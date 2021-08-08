Books
Best-selling books of the week ending July 31 according to Publishers Weekly.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster)
2. “Black Ice” by Brad Thor (Atria)
3. “The Paper Palace” by Miranda Cowley Heller (Riverhead)
4. “The Cellist” by Daniel Silva (Harper)
5. “Not a Happy Family” by Shari Lapena (Viking/Dorman)
6. “Malibu Rising” by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine)
7. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig (Viking)
8. “The President’s Daughter” by Bill Clinton and James Patterson (Little, Brown and Knopf)
9. “Nine Lives” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)
10. “It’s Better This Way” by Debbie Macomber (Ballantine)
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “American Marxism” by Mark R. Levin (Threshold)
2. “The Authoritarian Moment” by Ben Shapiro (Broadside)
3. “I Alone Can Fix It: Donald J. Trump’s Catastropic Final Year” by Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker (Penguin Press)
4. “How I Saved the World” by Jesse Watters (Broadside)
5. “Nadiya Bakes” by Nadiya Hussain (Clarkson Potter)
6. “Frankly, We Did Win This Election” by Michael C. Bender (Twelve)
7. “Landslide” by Michael Wolff (Henry Holt and Co.)
8. “What Happened to You?” by Oprah Winfrey and Bruce D. Perry (Flatiron/Oprah)
9. “Killing the Mob” by Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard (St. Martin’s Press)
10. “Greenlights” by Matthew McConaughey (Crown)
Music
Best-selling singles for the week ending Saturday according to Billboard.com.
TOP TEN
1. “Butter,” BTS
2. “Industry Baby,” Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow
3. “Good 4 U,” Olivia Rodrigo
4. “Stay,” The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber
5. “Levitating,” Dua Lipa featuring DaBaby
6. “Kiss Me More,” Doja Cat featuring SZA
7. “Bad Habits,” Ed Sheeran
8. “Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” Lil Nas X
9. “Permission To Dance,” BTS
10. “Deja Vu,” Olivia Rodrigo
COUNTRY
1. “Fancy Like,” Walker Hayes
2. “If I Didn’t Love You,” Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood
3. “Forever After All,” Luke Combs
4. “Lil Bit,” Nelly and Florida Georgia Line
5. “Single Saturday Night,” Cole Swindell
6. “Glad You Exist,” Dan and Shay
7. “Drinkin’ Beer. Talkin’ God. Amen.” Chase Rice featuring Florida Georgia Line
8. “Famous Friends,” Chris Young and Kane Brown
9. “Chasing After You,” Ryan Hurd with Maren Morris
10. “Country Again,” Thomas Rhett
ITUNES TOP TEN
Top 10 singles in the U.S. on iTunes music charts as of Wednesday according to www.itunescharts.net/us/.
1. “Bad Habits,” Ed Sheeran
2. “Fancy Like,” Walker Hayes
3. “Down Crazy,” GiGi Vega
4. “Stay,” The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber
5. “Volví,” Aventura and Bad Bunny
6. “If I Didn’t Love You,” Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood
7. “Skate,” Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak and Silk Sonic
8. “Levitating,” Dua Lipa
9. “Leave The Door Open,” Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak and Silk Sonic
10. “Lil Bit,” Nelly and Florida Georgia Line
SPOTIFY TOP TEN
Top 10 streamed tracks in the U.S. on Spotify for the week ending July 29 according to spotifycharts.com.
1. “Industry Baby,” Lil Nas X featuring Jack Harlow
2. “Stay,” The Kid Laroi with Justin Bieber
3. “Good 4 U,” Olivia Rodrigo
4. “Kiss Me More,” Doja Cat featuring SZA
5. “Beggin’,” Måneskin
6. “Ain’t S---,” Doja Cat
7. “Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” Lil Nas X
8. “Levitating,” Dua Lipa featuring DaBaby
9. “Heat Waves,” Glass Animals
10. “Bad Habits,” Ed Sheeran
Film
The Top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of July 26 according to the Associated Press.
1. “A Quiet Place Part II,” Paramount
2. “Wrath of Man,” Warner
3. “Midnight in the Switchgrass,” Lionsgate
4. “Spiral,” Lionsgate
5. “Mortal Kombat” (2021), Warner
6. “The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run,” Paramount
7. “Out of Death,” Redbox Entertainment
8. “Nobody,” Universal
9. “Godzilla vs. Kong,” Warner
10. “The Marksman,” Universal