Books
Best-selling books of the week ending March 26 according to Publishers Weekly.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “Run, Rose, Run” by Dolly Parton and James Patterson (Little, Brown)
2. “The Recovery Agent” by Janet Evanovich (Atria)
3. “The Paris Apartment” by Lucy Foley (William Morrow)
4. “The Match” by Harlan Coben (Grand Central Publishing)
5. “Shadows Reel” by C.J. Box (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)
6. “French Braid” by Anne Tyler (Knopf)
7. “A Sunlit Weapon” by Jacqueline Winspear (Harper)
8. “A Safe House” by Stuart Woods (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)
9. “One Italian Summer” by Rebecca Serle (Atria)
10. “High Stakes” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “The Great Reset” by Glenn Beck (Forefront)
2. “Life Force” by Tony Robbins et al. (Simon & Schuster)
3. “You, Happier” by Daniel G. Amen (Tyndale Refresh)
4. “Atlas of the Heart” by Brene Brown (Random House)
5. “Laptop from Hell” by Miranda Devine (Post Hill)
6. “One Damn Thing After Another” by William P. Barr (William Morrow)
7. “The Whole Body Reset” by Stephen Perrine (Simon & Schuster)
8. “CEO Excellence” by Carolyn Dewar, Scott Keller and Vikram Malhotra (Scribner)
9. “The Wok” by J. Kenji Lopez-Alt (Norton)
10. “I’ll Start Again Monday” by Lysa TerKeurst (Thomas Nelson)
Audiobooks
Best-selling books of the week as of March 25 according to The Associated Press.
FICTION
1. “The Fellowship of the Ring,” by J.R.R. Tolkien, narrated by Andy Serkis (Recorded Books)
2. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens, narrated by Cassandra Campbell (Penguin Audio)
3. “The Hobbit” by J.R.R. Tolkien, narrated by Andy Serkis (Recorded Books)
4. “The Two Towers” by J.R.R. Tolkien, narrated by Andy Serkis (Recorded Books)
5. “The Return of the King” by J.R.R. Tolkien, narrated by Andy Serkis (Recorded Books)
6. “Run, Rose, Run” by James Patterson and Dolly Parton, narrated by Dolly Parton, Kelsea Ballerini, James Fouhey, Kevin T. Collins, Peter Ganim, Luis Moreno, Soneela Nankani, Ronald Peet, Robert Petkoff, Ella Turenne and Emily Woo Zeller (Little, Brown & Company)
7. “Reminders of Him” by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Brittany Pressley and Ryan West (Brilliance Audio)
8. “Impact Winter” by Travis Beacham, performed by full cast (Audible Originals)
9. “The Recovery Agent” by Janet Evanovich, narrated by Lorelei King (Simon & Schuster Audio)
10. “The Silmarillion” by J.R.R. Tolkien, narrated by Martin Shaw (HarperCollins Publishers Limited)
NONFICTION
1. “Atomic Habits” by James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)
2. “Atlas of the Heart” by Brené Brown, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)
3. “Money” by Jacob Goldstein, narrated by the author (Hachette Books)
4. “Will” by Will Smith and Mark Manson, narrated by Will Smith (Penguin Audio)
5. “Self Care” by the Signs by Valerie Tejeda, narrated by the author (Audible Originals)
6. “Greenlights” by Matthew McConaughey, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)
7. “The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F---” by Mark Manson, narrated by Roger Wayne (HarperAudio)
8. “Can’t Hurt Me” by David Goggins, narrated by the author and Adam Skolnick (Lioncrest Publishing)
9. “12 Rules for Life” by Jordan B. Peterson, narrated by the author (Random House Canada)
10. “Unf--- Your Brain by Faith G. Harper, PhD LPC-S ACS ACN, narrated by the author (Blackstone Audio, Inc.)
Music
Best-selling singles for the week ending Saturday according to Billboard.com.
TOP TEN
1. “Heat Waves,” Glass Animals
2. “Stay,” The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber
3. “Super Gremlin,” Kodak Black
4. “abcdefu,” Gayle
5. “Ghost,” Justin Bieber
6. “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” Carolina Gaitan, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz and Encanto cast
7. “Enemy,” Imagine Dragons X JID
8. “Thats What I Want,” Lil Nas X
9. “Woman,” Doja Cat
10. “Easy On Me,” Adele
COUNTRY
1. “ ’Til You Can’t,” Cody Johnson
2. “Doin’ This,” Luke Combs
3. “Buy Dirt,” Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan
4. “Fancy Like,” Walker Hayes
5. “Never Say Never,” Cole Swindell and Lainey Wilson
6. “AA,” Walker Hayes
7. “If I Didn’t Love You,” Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood
8. “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home),” Elle King and Miranda Lambert
9. “Beers On Me,” Dierks Bentley, Breland and Hardy
10. “Wasted On You,” Morgan Wallen
ITUNES TOP TEN
Top 10 singles in the U.S. on iTunes music charts as of Wednesday according to itunescharts.net/us/.
1. “Big Energy” (Remix), Latto and Mariah Carey featuring DJ Khaled
2. “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” Carolina Gaitan, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz and Encanto cast
3. “Cold Heart” (PNAU Remix), Elton John and Dua Lipa
4. “ ’Til You Can’t,” Cody Johnson
5. “AA,” Walker Hayes
6. “Handsomer” (Remix), Russ featuring Ktlyn
7. “Poker Face,” Lady GaGa
8. “In Jesus Name” (God Of Possible), Katy Nichole
9. “Tom’s Diner,” AnnenMayKantereit and Giant Rooks
10. “The Motto,” Tiësto and Ava Max
SPOTIFY TOP TEN
Top 10 streamed tracks in the U.S. on Spotify for the week ending March 24 according to spotifycharts.com.
1. “Heat Waves,” Glass Animals
2. “Super Gremlin,” Kodak Black
3. “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” Carolina Gaitan, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz and Encanto cast
4. “Stay,” The Kid Laroi with Justin Bieber
5. “Industry Baby,” Lil Nas X featuring Jack Harlow
6. “Enemy” (from the series “Arcane League of Legends”), Imagine Dragons with JID
7. “Sometimes,” Juice Wrld
8. “Something In The Way” (remastered), Nirvana
9. “Pushin P,” by Gunna, Future featuring Young Thug
10. “Knife Talk,” Drake with 21 Savage featuring Project Pat
Film
The Top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of March 21 according to the Associated Press.
1. “The Matrix Resurrections,” Warner
2. “Ghostbusters: Afterlife,” Sony
3. “House of Gucci,” Universal
4. “The King’s Man,” 20th Century
5. “American Underdog,” Lionsgate
6. “A Day to Die,” Redbox
7. “Assailant,” Redbox
8. “Clifford the Big Red Dog,” Paramount
9. “Venom: Let There Be Carnage,” Sony
10. “The 355,” Universal