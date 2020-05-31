Books
Best-selling books of the week ending May 23 according to Publishers Weekly.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “Camino Winds” by John Grisham (Doubleday)
2. “If It Bleeds” by Stephen King (Scribner)
3. “The 20th Victim” by James Patterson and Maxine Paetro (Little, Brown)
4 . “ Walk the Wire” by David Baldacci (Grand Central)
5. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne)
6. “American Dirt” by Jeanine Cummins (Flatiron)
7. “The Last Trial” by Scott Turow (Grand Central)
8. “Big Summer” by Jennifer Weiner (Atria)
9. “Rodham” by Curtis Sittenfeld (Random House)
10. “On Ocean Boulevard” by Mary Alice Monroe (Gallery)
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “Untamed” by Glennon Doyle Dial
2. “Relationship Goals” by Michael Todd (WaterBrook)
3. “Plague of Corruption” by Judy Mikovits and Kent Heckenlively (Skyhorse)
4. “Magnolia Table, Vol. 2” by Joanna Gaines (Morrow)
5. “American Crusade” by Pete Hegseth (Center Street)
6. “The Splendid and the Vile” by Erik Larson (Crown)
7. “Medical Medium Cleanse to Heal” by Anthony William (Hay House)
8. “Get Out of Your Head” by Jennie Allen (WaterBrook)
9. “Hidden Valley Road” by Robert Kolker (Doubleday)
10. “The Ride of a Lifetime” by Robert Iger (Random House)
Music
Best-selling singles for the week ending Saturday according to Billboard.com.
TOP TEN
1. “Savage,” Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyonce
2. “Say So,” Doja Cat featuring Nicki Minaj
3. “Blinding Lights,” the Weeknd
4. “Rockstar,” DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch
5. “Toosie Slide,” Drake
6. “Life Is Good,” Future featuring Drake
7. “The Box,” Roddy Ricch
8. “Don’t Start Now,” Dua Lipa
9. “Intentions,” Justin Bieber featuring Quavo
10. “Circles,” Post Malone
COUNTRY
1. “The Bones,” Maren Morris
2. “Chasin’ You,” Morgan Wallen
3. “I Hope,” Gabby Barrett
4. “Does To Me,” Luke Combs featuring Eric Church
5. “Nobody But You,” Blake Shelton duet with Gwen Stefani
6. “I Hope You’re Happy Now,” Carly Pearce and Lee Brice
7. “After A Few,” Travis Denning
8. “Beer Can’t Fix,” Thomas Rhett featuring Jon Pardi
9. “Hard To Forget,” Sam Hunt
10. “One Margarita,” Luke Bryan
ITUNES TOP TEN
Top 10 singles in the U.S. on iTunes music charts as of Wednesday according to www.itunescharts.net/us/.
1. “Rain On Me,” Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande
2. “Love Struck,” Boyz II Men
3. “Blinding Lights,” the Weeknd
4. “Rockstar,” DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch
5. “One Margarita,” Luke Bryan
6. “Savage Remix,” Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé
7. “Atlas Falls,” Shinedown
8. “Single Saturday Night,” Cole Swindell
9. “Sunday Best,” Surfaces
10. “Roses” (Imanbek Remix), Saint Jhn
SPOTIFY TOP TEN
Top 10 streamed tracks in the U.S. on Spotify for the week ending May 21 according to spotifycharts.com.
1. “Rockstar,” DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch
2. “The Scotts,” the Scotts
3. “Blueberry Faygo,” Lil Mosey
4. “Blinding Lights,” the Weeknd
5. “Toosie Slide,” Drake
6. “Gooba,” 6ix9ine
7. “The Box,” Roddy Ricch
8. “Party Girl,” StaySolidRocky
9. “Roses” (Imanbek Remix), Saint Jhn
10. “Stuck with U,” Ariana Grande with Justin Bieber
Film
The Top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of May 18 according to the Associated Press.
1. “The Way Back” (2020), Warner
2. “The Call of The Wild,” Fox
3. “Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn,” Warner
4. “Bloodshot,” Sony
5. “Capone,” Redbox Entertainment
6. “Blumhouse’s Fantasy Island,” Sony
7. “Sonic the Hedgehog,” Paramount
8. “Bad Boys for Life,” Sony
9. “Brahms: The Boy II,” Universal
10. “Jumanji: The Next Level,” Sony