Books
Best-selling books of the week ending July 9 according to Publishers Weekly.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “Lore Olympus, Vol. 2” by Rachel Smythe (Random House Worlds)
2. “The Hotel Nantucket” by Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown)
3. “Rising Tiger” by Brad Thor (Atria/Bestler)
4. “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin” by Eastman, Laird et al. (IDW)
5. “Sparring Partners” by John Grisham (Doubleday)
6. “Suspects” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)
7. “Escape” by James Patterson (Doubleday)
8. “Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow” by Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf)
9. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday)
10. “The Measure” by Nikki Erlick (William Morrow)
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “Battle for the American Mind” by Pete Hegseth (Broadside)
2. “The Power of One More” by Ed Mylett (Wiley)
3. “How Are You, Really?” by Jenna Kutcher (Dey Street)
4. “Killing the Killers” by Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard (St. Martin’s Press)
5. “Finding Me” by Viola Davis (HarperOne)
6. “Atlas of the Heart” by Brene Brown (Random House)
7. “Not My First Rodeo” by Kristi Noem (Twelve)
8. “Scars and Stripes” by Tim Kennedy and Nick Palmisciano (Atria)
9. “James Patterson” by James Patterson (Little, Brown)
10. “Half Baked Harvest Every Day” by Tieghan Gerard (Clarkson Potter)
Audiobooks
Best-selling books of the week on Audible.com as of Tuesday according to The Associated Press.
FICTION
1. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens, narrated by Cassandra Campbell (Penguin Audio)
2. “Reminders of Him” by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Brittany Pressley and Ryan West (Brilliance Audio)
3. “Dreadgod” by Will Wight, performed by Travis Baldree (Audible Studios)
4. “The Brighter the Light” by Mary Ellen Taylor, narrated by Megan Tusing (Brilliance Audio)
5. “The Chronicles of Narnia Complete Audio Collection” by C. S. Lewis, narrated by Kenneth Branagh, Alex Jennings, Michael York, Lynn Redgrave, Derek Jacobi, Jeremy Northam and Patrick Stewart (HarperCollins)
6. “The Law” by Jim Butcher, narrated by the author (Podium Audio)
7. “Rising Tiger” by Brad Thor, narrated by Armand Schultz (Simon & Schuster Audio)
8. “My Evil Mother” by Margaret Atwood, narrated by Hillary Huber (Amazon Original Stories)
9. “The Terminal List” by Jack Carr, narrated by Ray Porter (Simon & Schuster Audio)
10. “The Secret Witness” by Victor Methos, narrated by Timothy Andrés Pabon (Brilliance Audio)
NONFICTION
1. “The Power of One More” by Ed Mylett, narrated by the author (Ascent Audio)
2. “Atomic Habits” by James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)
3. “Greenlights” by Matthew McConaughey, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)
4. “Just Tyrus” by Tyrus, narrated by the author (Tantor Audio)
5. “Finding Me” by Viola Davis, narrated by the author (HarperAudio)
6. “Scars and Stripes” by Tim Kennedy and Nick Palmisciano, narrated by Tim Kennedy (Simon & Schuster Audio)
7. “Endure” by Cameron Hanes, narrated by the author, David Goggins and Joe Rogan (Macmillan Audio)
8. “Undistracted” by Bob Goff, narrated by the author (Thomas Nelson)
9. “Can’t Hurt Me” by David Goggins, narrated by the author and Adam Skolnick (Lioncrest Publishing)
10. “12 Rules for Life” by Jordan B. Peterson, narrated by the author (Random House Canada)
Music
Best-selling singles for the week ending Saturday according to Billboard.com.
TOP TEN
1. “As It Was,” Harry Styles
2. “About Damn Time,” Lizzo
3. “First Class,” Jack Harlow
4. “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God),” Kate Bush
5. “Wait For U,” Future featuring Drake and Tems
6. “Jimmy Cooks,” Drake featuring 21 Savage
7. “Me Porto Bonito,” Bad Bunny and Chencho Corleone
8. “Heat Waves,” Glass Animals
9. “Break My Soul,” Beyonce
10. “Big Energy,” Latto
COUNTRY
1. “Wasted On You,” Morgan Wallen
2. “The Kind Of Love We Make,” Luke Combs
3. “Like I Love Country Music,” Kane Brown
4. “You Proof,” Morgan Wallen
5. “She Had Me At Heads Carolina,” Cole Swindell
6. “Something In The Orange,” Zach Bryan
7. “Damn Strait,” Scotty McCreery
8. “Take My Name,” Parmalee
9. “ ’Til You Can’t,” Cody Johnson
10. “Fall In Love,” Bailey Zimmerman
ITUNES TOP TEN
Top 10 singles in the U.S. on iTunes music charts as of Thursday according to music.apple.com.
1. “Jimmy Cooks,” Drake featuring 21 Savage
2. “Wait for U,” Future featuring Drake and Tems
3. “Me Porto Bonito,” Bad Bunny and Chencho Corleone
4. Titi Me Pregunto,” Bad Bunny
5. “All Mine,” Brent Faiyaz
6. “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God),” Kate Bush
7. “Sticky,” Drake
8. “Moscow Mule,” Bad Bunny
9. “In a Minute,” Lil Baby
10. “Efecto,” Bad Bunny
SPOTIFY TOP TEN
Top 10 streamed tracks globally on Spotify for the week ending July 7 according to spotifycharts.com.
1. “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)” (2018 Remaster), Kate Bush
2. “As It Was,” Harry Styles
3. “Glimpse of Us,” Joji
4. “Me Porto Bonito,” Bad Bunny and Chencho Corleone
5. “Tití Me Preguntó,” Bad Bunny
6. “Ojitos Lindos,” Bad Bunny and Bomba Estéreo
7. “Left and Right” Charlie Puth featuring Jung Kook of BTS
8. “Efecto,” Bad Bunny
9. “Moscow Mule,” Bad Bunny
10. “Heat Waves,” Glass Animals
Film
The Top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of July 4 according to the Associated Press.
1. “Memory” (2022), Universal
2. “Last Seen Alive,” Redbox
3. “The Bad Guys,” Universal
4. “Morbius,” Sony
5. “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore,” Warner
6. “Father Stu,” Sony
7. “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” Lionsgate
8. “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent,” Lionsgate
9. “Uncharted,” Sony
10. “Ambulance” (2022), Universal