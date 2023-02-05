Books
Best-selling books of the week ending Jan. 28 according to Publishers Weekly.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday)
2. “The House of Wolves” by James Patterson and Mike Lupica (Little, Brown)
3. “Tomorrow, Tomorrow, and Tomorrow” by Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf)
4. “The House in the Pines” by Ana Reyes (Dutton)
5. “The Boys from Biloxi” by John Grisham (Doubleday)
6. “The House at the End of the World” by Dean Koontz (Thomas & Mercer)
7. “Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper)
8. “How to Sell a Haunted House” by Grady Hendrix (Berkley)
9. “Fairy Tale” by Stephen King (Scribner)
10. “The Cabinet of Dr. Leng” by Douglas Preston and Lincoln Child (Grand Central Publishing)
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “Spare” by Prince Harry (Random House)
2. “Never Give an Inch” by Mike Pompeo (Broadside)
3. “Start, Stay, or Leave” by Trey Gowdy (Crown Forum)
4. “The Creative Act” by Rick Rubin (Penguin Press)
5. “The Light We Carry” by Michelle Obama (Crown)
6. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster)
7. “Straight Shooter” by Stephen A. Smith (13A)
8. “The Nazi Conspiracy” by Brad Meltzer and Josh Mensch (Flatiron)
9. “Good Boundaries and Goodbyes” by Lysa TerKeurst (Thomas Nelson)
10. “Courtiers” by Valentine Low (St. Martin’s Press)
Audiobooks
Best-selling books of the week on Audible.com as of Tuesday according to The Associated Press.
FICTION
1. “The House at the End of the World” by Dean Koontz, narrated by Natalie Naudus (Brilliance Audio)
2. “Remarkably Bright Creatures” by Shelby Van Pelt, narrated by Marin Ireland and Michael Urie (HarperAudio)
3. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover, performed by Vanessa Johansson and Amy Landon (Audible Studios)
4. “Reminders of Him” by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Brittany Pressley and Ryan West (Brilliance Audio)
5. “Lie to Her” by Melinda Leigh, narrated by Christina Traister (Brilliance Audio)
6. “It Ends with Us” by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Olivia Song (Simon & Schuster Audio)
7. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus, narrated by Miranda Raison, Bonnie Garmus and Pandora Sykes (Random House Audio)
8. “Tell Her Story” by Margot Hunt, performed by Dakota Fanning, LJ Ganser, Vikas Adam, Emily Bauer, Ann Osmond, Fred Berman, Jonathan Davis and Laura Darrell (Audible Originals)
9. “Earthside” by Dennis E. Taylor, performed by Ray Porter (Audible Originals)
10. “Regretting You” by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Tanya Eby and Lauren Ezzo (Brilliance Audio)
NONFICTION
1. “Spare” by Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)
2. “Atomic Habits” by James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)
3. “The 6 Habits of Growth” by Brendon Burchard, narrated by the author (Audible Originals)
4. “Never Finished” by David Goggins, narrated by the author, Adam Skolnick and Jacqueline Gardner (Lioncrest Publishing)
5. “The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F---” by Mark Manson, narrated by Roger Wayne (HarperAudio)
6. “The Creative Act” by Rick Rubin, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)
7. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy, narrated by the author (Simon & Schuster Audio)
8. “The Light We Carry” by Michelle Obama, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)
9. “If You Tell” by Gregg Olsen, narrated by Karen Peakes (Brilliance Audio)
10. “48 Laws of Power” by Robert Greene, narrated by Richard Poe (HighBridge, a Division of Recorded Books)
Music
Best-selling singles for the week ending Saturday according to Billboard.com.
TOP TEN
1. “Flowers,” Miley Cyrus
2. “Kill Bill,” SZA
3. “Anti-Hero,” Taylor Swift
4. “Creepin’,” Metro Boomin, The Weeknd and 21 Savage
5. “Unholy,” Sam Smith and Kim Petras
6. “I’m Good (Blue),” David Guetta and Bebe Rexha
7. “Die For You,” The Weeknd
8. “Rich Flex,” Drake and 21 Savage
9. “As It Was,” Harry Styles
10. “Golden Hour,” JVKE
COUNTRY
1. “Something In The Orange,” Zach Bryan
2. “Thank God,” Kane Brown With Katelyn Brown
3. “Rock And A Hard Place,” Bailey Zimmerman
4. “You Proof,” Morgan Wallen
5. “Wait In The Truck,” Hardy featuring Lainey Wilson
6. “Going, Going, Gone,” Luke Combs
7. “Thought You Should Know,” Morgan Wallen
8. “Heart Like A Truck,” Lainey Wilson
9. “The Kind Of Love We Make,” Luke Combs
10. “Wasted On You,” Morgan Wallen
ITUNES TOP TEN
Top 10 singles in the U.S. on iTunes music charts as of Wednesday according to music.apple.com.
1. “Flowers,” Miley Cyrus
2. “Kill Bill,” SZA
3. “Last Night,” Morgan Wallen
4. “Snooze,” SZA
5. “Rich Flex,” Drake and 21 Savage
6. “One Thing At A Time,” Morgan Wallen
7. “Creepin’,” Metro Boomin, The Weeknd, 21 Savage
8. “Superhero” (Heroes & Villians), Metro Boomin, Future and Chris Brown
9. “Everything I Love,” Morgan Wallen
10. “I Wrote The Book,” Morgan Wallen
SPOTIFY TOP TEN
Top 10 streamed tracks globally on Spotify for the week ending Jan. 26 according to spotifycharts.com.
1. “Flowers,” Miley Cyrus
2. “Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53,” Bizarrap and Shakira
3. “Kill Bill,” SZA
4. “Creepin’,” Metro Boomin, The Weeknd and 21 Savage
5. “Unholy,” Sam Smith featuring Kim Petras
6. “As It Was,” Harry Styles
7. “I’m Good (Blue),” David Guetta and Bebe Rexha
8. “La Bachata,” Manuel Turizo
9. “Anti-Hero,” Taylor Swift
10. “La Jumpa,” Arcángel and Bad Bunny
Film
The Top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of Jan. 23 according to the Associated Press.
1. “Violent Night,” Universal
2. “Black Adam,” Warner
3. “Ticket to Paradise,” Universal
4. “Top Gun: Maverick,” Paramount
5. “The Woman King,” Sony
6. “Till,” Universal
7. “Prey for the Devil,” Lionsgate
8. “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile,” Sony
9. “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” Lionsgate
10. “On the Line,” Paramount