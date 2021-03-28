Books
Best-selling books of the week ending March 20 according to Publishers Weekly.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “Win” by Harlan Coben (Grand Central Publishing)
2. “The Four Winds” by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s Press)
3. “Life After Death” by Sister Souljah (Atria)
4. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig (Viking)
5. “Klara and the Sun” by Kazuo Ishiguro (Knopf)
6. “Dark Sky” by C.J. Box (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)
7. “Fast Ice” by Clive Cussler and Graham Brown (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)
8. “The Affair” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)
9. “Wild Sign” by Patricia Briggs (Ace)
10. “We Begin at the End” by Chris Whitaker (Henry Holt & Co.)
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “This is the Fire” by Don Lemon (Little, Brown)
2. “The Code Breaker” by Walter Isaacson (Simon & Schuster)
3. “Eat Better, Feel Better” by Giada De Laurentiis (Rodale)
4. “Dungeons & Dragons: Candlekeep Mysteries” (Wizards RPG)
5. “No Pain, No Gaines” by Chip Gaines (W)
6. “Set Boundaries, Find Peace” by Nedra Glover Tawwab (TarcherPerigree)
7. “Beyond Order” by Jordan B. Peterson (Portfolio)
8. “Greenlights” by Matthew McConaughey (Crown)
9. “How to Avoid a Climate Disaster” by Bill Gates (Knopf)
10. “How to Do the Work” by Nicole LePera (Harper Wave)
Music
Best-selling singles for the week ending Saturday according to Billboard.com.
TOP TEN
1. “Up,” Cardi B
2. “Leave The Door Open,” Silk Sonic featuring Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak
3. “Drivers License,” Olivia Rodrigo
4. “What’s Next,” Drake
5. “Save Your Tears,” the Weeknd
6. “Blinding Lights,” the Weeknd
7. “Levitating,” Dua Lipa featuring DaBaby
8. “Mood,” 24kGoldn featuring Iann Dior
9. “34+35,” Ariana Grande
10. “Wants And Needs,” Drake featuring Lil Baby
COUNTRY
1. “What’s Your Country Song,” Thomas Rhett
2. “The Good Ones,” Gabby Barrett
3. “I Hope,” Gabby Barrett
4. “Starting Over,” Chris Stapleton
5. “Just The Way,” Parmalee featuring Blanco Brown
6. “Good Time,” Niko Moon
7. “Better Together,” Luke Combs
8. “Long Live,” Florida Georgia Line
9. “Down To One,” Luke Bryan
10. “Lady,” Brett Young
ITUNES TOP TEN
Top 10 singles in the U.S. on iTunes music charts as of Wednesday according to www.itunescharts.net/us/.
1. “Up,” Cardi B
2. “Leave The Door Open,” Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak and Silk Sonic
3. “Peaches,” Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and GIVEON
4. “Astronaut In The Ocean,” Masked Wolf
5. “Don’t Start Now,” Dua Lipa
6. “Beautiful Mistakes,” Maroon 5 and Megan Thee Stallion
7. “The Business,” Tiësto
8. “Once In A Lifetime,” All Time Low
9. “The Good Ones,” Gabby Barrett
10. “Levitating,” Dua Lipa featuring DaBaby
SPOTIFY TOP TEN
Top 10 streamed tracks in the U.S. on Spotify for the week ending March 18 according to spotifycharts.com.
1. “What’s Next,” Drake
2. “Wants and Needs,” Drake featuring Lil Baby
3. “Drivers License,” Olivia Rodrigo
4. “Up,” Cardi B
5. “Telepatía,” Kali Uchis
6. “Leave The Door Open,” Bruno Mars
7. “Calling My Phone,” Lil Tjay
8. “Streets,” Doja Cat
9. “Good Days,” SZA
10. “Save Your Tears,” the Weeknd
Film
The Top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of March 15 according to the Associated Press.
1. “The Croods: A New Age”
2. “Promising Young Woman”
3. “Monster Hunter” (2020)
4. “SAS: Red Notice”
5. “Greenland”
6. “Fatale” (2020)
7. “Brothers By Blood”
8. “Crisis”
9. “Songbird”
10. “Freaky”