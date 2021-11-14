Books
Best-selling books of the week ending Nov. 6 according to Publishers Weekly.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “The Stranger in the Lifeboat” by Mitch Albom (Harper)
2. “The Judge’s List” by John Grisham (Doubleday)
3. “Lore Olympus, Vol. 1” by Rachel Smythe (Del Rey)
4. “Game On” by Janet Evanovich (Atria)
5. “Better Off Dead” by Lee Child and Andrew Child (Delacorte)
6. “The Wish” by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central Publishing)
7. “The Lord of the Rings” (illustrated) by J.R.R. Tolkien (Mariner)
8. “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles (Viking)
9. “Cloud Cuckoo Land” by Anthony Doerr (Scribner)
10. “State of Terror” by Hillary Clinton and Louise Penny (Simon & Schuster/St. Martin’s Press)
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “Half Homemade, Fully Delicious” by David Venable (Ballantine)
2. “Immune” by Philipp Dettmer (Random House)
3. “The Lyrics” by Paul McCartney (Liveright)
4. “The Pioneer Woman Cooks: Super Easy!” by Ree Drummond (William Morrow)
5. “The President and the Freedom Fighter” by Brian Kilmeade (Sentinel)
6. “Jesus Listens” by Sarah Young (Thomas Nelson)
7. “The Storyteller” by Dave Grohl (Dey Street)
8. “Glitter Every Day” by Andy Cohen (Henry Holt and Co.)
9. “Best Wishes, Warmest Regards” by Dan Levy and Eugene Levy (Black Dog & Levanthal)
10. “The Age of A.I.” by Henry A. Kissinger et al. (Little, Brown)
Audiobooks
Best-selling books of the week as of Nov. 9 according to The Associated Press.
FICTION
1. “Dune” by Frank Herbert, narrated by Scott Brick, Orlagh Cassidy, Euan Morton, Simon Vance, Ilyana Kadushin, Byron Jennings, David R. Gordon, Jason Culp, Kent Broadhurst, Oliver Wyman, Patricia Kilgarriff, and Scott Sowers (Macmillan Audio)
2. “The Guilty” by James Patterson and Duane Swierczynski, peformed by John Lithgow, Bryce Dallas Howard, Peter Gallagher, Aldis Hodge, Corey Stoll and Marsha Stephanie Blake (Audible Originals)
3. “Game On” by Janet Evanovich, narrated by Lorelei King (Simon & Schuster Audio)
4. “Reaper” by Will Wight, performed by Travis Baldree (Audible Studios)
5. “The Judge’s List” by John Grisham, narrated by Mary-Louise Parker and the author (Random House Audio)
6. “Apples Never Fall” by Liane Moriarty, narrated by Caroline Lee (Macmillan Audio)
7. “Dune Messiah” by Frank Herbert, narrated by Scott Brick, Katherine Kellgren, Euan Morton and Simon Vance (Macmillan Audio)
8. “Good Omens” by Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett, narrated by Rebecca Front, Michael Sheen, David Tennant, Katherine Kingsley, Arthur Darvill, Peter Forbes, Gabrielle Glaister, Louis Davison, Pixie Davies, Chris Nelson, Ferdinand Frisby Williams, Adjoa Andoh, Allan Corduner, Kobna Holdbrook-Smith, and Josh Hopkins (HarperAudio)
9. “Better Off Dead” by Lee Child and Andrew Child, narrated by Scott Brick (Random House Audio)
10. “The Keeper of Happy Endings” by Barbara Davis, narrated by Robin Siegerman and Hope Newhouse (Brilliance Audio)
NONFICTION
1. “Greenlights” by Matthew McConaughey, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)
2. “Atomic Habits” by James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)
3. “The Storyteller” by Dave Grohl, narrated by the author (HarperAudio)
4. “Going There” by Katie Couric, narrated by the author (Little, Brown & Company)
5. “In Trump Time” by Peter Navarro, narrated by the author Peter Navarro (All Seasons Press)
6. “The High 5 Habit” by Mel Robbins, narrated by the author (Mel Robbins Productions, Inc.)
7. “Both/And” by Huma Abedin, narrated by the author (Simon & Schuster Audio)
8. “Sapiens” by Yuval Noah Harari, narrated by Derek Perkins (HarperAudio)
9. “The Body Keeps the Score” by Bessel A. van der Kolk, narrated by Sean Pratt (Penguin Audio)
10. “The Art of War” by Sun Tzu, narrated by Aidan Gillen (Audible Studios)
Music
Best-selling singles for the week ending Saturday according to Billboard.com.
TOP TEN
1. “Easy On Me,” Adele
2. “Stay,” The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber
3. “Industry Baby,” Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow
4. “Bad Habits,” Ed Sheeran
5. “Fancy Like,” Walker Hayes
6. “Shivers,” Ed Sheeran
7. “Way 2 Sexy,” Drake featuring Future and Young Thug
8. “Need To Know,” Doja Cat
9. “Good 4 U,” Olivia Rodrigo
10. “Heat Waves,” Glass Animals
COUNTRY
1. “Fancy Like,” Walker Hayes
2. “If I Didn’t Love You,” Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood
3. “Chasing After You,” Ryan Hurd with Maren Morris
4. “Buy Dirt,” Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan
5. “Cold As You,” Luke Combs
6. “Thinking ’Bout You,” Dustin Lynch featuring Lauren Alaina or MacKenzie Porter
7. “You Should Probably Leave,” Chris Stapleton
8. “I Was On A Boat That Day,” Old Dominion
9. “Same Boat,” Zac Brown Band
10. “Knowing You,” Kenny Chesney
ITUNES TOP TEN
Top 10 singles in the U.S. on iTunes music charts as of Wednesday according to itunescharts.net/us/.
1. “Easy On Me,” Adele
2. “Shivers,” Ed Sheeran
3. “Cold Heart” (PNAU Remix), Elton John and Dua Lipa
4. “Fancy Like,” Walker Hayes
5. “One Right Now,” Post Malone and The Weeknd
6. “Smokin Out The Window,” Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak and Silk Sonic
7. “abcdefu,” Gayle
8. “Bad Habits,” Ed Sheeran
9. “Somebody’s Got To,” The Band McMillan
10. “Yours,” Jin
SPOTIFY TOP TEN
Top 10 streamed tracks in the U.S. on Spotify for the week ending Nov. 4 according to spotifycharts.com.
1. “Easy On Me,” Adele
2. “Industry Baby,” Lil Nas X featuring Jack Harlow
3. “Stay,” The Kid Lario with Justin Bieber
4. “Heat Waves,” Glass Animals
5. “Knife Talk,” Drake with 21 Savage featuring Project Pat
6. “Better Days,” Neiked, Mae Muller and Polo G
7. “Way 2 Sexy,” Drake with Future and Young Thug
8. “Shivers,” Ed Sheeran
9. “Need to Know,” Doja Cat
10. “Bad Habits,” Ed Sheeran
Film
The Top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of Nov. 1 according to the Associated Press.
1. “Free Guy,” 20th Century
2. “Stillwater,” Universal
3. “Don’t Breathe 2,” Sony
4. “The Suicide Squad,” Warner
5. “Old,” Universal
6. “Snake Eyes,” Paramount
7. “Paw Patrol: The Movie,” Paramount
8. “The Protege,” Lionsgate
9. “F9: The Fast Saga,” Universal
10. “The Forever Purge,” Universal