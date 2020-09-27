Books
Best-selling books of the week ending Sept. 19 according to Publishers Weekly.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “The Evening and the Morning” by Ken Follett (Viking)
2. “Troubled Blood” by Robert Galbraith (Mulholland)
3. “Vince Flynn: Total Power” by Kyle Mills (Atria/Bestler)
4. “The Harbinger II” by Jonathan Cahn (Frontline)
5. “To Sleep in a Sea of Stars” by Christopher Paolini (Tor)
6. “Shadows in Death” by J.D. Robb (St. Martin’s Press)
7. “The Vanishing Half“ by Brit Bennett (Riverhead)
8. “Piranesi” by Susanna Clarke (Bloomsbury)
9. “One by One” by Ruth Ware (Scout)
10. “Transcendent Kingdom” by Yaa Gyasi (Knopf)
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “Rage” by Bob Woodward (Simon & Schuster)
2. “Blackout” by Candace Owens (Threshold)
3. “The Home Edit Life” by Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin (Clarkson Potter)
4. “Disloyal” by Michael Cohen (Skyhorse)
5. “Killing Crazy Horse” by Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard (Henry Holt and Co.)
6. “Skinnytaste Meal Prep” by Gina Homolka (Clarkson Potter)
7. “Think Like a Monk” by Jay Shetty (Simon & Schuster)
8. “Caste” by Isabel Wilkerson (Random House)
9. “Compromised” by Peter Strzok (HMH)
10. “Speaking For Myself” by Sarah Huckabee Sanders (St. Martin’s)
Music
Best-selling singles for the week ending Saturday according to Billboard.com.
TOP TEN
1. “WAP,” Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion
2. “Dynamite,” BTS
3. “Laugh Now Cry Later,” Drake featuring Lil Durk
4. “Rockstar,” DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch
5. “Blinding Lights,” the Weeknd
6. “Mood,” 24kGoldn featuring Iann Dior
7. “Watermelon Sugar,” Harry Styles
8. “Savage Love” (Laxed - Siren Beat), Jawsh 685 x Jason Derulo
9. “Before You Go,” Lewis Capaldi
10. “Whats Poppin,” Jack Harlow featuring DaBaby, Tory Lanez and Lil Wayne
COUNTRY
1. “I Hope,” Gabby Barrett
2. “One Of Them Girls,” Lee Brice
3. “Got What I Got,” Jason Aldean
4. “Lovin’ On You,” Luke Combs
5. “Cool Again,” Kane Brown
6. “More Than My Hometown,” Morgan Wallen
7. “I Should Probably Go To Bed,” Dan and Shay
8. “One Beer,” Hardy featuring Lauren Alaina and Devin Dawson
9. “One Margarita,” Luke Bryan
10. “Some Girls,” Jameson Rodgers
ITUNES TOP TEN
Top 10 singles in the U.S. on iTunes music charts as of Wednesday according to www.itunescharts.net/us/.
1. “Holy,” Justin Bieber featuring Chance the Rapper
2. “One Too Many,” Keith Urban and Pink
3. “Without You,” Luke Combs featuring Amanda Shires
4. “WAP,” Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion
5. “Bang!” AJR
6. “Diamonds,” Sam Smith
7. “Mood,” 24kgoldn featuring Iann Dior
8. “Like a Man,” Thomas Mac
9. “Blinding Lights,” the Weeknd
10. “Starting Over,” Chris Stapleton
SPOTIFY TOP TEN
Top 10 streamed tracks in the U.S. on Spotify for the week ending Sept. 17 according to spotifycharts.com.
1. “WAP,” Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion
2. “Mood,” 24kGoldn featuring Iann Dior
3. “Laugh Now Cry Later,” Drake featuring Lil Durk
4. “Lemonade,” Internet Money featuring Gunna, Don Toliver and NAV
5. “For The Night,” Pop Smoke featuring Lil Baby and DaBaby
6. “Rockstar,” DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch
7. “Popstar,” DJ Khaled featuring Drake
8. “Whats Poppin” (Remix), Jack Harlow featuring DaBaby, Tory Lanez and Lil Wayne
9. “Come & Go,” Juice Wrld with Marshmello
10. “Wishing Well,” Juice Wrld
Film
The Top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of Sept. 14 according to the Associated Press.
1. “Irresistible” (2020), Universal
2. “Rogue,” Lionsgate
3. “The King of Staten Island,” Universal
4. “Hard Kill,” Redbox Entertainment
5. “Scoob!” Warner
6. “The Bay of Silence,” Vertical
7. “Z,” RLJ Entertainment
8. “Cats & Dogs 3: Paws Unite!” Warner
9. “The Outpost,” ScreenMedia
10. “You Should Have Left,” Universal