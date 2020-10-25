Books
Best-selling books of the week ending Oct. 17 according to Publishers Weekly.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “A Time for Mercy” by John Grisham (Doubleday)
2. “The Return” by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central)
3. “The Evening and the Morning” by Ken Follett (Viking)
4. “The Book of Two Ways” by Jodi Picoult (Ballantine)
5. “The Searcher” by Tana French (Viking)
6. “Jingle All the Way” by Debbie Macomber (Ballantine)
7. “The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue” by V.E. Schwab (Tor)
8. “Troubles in Paradise” by Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown)
9. “Leave the World Behind” by Rumaan Alam (Ecco)
10. “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “Modern Comfort Food: A Barefoot Contessa Cookbook” by Ina Garten (Clarkson Potter)
2. “This Just Speaks to Me: Words to Live By Every Day” by Hoda Kotb (Putnam)
3. “The Happy in a Hurry Cookbook: 100-Plus Fast and Easy New Recipes That Taste Like Home” by Steve and Kathy Doocy (Morrow)
4. “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents” by Isabel Wilkerson (Random House)
5. “Blackout: How Black America Can Make Its Second Escape from the Democrat Plantation” by Candace Owens (Threshold)
6. “Didn’t See That Coming: Putting Life Back Together When Your World Falls Apart” by Rachel Hollis (Dey Street)
7. “Killing Crazy Horse: The Merciless Indian Wars in America” by Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard (Holt)
8. “Follow the Money: The Shocking Deep State Connections of the Anti-Trump Cabal” by Dan Bongino (Post Hill)
9. “Rage” by Bob Woodward (Simon & Schuster)
10. “Is This Anything?” by Jerry Seinfeld (Simon & Schuster)
Music
Best-selling singles for the week ending Saturday according to Billboard.com.
TOP TEN
1. “Mood,” 24kGoldn featuring Iann Dior
2. “WAP,” Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion
3. “Laugh Now Cry Later,” Drake featuring Lil Durk
4. “Blinding Lights,” the Weeknd
5. “Dynamite,” BTS
6. “Savage Love” (Laxed — Siren Beat), Jawsh 685 x Jason Derulo
7. “Rockstar,” DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch
8. “I Hope,” Gabby Barrett featuring Charlie Puth
9. “Watermelon Sugar,” Harry Styles
10. “Lemonade,” Internet Money and Gunna featuring Don Toliver and NAV
COUNTRY
1. “I Hope,” Gabby Barrett
2. “Got What I Got,” Jason Aldean
3. “One Of Them Girls,” Lee Brice
4. “More Than My Hometown,” Morgan Wallen
5. “Some Girls,” Jameson Rodgers
6. “One Beer,” Hardy featuring Lauren Alaina and Devin Dawson
7. “Lovin’ On You,” Luke Combs
8. “I Should Probably Go To Bed,” Dan and Shay
9. “Happy Anywhere,” Blake Shelton featuring Gwen Stefani
10. “Pretty Heart,” Parker McCollum
ITUNES TOP TEN
Top 10 singles in the U.S. on iTunes music charts as of Wednesday according to www.itunescharts.net/us/.
1. “Holy,” Justin Bieber featuring Chance the Rapper
2. “Lonely,” Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco
3. “Dreams,” Fleetwood Mac
4. “Clouds,” Zach Sobiech
5. “Dynamite,” Bts
6. “Bang!” AJR
7. “Blinding Lights,” the Weeknd
8. “Mood,” 24kGoldn featuring Iann Dior
9. “One of Them Girls,” Lee Brice
10. “Got What I Got,” Jason Aldean
SPOTIFY TOP TEN
Top 10 streamed tracks in the U.S. on Spotify for the week ending Oct. 15 according to spotifycharts.com.
1. “Lemonade,” Internet Money featuring Gunna, Don Toliver and NAV
2. “WAP,” Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion
3. “Mood,” 24kGoldn featuring Iann Dior
4. “For The Night,” Pop Smoke featuring Lil Baby and DaBaby
5. “Laugh Now Cry Later,” Drake featuring Lil Durk
6. “Dreams” (2004 Remaster), Fleetwood Mac
7. “What You Know Bout Love,” Pop Smoke
8. “Mr. Right Now,” 21 Savage featuring Drake
9. “Holy,” Justin Bieber featuring Chance the Rapper
10. “Rockstar,” DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch
Film
The Top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of Oct. 12 according to the Associated Press.
1. “Doorman” (2020), Lionsgate
2. “Ava,” Redbox Entertainment
3. “The Tax Collector,” RLJ Entertainment
4. “The Silencing,” Lionsgate
5. “The Secret: Dare to Dream,” Lionsgate
6. “Scoob!” Warner
7. “The 2nd,” Universal
8. “Seized,” Lionsgate
9. “True History of the Kelly Gang,” Cinedigm
10. “Critical Thinking,” Vertical