Books
Best-selling books of the week ending June 12 according to Publishers Weekly.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “The President’s Daughter” by Patterson/Clinton (Little, Brown and Knopf)
2. “Golden Girl” by Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown)
3. “Sooley” by John Grisham (Doubleday)
4. “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster)
5. “Malibu Rising” by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine)
6. “Tom Clancy: Target Acquired” by Don Bentley (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)
7. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig (Viking)
8. “Legacy” by Nora Roberts (St. Martin’s)
9. “Project Hail Mary” by Andy Weir (Ballantine)
10. “The Four Winds” by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s Press)
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “Killing the Mob” by O’Reilly/Dugard (St. Martin’s)
2. “Hormone Intelligence” by Aviva Romm (HarperOne)
3. “The Women of the Bible Speak” by Shannon Bream (Broadside)
4. “What Happened to You?” by Perry/Winfrey (Flatiron/Oprah)
5. “How the Word Is Passed” by Clint Smith (Little, Brown)
6. “Skinnytaste Meal Prep” by Gina Homolka (Clarkson Potter)
7. “The Bomber Mafia” by Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown)
8. “The Collected Works of Jim Morrison” by Jim Morrison (Harper Design)
9. “The Hill We Climb” by Amanda Gorman (Viking)
10. “Greenlights” by Matthew McConaughey (Crown)
Music
Best-selling singles for the week ending Saturday according to Billboard.com.
TOP TEN
1. “Butter,” BTS
2. “Good 4 U,” Olivia Rodrigo
3. “Levitating,” Dua Lipa featuring DaBaby
4. “Peaches,” Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon
5. “Leave The Door Open,” Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak)
6. “Save Your Tears,” The Weeknd and Ariana Grande
7. “Kiss Me More,” Doja Cat featuring SZA
8. “Astronaut In The Ocean,” Masked Wolf
9. “Deja Vu,” Olivia Rodrigo
10. “Yonaguni,” Bad Bunny
COUNTRY
1. “Forever After All,” Luke Combs
2. “Famous Friends,” Chris Young and Kane Brown
3. “Gone,” Dierks Bentley
4. “Lil Bit,” Nelly & Florida Georgia Line
5. “Blame It On You,” Jason Aldean
6. “Nobody,” Dylan Scott
7. “Settling Down,” Miranda Lambert
8. “The Good Ones,” Gabby Barrett
9. “Almost Maybes,” Jordan Davis
10. “Breaking Up Was Easy In The ’90s,” Sam Hunt
ITUNES TOP TEN
Top 10 singles in the U.S. on iTunes music charts as of Wednesday according to www.itunescharts.net/us/.
1. “Fancy Like,” Walker Hayes
2. “Astronaut In The Ocean,” Masked Wolf
3. “Dustland,” The Killers featuring Bruce Springsteen
4. “Good 4 U,” Olivia Rodrigo
5. “Lil Bit,” Nelly and Florida Georgia Line
6. “It’s OK” (Live Maple House Sessions), Nightbirde
7. “Levitating,” Dua Lipa featuring DaBaby
8. “Forever After All,” Luke Combs
9. “Thot S--t,” Megan Thee Stallion
10. “Butter,” Bts
SPOTIFY TOP TEN
Top 10 streamed tracks in the U.S. on Spotify for the week ending June 10 according to spotifycharts.com.
1. “Good 4 U,” Olivia Rodrigo
2. “Deja Vu,” Olivia Rodrigo
3. “Traitor,” Olivia Rodrigo
4. “Kiss Me More,” Doja Cat featuring SZA
5. “Yonaguni,” Bad Bunny
6. “Favorite Crime,” Olivia Rodrigo
7. “Brutal,” Olivia Rodrigo
8. “Happier,” Olivia Rodrigo
9. “Levitating,” Dua Lipa featuring DaBaby
10. “Rapstar,” Polo G
Film
The Top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of June 7 according to the Associated Press.
1. “City Of Lies”
2. “Tom & Jerry”
3. “The Marksman”
4. “Rogue Hostage”
5. “Raya and the Last Dragon”
6. “The Little Things”
7. “The Courier” (2021)
8. “Chaos Walking”
9. “Assault on VA-33”
10. “The Croods: A New Age”