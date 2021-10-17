Books
Best-selling books of the week ending Oct. 9 according to Publishers Weekly.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles (Viking)
2. “The Wish” by Nicholas sparks (Grand Central Publishing)
3. “Cloud Cuckoo Land” by Anthony Doerr (Scribner)
4. “Crossroads” by Jonathan Franzen (FSG)
5. “The Butler” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)
6. “Apples Never Fall” by Liane Moriarty (Henry Holt and Co.)
7. “The Jailhouse Lawyer” by Patterson/Allen (Little, Brown)
8. “Billy Summers” by Stephen King ( Scribner)
9. “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster)
10. “Harlem Shuffle” by Colson Whitehead (Doubleday)
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “The Storyteller” by Dave Grohl (Dey Street)
2. “Peril” by Woodward/Costa (Simon & Schuster)
3. “I’ll Take Your Questions Now” by Stephanie Grisham (Harper)
4. “Taste” by Stanley Tucci (Gallery)
5. “Where Do We Go From Here?” by David Jeremiah (Thomas Nelson)
6. “Feeding the Soul” by Tabitha Brown (William Morrow)
7. “American Marxism” by Mark R. Levin (Threshold)
8. “Jesus Listens” by Sarah Young (Thomas Nelson)
9. “Vanderbilt” by Anderson Cooper and Katherine Howe (Harper)
10. “The Dying Citizen” by Victor Davis Hanson (Basic)
Audiobooks
The top 10 audiobooks on Audible.com, as of Thursday, according to the Associated Press.
FICTION
1. “Apples Never Fall” by Liane Moriarty, narrated by Caroline Lee
2. “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles, narrated by Edoardo Ballerini, Marin Ireland, and Dion Graham
3. “The Sandman” by Neil Gaiman and Dirk Maggs, performed by Neil Gaiman, James McAvoy, Riz Ahmed, Kat Dennings, Taron Egerton, Samantha Morton, Bebe Neuwirth, Andy Serkis, Michael Sheen, and full cast
4. “The Sandman: Act II” by Neil Gaiman and Dirk Maggs, performed by Neil Gaiman, James McAvoy, Michael Sheen, Andy Serkis, Emma Corrin, Brian Cox, Kat Dennings, John Lithgow, Jeffrey Wright, David Tennant, Rege-Jean Page, and Bill Nighy, and full cast
5. “Dune” by Frank Herbert, narrated by Scott Brick, Orlagh Cassidy, Euan Morton, Simon Vance, and Ilyana Kadushin
6. “The Keeper of Happy Endings” by Barbara Davis, narrated by Robin Siegerman and Hope Newhouse
7. “The Wish” by Nicholas Sparks, narrated by Mela Lee and Will Collyer
8. “The Marriage” by K.L. Slater, performed by Lucy Price-Lewis
9. “All the Light We Cannot See” by Anthony Doerr, narrated by Zach Appelman
10. “Cloud Cuckoo Land” by Anthony Doerr, narrated by Marin Ireland and Simon Jones
NONFICTION
1. “The Storyteller” by Dave Grohl, narrated by the author
2. “The High 5 Habit” by Mel Robbins, narrated by the author
3. “I’ll Take Your Questions Now” by Stephanie Grisham, narrated by the author
4. “A Carnival of Snackery” by David Sedaris, narrated by the author and Tracey Ullman
5. “Greenlights” by Matthew McConaughey, narrated by the author
6. “Feeding the Soul (Because It’s My Business)” by Tabitha Brown, narrated by the author
7. “Atomic Habits” by James Clear, narrated by the author
8. “Peril” by Bob Woodward and Robert Costa, narrated by Robert Petkoff
9. “There Is Nothing for You Here” by Fiona Hill, narrated by the author
10. “Vanderbilt” by Anderson Cooper and Katherine Howe, narrated by Anderson Cooper
Music
Best-selling singles for the week ending Saturday according to Billboard.com.
TOP TEN
1. “Stay,” The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber
2. “Industry Baby,” Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow
3. “Fancy Like,” Walker Hayes
4. “Way 2 Sexy,” Drake featuring Future and Young Thug
5. “Bad Habits,” Ed Sheeran
6. “Good 4 U,” Olivia Rodrigo
7. “Kiss Me More,” Doja Cat featuring SZA
8. “Levitating,” Dua Lipa
9. “Knife Talk,” Drake featuring 21 Savage and Project Pat
10. “Essence,” Wizkid featuring Justin Bieber and Tems
COUNTRY
1. “Fancy Like,” Walker Hayes
2. “If I Didn’t Love You,” Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood
3. “Chasing After You,” Ryan Hurd with Maren Morris
4. “Cold Beer Calling My Name,” Jameson Rodgers featuring Luke Combs
5. “Memory I Don’t Mess With,” Lee Brice
6. “Forever After All,” Luke Combs
7. “My Boy,” Elvie Shane
8. “Buy Dirt,” Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan
9. “I Was On A Boat That Day,” Old Dominion
10. “Famous Friends,” Chris Young and Kane Brown
ITUNES TOP TEN
Top 10 singles in the U.S. on iTunes music charts as of Wednesday according to itunescharts.net/us/.
1. “Fancy Like,” Walker Hayes
2. “Bad Habits,” Ed Sheeran
3. “Shivers,” Ed Sheeran
4. “Cold Heart” (PNAU Remix), Elton John and Dua Lipa
5. “Spaceman,” Mew Suppasit
6. “Stay,” The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber
7. “This Is a War,” Hi-Rez and Jimmy Levy
8. “Buy Dirt,” Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan
9. “Industry Baby,” Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow
10. “Ghost,” Justin Bieber
SPOTIFY TOP TEN
Top 10 streamed tracks in the U.S. on Spotify for the week ending Oct. 7 according to spotifycharts.com.
1. “Industry Baby,” Lil Nas X featuring Jack Harlow
2. “Stay,” The Kid Laroi with Justin Bieber
3. “Knife Talk,” Drake with 21 Savage featuring Project Pat
4. “Way 2 Sexy,” by Drake with Future and Young Thug
5. “Heat Waves,” Glass Animals
6. “good 4 u,” Olivia Rodrigo
7. “Need To Know,” Doja Cat
8. “That’s What I Want,” Lil Nas X
9. “Family Ties,” Baby Keem with Kendrick Lamar
10. “Fair Trade,” by Drake with Travis Scott
Film
The Top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of Oct. 4 according to the Associated Press.
1. “F9: The Fast Saga”
2. “Space Jam: A New Legacy”
3. “Escape Room: Tournament of Champions”
4. “The Forever Purge”
5. “Black Widow” (2020)
6. “Cruella,” Disney
7. “The Boss Baby: Family Business”
8. “The Survivalist”
9. “Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard”
10. “Aileen Wuornos: American Boogeywoman”