Anti-Hero,” Taylor Swift
2. “Lavender Haze,” Taylor Swift
3. “Midnight Rain,” Taylor Swift
4. “Maroon,” Taylor Swift
5. “Snow On The Beach,” Taylor Swift featuring Lana Del Rey
6. “Bejeweled,” Taylor Swift
7. “You’re On Your Own, Kid,” Taylor Swift
8. “California Breeze,” Lil Baby
9. “Karma,” Taylor Swift
10. “Forever,” Lil Baby featuring Fridayy
SPOTIFY TOP TEN
Top 10 streamed tracks globally on Spotify for the week ending Oct. 20 according to spotifycharts.com.
1. “Unholy,” Sam Smith featuring Kim Petras
2. “I’m Good (Blue),” David Guetta and Bebe Rexha
3. “As It Was,” Harry Styles
4. “La Bachata,” Manuel Turizo
5. “Quevedo: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 52,” Bizarrap and Quevedo
6. “Under The Influence,” Chris Brown
7. “I Ain’t Worried,” OneRepublic
8. “Tití Me Preguntó,” Bad Bunny
9. “Me Porto Bonito,” Bad Bunny and Chencho Corleone
10. “Bad Habit,” Steve Lacy
Film
The Top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of Oct. 17 according to the Associated Press.
1. “Bullet Train,” Sony
2. “Beast” (2022), Universal
3. “Fall,” Lionsgate
4. “Jeepers Creepers: Reborn,” Screen Media
5. “DC League of Super-Pets,” Warner
6. “Thor: Love and Thunder,” Marvel Studios
7. “Where the Crawdads Sing,” Sony
8. “Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank,” Paramount
9: “Orphan: First Kill,” Paramount
10. “Minions: The Rise of Gru,” Universal