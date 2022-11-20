Books
Best-selling books of the week ending Nov. 12 according to Publishers Weekly.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “Desert Star” by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown)
2. “The Boys from Biloxi” by John Grisham (Doubleday)
3. “The Silmarillion” by J.R.R. Tolkien (William Morrow)
4. “No Plan B” by Lee Child and Andrew Child (Delacorte)
5. “Fairy Tale” by Stephen King (Scribner)
6. “Going Rogue” by Janet Evanovich (Atria)
7. “Triple Cross” by James Patterson (Little, Brown)
8. “Dreamland” by Nicholas Sparks (Random House)
9. “Mad Honey” by Jodi Picoult and Jennifer Finney Boylan (Ballantine)
10. “Long Shadows” by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible” by Matthew Perry (Flatiron)
2. “Go-To Dinners” by Ina Garten (Clarkson Potter)
3. “Good Boundaries and Goodbyes” by Lysa TerKeurst (Thomas Nelson)
4. “Surrender” by Bono (Knopf)
5. “The Stories WE Tell” by Joanna Gaines (Harper Select)
6. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster)
7. “Radio’s Greatest of All Time” by Rush Limbaugh (Threshold)
8. “The Pasta Queen” by Nadia Caterina Munno (Gallery)
9. “What’s for Dessert” by Claire Saffitz (Clarkson Potter)
10. “Guinness World Records 2023” — (Guinness World Records)
Audiobooks
Best-selling books of the week on Audible.com as of Tuesday according to The Associated Press.
FICTION
1. “Desert Star” by Michael Connelly, narrated by Titus Welliver, Christine Lakin and Peter Giles (Little, Brown & Company)
2. “The Bookstore Sisters” by Alice Hoffman, narrated by Jennifer Jill Araya (Amazon Original Stories)
3. “Princess and the Player” by Ilsa Madden-Mills, narrated by Lee Samuels and Stella Bloom (Brilliance Audio)
4. “It Starts with Us” by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Colin Donnell and Olivia Song (Simon & Schuster Audio)
5. “Fairy Tale” by Stephen King, narrated by Seth Numrich and the author (Simon & Schuster Audio)
6. “The Method” by James Patterson and Michael B. Silver, performed by Zachary Quinto, Stephanie Beatriz, Lil Rel Howery, Justine Lupe, Jack Davenport and full cast (Audible Originals)
7. “Reminders of Him” by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Brittany Pressley and Ryan West (Brilliance Audio)
8. “The Quarry Girls” by Jess Lourey, narrated by Jess Nahikian (Brilliance Audio)
9. “The Boys from Biloxi” by John Grisham, narrated by Michael Beck (Random House Audio)
10. “It Ends with Us” by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Olivia Song (Simon & Schuster Audio)
NONFICTION
1. “Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing” by Matthew Perry, narrated by the author (Macmillan Audio)
2. “Good Boundaries and Goodbyes” by Lysa TerKeurst, narrated by the author and Jim Cress (Thomas Nelson)
3. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy, narrated by the author (Simon & Schuster Audio)
4. “Atomic Habits” by James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)
5. “The 6 Habits of Growth” by Brendon Burchard, narrated by the author (Audible Originals)
6. “Surrender” by Bono, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)
7. “The Stories We Tell” by Joanna Gaines, narrated by the author (Harper Select)
8. “12 Rules for Life” by Jordan B. Peterson, narrated by the author (Random House Canada)
9. “How to Be an Adult in Relationships” by David Richo, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)
10. “The Trump Tapes” by Bob Woodward, narrated by Donald J. Trump and the author (Simon & Schuster Audio
Music
Best-selling singles for the week ending Saturday according to Billboard.com.
TOP TEN
1. “Anti-Hero,” Taylor Swift
2. “Rich Flex,” Drake and 21 Savage
3. “Major Distribution,” Drake and 21 Savage
4. “On BS,” Drake and 21 Savage
5. “Spin Bout U,” Drake and 21 Savage
6. “P---- & Millions,” Drake and 21 Savage featuring Travis Scott
7. “Privileged Rappers,” Drake and 21 Savage
8. “Circo Loco,” Drake and 21 Savage
9. “BackOutsideBoyz,” Drake
10. “Unholy,” Sam Smith and Kim Petras
COUNTRY
1. “You Proof,” Morgan Wallen
2. “Something In The Orange,” Zach Bryan
3. “Wasted On You,” Morgan Wallen
4. “The Kind Of Love We Make,” Luke Combs
5. “She Had Me At Heads Carolina,” Cole Swindell
6. “Thank God,” Kane Brown with Katelyn Brown
7. “5 Foot 9,” Tyler Hubbard
8. “Rock And A Hard Place,” Bailey Zimmerman
9. “Fall In Love,” Bailey Zimmerman
10. “Half Of Me,” Thomas Rhett featuring Riley Green
ITUNES TOP TEN
Top 10 singles in the U.S. on iTunes music charts as of Thursday according to music.apple.com.
1. “Rich Flex,” Drake and 21 Savage
2. “Spin Bout U,” Drake and 21 Savage
3. “Major Distribution,” Drake and 21 Savage
4. “On BS,” Drake and 21 Savage
5. “Circo Loco,” Drake and 21 Savage
6. “BackOutsideBoyz,” Drake
7. “P---- & Millions” Drake and 21 Savage featuring Travis Scott
8. “Privileged Rappers Drake and 21 Savage
9. “Hours In Silence,” Drake and 21 Savage
10. “Broke Boys,” Drake and 21 Savage
SPOTIFY TOP TEN
Top 10 streamed tracks globally on Spotify for the week ending Nov. 10 according to spotifycharts.com.
1. “Anti-Hero,” Taylor Swift
2. “Rich Flex,” Drake and 21 Savage
3. “Unholy,” Sam Smith featuring Kim Petras
4. “Major Distribution,” Drake and 21 Savage
5. “P---- & Millions” Drake and 21 Savage featuring Travis Scott
6. “On BS,” Drake and 21 Savage
7. “I’m Good (Blue),” David Guetta and Bebe Rexha
8. “La Bachata,” Manuel Turizo
9. “As It Was,” Harry Styles
10. “Quevedo: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 52,” Bizarrap and Quevedo
Film
The Top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of Nov. 7 according to the Associated Press.
1. “Top Gun: Maverick,” Paramount
2. “Bullet Train,” Sony
3. “Nope,” Universal
4. “The Enforcer” (2022), Screen Media
5. “The System,” Vertical
6. “Fall,” Lionsgate
7. “Beast” (2022), Universal
8. “Jeepers Creepers: Reborn,” Screen Media
9. “Pearl” (2022), Lionsgate
10. “The Invitation” (2022), Sony