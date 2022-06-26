Books
Best-selling books of the week ending Jun 18 according to Publishers Weekly.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “The Hotel Nantucket” by Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown)
2. “Sparring Partners” by John Grisham (Doubleday)
3. “Horse” by Geraldine Brooks (Viking)
4. “Tom Clancy: Zero Hour” by Don Bentley (Putnam)
5. “Run, Rose, Run” by Dolly Parton and James Patterson (Little, Brown)
6. “Nightwork” by Nora Roberts (St. Martin’s Press)
7. “Meant to Be” by Emily Giffin (Ballantine)
8. “City of Likes” by Jenny Mollen (NarcelleBooks)
9. “22 Seconds” by James Patterson and Maxine Paetro (Little, Brown)
10. “The Stranger in the Lifeboat” by Mitch Albom (Harper)
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “Battle for the American Mind” by Pete Hegseth (Broadside)
2. “Just Tyrus” by Tyrus (Post Hill)
3. “I’d Like to Play Alone, Please” by Tom Segura (Grand Central Publishing)
4. “James Patterson” by James Patterson (Little, Brown)
5. “The Power of One More” by Ed Mylett (Wiley)
6. “Killing the Killers” by Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard (St. Martin’s Press)
7. “What is a Woman?” by Matt Walsh (DW)
8. “The End of the World is Just the Beginning” by Peter Zeihan (Harper Business)
9. “Happy-Go-Lucky” by David Sedaris (Little, Brown)
10. “How to Raise an Antiracist” by Ibram X. Kendi (One World)
Audiobooks
Best-selling books of the week on Audible.com as of Tuesday according to The Associated Press.
FICTION
1. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens, narrated by Cassandra Campbell (Penguin Audio)
2. “Reminders of Him” by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Brittany Pressley and Ryan West (Brilliance Audio)
3. “The Hotel Nantucket” by Elin Hilderbrand, narrated by Erin Bennett (Little, Brown & Company)
4. “Sparring Partners” by John Grisham, narrated by Jeff Daniels, Ethan Hawke, January LaVoy and the author (Random House Audio)
5. “Riverbend Reunion” by Carolyn Brown, narrated by Brittany Pressley (Brilliance Audio)
6. “The Dirty Truth” by Winter Renshaw, narrated by Aaron Shedlock and Nicola Lambo (Brilliance Audio)
7. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid, narrated by Alma Cuervo, Julia Whelan and Robin Miles (Simon & Schuster Audio)
8. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover, performed by Vanessa Johansson and Amy Landon (Audible Studios)
9. “Match Game” by Craig Alanson, narrated by R.C. Bray (Podium Audio)
10. “Regretting You” by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Tanya Eby and Lauren Ezzo (Brilliance Audio)
NONFICTION
1. “I’d Like to Play Alone, Please” by Tom Segura, narrated by the author (Grand Central Publishing)
2. “Atomic Habits” by James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)
3. “The End of the World Is Just the Beginning” by Peter Zeihan, narrated by the author (HarperAudio)
4. “Battle for the American Mind” by Pete Hegseth and David Goodwin, narrated by the authors (HarperAudio)
5. “Spark” by John J. Ratey, MD and Eric Hagerman — contributor, narrated by Allan Robertson (Little, Brown Spark)
6. “Greenlights” by Matthew McConaughey, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)
7. “Finding Me” by Viola Davis, narrated by the author (HarperAudio)
8. “Atlas of the Heart” by Brené Brown, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)
9. “Scars and Stripes” by Tim Kennedy and Nick Palmisciano, narrated by Tim Kennedy (Simon & Schuster Audio)
10. “Can’t Hurt Me” by David Goggins, narrated by the author and Adam Skolnick (Lioncrest Publishing)
Music
Best-selling singles for the week ending Saturday according to Billboard.com.
TOP TEN
1. “As It Was,” Harry Styles
2. “First Class,” Jack Harlow
3. “Wait For U,” Future featuring Drake & Tems
4. “About Damn Time,” Lizzo
5. “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God),” Kate Bush
6. “Heat Waves,” Glass Animals
7. “Big Energy,” Latto
8. “Me Porto Bonito,” Bad Bunny and Chencho Corleone
9. “Titi Me Pregunto,” Bad Bunny
10. “Glimpse Of Us,” Joji
COUNTRY
1. “Wasted On You,” Morgan Wallen
2. “Rock And A Hard Place,” Bailey Zimmerman
3. “Take My Name,” Parmalee
4. “AA,” Walker Hayes
5. “You Proof,” Morgan Wallen
6. “Damn Strait,” Scotty McCreery
7. “Something In The Orange,” Zach Bryan
8. “Trouble With A Heartbreak,” Jason Aldean
9. “’Til You Can’t,” Cody Johnson
10. “Fall In Love,” Bailey Zimmerman
ITUNES TOP TEN
Top 10 singles in the U.S. on iTunes music charts as of Wednesday according to itunescharts.net/us/.
1. “Break My Soul,” Beyoncé
2. “Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God),” Kate Bush
3. “The Kind of Love We Make,” Luke Combs
4. “As It Was,” Harry Styles
5. “Hold My Hand,” Lady GaGa
6. “About Damn Time,” Lizzo
7. “First Class,” Jack Harlow
8. “Wasted On You,” Morgan Wallen
9. “AA,” Walker Hayes
10. “You Proof,” Morgan Wallen
SPOTIFY TOP TEN
Top 10 streamed tracks globally on Spotify for the week ending June 16 according to spotifycharts.com.
1. “As It Was,” Harry Styles
2. “Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God),” Kate Bush
3. “Me Porto Bonito,” Bad Bunny, Chencho Corleone
4. “Glimpse of Us,” Joji
5. “Ojitos Lindos,” Bad Bunny, Bomba Estéreo
6. “Tití Me Preguntó,” Bad Bunny
7. “Yet To Come,” BTS
8. “Moscow Mule,” Bad Bunny
9. “Efecto,” Bad Bunny
10. “Provenza,” Karol G
Film
The Top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of June 13 according to the Associated Press.
1. “Morbius,” Sony
2. “Ambulance” (2022), Universal
3. “Father Stu,” Sony
4. “The Northman,” Universal
5. “Uncharted,” Sony
6. “The Contractor” (2022), Paramount
7. “Dog” (2022), Warner
8. “The Batman,” Warner
9. “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” Sony
10. “Fatherhood,” Sony