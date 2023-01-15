Books
Best-selling books of the week ending Jan. 7 according to Publishers Weekly.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday)
2. “Without a Trace” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)
3. “The House in the Pines” by Ana Reyes (Dutton)
4. “The Boys from Biloxi” by John Grisham (Doubleday)
5. “Fairy Tale” by Stephen King (Scribner)
6. “Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper)
7. “Mad Honey” by Picoult/Boylan (Ballantine)
8. “Tomorrow, Tomorrow, and Tomorrow” by Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf)
9. “Dreamland” by Nicholas Sparks (Random House)
10. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central Publishing)
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “The Light We Carry” by Michelle Obama (Crown)
2. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster)
3. “Faith Still Moves Mountains” by Harris Faulkner (Broadside)
4. “Good Boundaries and Goodbyes” by Lysa TerKeurst (Thomas Nelson)
5. “Go-to Dinners” by Ina Garten (Clarkson Potter)
6. “Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing” by Matthew Perry (Flatiron)
7. “PlantYou” by Carleigh Bodrug (Hachette Go)
8. “The Noom Mindset” (Simon Element)
9. “Fast Like a Girl” by Mindy Pelz (Hay House)
10. “Finding the Way” by Cap Treeger (Greenleaf)
Audiobooks
Best-selling books of the week on Audible.com as of Tuesday according to The Associated Press.
FICTION
1. “Reminders of Him” by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Brittany Pressley and Ryan West (Brilliance Audio)
2. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus, narrated by Miranda Raison, Bonnie Garmus and Pandora Sykes (Random House Audio)
3. “The Quarry Girls” by Jess Lourey, narrated by Jess Nahikian (Brilliance Audio)
4. “Fairy Tale” by Stephen King, narrated by Seth Numrich and the author (Simon & Schuster Audio)
5. “Regretting You” by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Tanya Eby and Lauren Ezzo (Brilliance Audio)
6. “Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kingsolver, narrated by Charlie Thurston (HarperAudio)
7. “It Starts with Us” by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Colin Donnell and Olivia Song (Simon & Schuster Audio)
8. “It Ends with Us” by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Olivia Song (Simon & Schuster Audio)
9. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover, performed by Vanessa Johansson and Amy Landon (Audible Studios)
10. “Layla,” by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Brian Pallino (Brilliance Audio)
NONFICTION
1. “Atomic Habits” by James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)
2. “Never Finished” by David Goggins, narrated by the author, Adam Skolnick and Jacqueline Gardner (Lioncrest Publishing)
3. “The Light We Carry” by Michelle Obama, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)
4. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy, narrated by the author (Simon & Schuster Audio)
5. “If You Tell” by Gregg Olsen, narrated by Karen Peakes (Brilliance Audio)
6. “Can’t Hurt Me” by David Goggins, narrated by the author and Adam Skolnick (Lioncrest Publishing)
7. “The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck by Mark Manson, narrated by Roger Wayne (HarperAudio)
8. “12 Rules for Life” by Jordan B. Peterson, narrated by the author (Random House Canada)
9. “The Art of War” by Sun Tzu, narrated by Aidan Gillen (Audible Studios)
10. “Greenlights” by Matthew McConaughey, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)
Music
Best-selling singles for the week ending Saturday according to Billboard.com.
TOP TEN
1. “Anti-Hero,” Taylor Swift
2. “Unholy,” Sam Smith and Kim Petras
3. “Kill Bill,” SZA
4. “I’m Good (Blue),” David Guetta and Bebe Rexha
5. “Rich Flex,” Drake and 21 Savage
6. “Creepin’,” Metro Boomin, The Weeknd and 21 Savage
7. “As It Was,” Harry Styles
8. “Die For You,” The Weeknd
9. “Bad Habit,” Steve Lacy
10. “Cuff It,” Beyonce
COUNTRY
1. “Something In The Orange,” Zach Bryan
2. “You Proof,” Morgan Wallen
3. “Thank God,” Kane Brown with Katelyn Brown
4. “Rock And A Hard Place,” Bailey Zimmerman
5. “Wasted On You,” Morgan Wallen
6. “Going, Going, Gone,” Luke Combs
7. “Thought You Should Know,” Morgan Wallen
8. “The Kind Of Love We Make,” Luke Combs
9. “She Had Me At Heads Carolina,” Cole Swindell
10. “Son Of A Sinner,” Jelly Roll
ITUNES TOP TEN
Top 10 singles in the U.S. on iTunes music charts as of Thursday according to music.apple.com.
1. “Kill Bill,” SZA
2. “Rich Flex,” Drake and 21 Savage
3. “Creepin’,” Metro Boomin with The Weeknd and 21 Savage
4. “Superhero” (Heroes & Villains), Met
5. “Snooze,” SZA
6. “Love Language,” SZA
7. “Blind,” SZA
8. “Nobody Gets Me,” SZA
9. “Low,” SZA
10. “Spin Bout U,” Drake and 21 Savage
SPOTIFY TOP TEN
Top 10 streamed tracks globally on Spotify for the week ending Jan. 5 according to spotifycharts.com.
1. “Kill Bill,” SZA
2. “Unholy,” Sam Smith featuring Kim Petras
3. “As It Was,” Harry Styles
4. “I’m Good (Blue),” David Guetta and Bebe Rexha
5. “Creepin’,” Metro Boomin with The Weeknd and 21 Savage
6. “La Bachata,” Manuel Turizo
7. “Anti-Hero,” Taylor Swift
8. “Quevedo: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 52,” Bizarrap and Quevedo
9. “La Jumpa,” Arcángel and Bad Bunny
10. “Me Porto Bonito,” Bad Bunny and Chencho Corleone
Film
The Top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of Jan. 2 according to the Associated Press.
1. “Black Adam,” Warner
2. “Ticket to Paradise,” Universal
3. “Prey for the Devil,” Lionsgate
4. “The Woman King,” Sony
5. “Top Gun: Maverick,” Paramount
6. “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile,” Sony
7. “On the Line,” Paramount
8. “Smile,” Paramount
9. “Halloween Ends,” Universal
10. “Paradise City,” Lionsgate