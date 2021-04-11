Books
Best-selling books of the week ending April 3 according to Publishers Weekly.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “The Red Book” by James Patterson and David Ellis
2. “The Four Winds” by Kristin Hannah
3. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig
4. “Win” by Harlan Coben
5. “Eternal” by Lisa Scottoline
6. “Klara and the Sun” by Kazuo Ishiguro
7. “The Invisible Life of Addie Larue” by V.E. Schwab
8. “Life After Death” by Sister Souljah
9. “Sunflower Sisters” by Martha Hall Kelly
10. “The Affair” by Danielle Steel
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “The Hill We Climb” by Amanda Gorman
2. “The Women of the Bible Speak” by Shannon Bream
3. “Seeing Beautiful Again” by Lysa Terkeurst
4. “Get Good with Money” by Tiffany Aliche
5. “Violence. Speed. Momentum.” by Dr. Disrespect
6. “The Code Breaker” by Walter Isaacson
7. “How to Do the Work” by Nicole LePera
8. “Everybody Fights: So Why Not Get Better at It?” by Kim Holderness and Penn Holderness
9. “Eat Better, Feel Better” by Giada De Laurentiis
10. “Everything Will Be Okay” by Dana Perino
Music
Best-selling singles for the week ending Saturday according to Billboard.com.
TOP TEN
1. “Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” Lil Nas X
2. “Peaches,” Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon
3. “Leave The Door Open,” Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak)
4. “Up,” Cardi B
5. “Drivers License,” Olivia Rodrigo
6. “Save Your Tears,” The Weeknd
7. “Levitating,” Dua Lipa featuring DaBaby
8. “Blinding Lights,” The Weeknd
9. “Mood,” 24kGoldn featuring Iann Dior
10. “What You Know Bout Love,” Pop Smoke
COUNTRY
1. “The Good Ones,” Gabby Barrett
2. “Starting Over,” Chris Stapleton
3. “What’s Your Country Song,” Thomas Rhett
4. “Long Live,” Florida Georgia Line
5. “Better Together,” Luke Combs
6. “You All Over Me,” Taylor Swift featuring Maren Morris
7. “Lady,” Brett Young
8. “Forever After All,” Luke Combs
9. “Momma’s House,” Dustin Lynch
10. “Good Time,” Niko Moon
ITUNES TOP TEN
Top 10 singles in the U.S. on iTunes music charts as of Wednesday according to www.itunescharts.net/us/.
1. “Mr. Perfectly Fine,” Taylor Swift
2. “Astronaut In The Ocean,” Masked Wolf
3. “Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” Lil Nas X
4. “Leave The Door Open,” Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak and Silk Sonic
5. “Peaches,” Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon
6. “Dreams,” Fleetwood Mac
7. “Film out,” Bts
8. “Blueneck,” Chris Housman
9. “Summer of ’69,” Bryan Adams
10. “Best Friend,” Saweetie featuring Doja Cat
SPOTIFY TOP TEN
Top 10 streamed tracks in the U.S. on Spotify for the week ending April 1 according to spotifycharts.com.
1. “Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” Lil Nas X
2. “Peaches,” Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon
3. “Up,” Cardi B
4. “Astronaut In The Ocean,” Masked Wolf
5. “Telepatía,” Kali Uchis
6. “Leave The Door Open,” Bruno Mars
7. “Calling My Phone,” Lil Tjay
8. “Drivers License,” Olivia Rodrigo
9. “Levitating,” Dua Lipa featuring DaBaby
10. “Heartbreak Anniversary,” Giveon
Film
The Top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of March 29 according to the Associated Press.
1. “Wonder Woman 1984”
2. “News of the World”
3. “The Croods: A New Age”
4. “The Seventh Day”
5. “Monster Hunter” (2020)
6. “Soul”
7. “Our Friend”
8. “Greenland”
9. “Promising Young Woman”
10. “The Toll”