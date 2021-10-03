Books
Best-selling books of the week ending Sept. 25 according to Publishers Weekly.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “Apples Never Fall” by Liane Moriarty (Henry Holt and Co.)
2. “The Jailhouse Lawyer” by James Patterson and Nancy Allen (Little, Brown)
3. “Bewilderment” by Richard Powers (W.W. Norton)
4. “Harlem Shuffle” by Colson Whitehead (Doubleday)
5. “Vince Flynn: Enemy at the Gates” by Kyle Mills (Atria/Bestler)
6. “Under the Whispering Door” by T.J. Klune (Tor)
7. “Billy Summers” by Stephen King ( Scribner)
8. “Beautiful World, Where Are You” by Sally Rooney (FSG)
9. “Daughter of the Morning Star” by Craig Johnson (Viking)
10. “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster)
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “Peril” by Bob Woodward and Robert Costa (Simon & Schuster)
2. “Vanderbilt: The Rise and Fall of an American Dynasty” by Anderson Cooper and Katherine Howe (Harper)
3. “American Marxism” by Mark R. Levin (Threshold)
4. “Crazy Faith” by Michael Todd (WaterBrook Press)
5. “Yours Cruelly, Elvira” by Cassandra Peterson (Hachette)
6. “D&D: The Wild Beyond the Witchlight” (Wizards of the Coast)
7. “Women, Food and Hormones” by Sara Gottfried (Mariner)
8. “Uncontrolled Spread” by Scott Gottlieb (Harper)
9. “Guinness World Records 2022” (Guiness World Records)
10. “Take Back Your Time” by Christy Wright (Ramsey)
Music
Best-selling singles for the week ending Saturday according to Billboard.com.
TOP TEN
1. “Stay,” The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber
2. “Industry Baby,” Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow
3. “Way 2 Sexy,” Drake featuring Future and Young Thug
4. “Bad Habits,” Ed Sheeran
5. “Fancy Like,” Walker Hayes
6. “Good 4 U,” Olivia Rodrigo
7. “Kiss Me More,” Doja Cat featuring SZA
8. “Knife Talk,” Drake featuring 21 Savage and Project Pat
9. “Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” Lil Nas X
10. “That’s What I Want,” Lil Nas X
COUNTRY
1. “Fancy Like,” Walker Hayes
2. “If I Didn’t Love You,” Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood
3. “Cold Beer Calling My Name,” Jameson Rodgers featuring Luke Combs
4. “Chasing After You,” Ryan Hurd with Maren Morris
5. “Things A Man Oughta Know,” Lainey Wilson
6. “Forever After All,” Luke Combs
7. “You Time,” Scotty McCreery
8. “Famous Friends,” Chris Young and Kane Brown
9. “Country Again,” Thomas Rhett
10. “I Was On A Boat That Day,” Old Dominion
ITUNES TOP TEN
Top 10 singles in the U.S. on iTunes music charts as of Wednesday according to www.itunescharts.net/us/.
1. “Fancy Like,” Walker Hayes
2. “My Universe,” Coldplay X BTS
3. “Shivers,” Ed Sheeran
4. “Cold Heart” (PNAU Remix), Elton John and Dua Lipa
5. “My Universe” (Acoustic Version), Coldplay X BTS
6. “Bad Habits,” Ed Sheeran
7. “Someone Like You,” Noah Kahan featuring Joy Oladokun
8. “My Universe” (Supernova 7 Mix), Coldplay X BTS
9. “Buy Dirt,” Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan
10. “Stay,” The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber
SPOTIFY TOP TEN
Top 10 streamed tracks in the U.S. on Spotify for the week ending Sept. 23 according to spotifycharts.com.
1. “Way 2 Sexy,” Drake with Future and Young Thug
2. “Knife Talk,” Drake with 21 Savage featuring Project Pat
3. “Stay,” The Kid Laroi with Justin Bieber
4. “Industry Baby,” Lil Nas X featuring Jack Harlow
5. “Fair Trade,” Drake with Travis Scott
6. “Girls Want Girls,” Drake with Lil Baby
7. “Heat Waves,” Glass Animals
8. “Family Ties,” Baby Keem with Kendrick Lamar
9. “Hurricane,” Kanye West
10. “Good 4 U,” Olivia Rodrigo
Film
The Top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of Sept. 20 according to the Associated Press.
1. “F9: The Fast Saga,” Universal
2. “Black Widow” (2020), Disney
3. “The Boss Baby: Family Business,” Universal
4. “Cruella,” Disney
5. “Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard,” Lionsgate
6. “Peter Rabbit 2,” Sony
7. “The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It,” Warner
8. “Wrath of Man,” Warner
9. “A Quiet Place Part II,” Paramount
10. “The Girl Who Got Away,” Quiver