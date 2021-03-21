Books
Best-selling books of the week ending March 13 according to Publishers Weekly.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “Life After Death” by Sister Souljah (Atria)
2. “The Four Winds” by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s Press)
3. “2034: A Novel of the Next World War” by Elliot Ackerman and James G. Stavridis (Penguin Press)
4. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig (Viking)
5. “Dark Sky” by C.J. Box (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)
6. “Fast Ice” by Clive Cussler & Graham Brown (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)
7. “Klara and the Sun” by Kazuo Ishiguro (Knopf)
8. “The Affair” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)
9. “We Begin at the End” by Chris Whitaker (Henry Holt & Co.)
10. “The Invisible Life of Addie Larue” by V.E. Schwab (Tor)
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “How to Do the Work” by Nicole LePera (Harper Wave)
2. “Everything Will Be Okay” by Dana Perino (Twelve)
3. “The Code Breaker” by Walter Isaacson (Simon & Schuster)
4. “Beyond Order” by Jordan B. Peterson (Portfolio)
5. “The Sum of Us” by Heather McGhee (One World)
6. “Believe It” by Jamie Kern Lima (Gallery)
7. “Floret Farm’s Discovering Dahlias” by Erin Benzakein (Chronicle)
8. “Greenlights” by Matthew McConaughey (Crown)
9. “How to Avoid a Climate Disaster” by Bill Gates (Knopf)
10. “Caste” by Isabel Wilkerson (Random House)
Music
Best-selling singles for the week ending Saturday according to Billboard.com.
TOP TEN
1. “What’s Next,” Drake
2. “Wants And Needs,” Drake featuring Lil Baby
3. “Lemon Pepper Freestyle,” Drake featuring Rick Ross
4. “Leave The Door Open,” Silk Sonic, Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak
5. “Drivers License,” Olivia Rodrigo
6. “Up,” Cardi B
7. “Save Your Tears,” the Weeknd
8. “Blinding Lights,” the Weeknd
9. “34+35,” Ariana Grande
10. “Mood,” 24kGoldn featuring Iann Dior
COUNTRY
1. “I Hope,” Gabby Barrett
2. “What’s Your Country Song,” Thomas Rhett
3. “Just The Way,” Parmalee featuring Blanco Brown
4. “The Good Ones,” Gabby Barrett
5. “Good Time,” Niko Moon
6. “Better Together,” Luke Combs
7. “Starting Over,” Chris Stapleton
8. “Down To One,” Luke Bryan
9. “Long Live,” Florida Georgia Line
10. “Lady,” Brett Young
ITUNES TOP TEN
Top 10 singles in the U.S. on iTunes music charts as of Wednesday according to www.itunescharts.net/us/.
1. “Leave The Door Open,” Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak and Silk Sonic
2. “Don’t Start Now,” Dua Lipa
3. “Up,” Cardi B
4. “Astronaut In The Ocean,” Masked Wolf
5. “Watermelon Sugar,” Harry Styles
6. “My Head & My Heart,” Ava Max
7. “If You Love Her,” Forest Blakk
8. “Beautiful Mistakes,” Maroon 5 and Megan Thee Stallion
9. “The Business,” Tiësto
10. “Drivers License,” Olivia Rodrigo
SPOTIFY TOP TEN
Top 10 streamed tracks in the U.S. on Spotify for the week ending March 11 according to spotifycharts.com.
1. “What’s Next,” Drake
2. “Wants and Needs,” Drake featuring Lil Baby
3. “Lemon Pepper Freestyle,” Drake featuring Rick Ross
4. “Leave The Door Open,” Bruno Mars
5. “Drivers License,” Olivia Rodrigo
6. “Calling My Phone,” Lil Tjay
7. “Telepatía,” Kali Uchis
8. “Up,” Cardi B
9. “Good Days,” SZA
10. “Streets,” Doja Cat
Film
The Top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of March 8 according to the Associated Press.
1. “The Croods: A New Age,” Universal
2. “Monster Hunter” (2020), Sony
3. “Crisis,” Redbox Entertainment
4. “Fatale” (2020), Lionsgate
5. “Greenland,” Universal
6. “Vanguard,” Lionsgate
7. “Freaky,” Universal
8. “Half Brothers,” Universal
9. “Wrong Turn” (2020), Lionsgate
10. “Let Him Go,” Universal