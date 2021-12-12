Books
Best-selling books of the week ending Dec. 4 according to Publishers Weekly.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone” by Diana Gabaldon
2. “Wish You Were Here” by Jodi Picoult
3. “The Judge’s List” by John Grisham
4. “The Stranger in the Lifeboat” by Mitch Albom
5. “Fear No Evil” by James Patterson
6. “The Wish” by Nicholas Sparks
7. “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles
8. “Autopsy” by Patricia Cornwell
9. “Leviathan Falls” by James S.A. Corey
10. “Mercy” by David Baldacci
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “Atlas of the Heart” by Brene Brown
2. “All American Christmas” by Campos-Duffy/Duffy
3. “The Pioneer Woman Cooks: Super Easy!” by Ree Drummond
4. “The 1619 Project” by Nikole Hannah-Jones
5. “The Storyteller” by Dave Grohl
6. “Guinness World Records 2022”
7. “Principles for Dealing With the Changing World Order” by Ray Dalio
8. “The Real Anthony Fauci” by Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
9. “Will” by Will Smith
10. “Jesus Listens” by Sarah Young
Music
Best-selling singles for the week ending Saturday according to Billboard.com.
TOP TEN
1. “Easy On Me,” Adele
2. “Stay,” The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber
3. “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” Mariah Carey
4. “Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree,” Brenda Lee
5. “Jingle Bell Rock,” Bobby Helms
6. “Industry Baby,” Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow
7. “A Holly Jolly Christmas,” Burl Ives
8. “Heat Waves,” Glass Animals
9. “Shivers,” Ed Sheeran
10. “Need To Know,” Doja Cat
COUNTRY
1. “All Too Well” (Taylor’s Version), Taylor Swift
2. “Fancy Like,” Walker Hayes
3. “If I Didn’t Love You,” Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood
4. “Thinking ‘Bout You,” Dustin Lynch featuring Lauren Alaina or MacKenzie Porter
5. “Cold As You,” Luke Combs
6. “Buy Dirt,” Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan
7. “You Should Probably Leave,” Chris Stapleton
8. “Chasing After You,” Ryan Hurd with Maren Morris
9. “Same Boat,” Zac Brown Band
10. “Whiskey And Rain,” Michael Ray
ITUNES TOP TEN
Top 10 singles in the U.S. on iTunes music charts as of Wednesday according to itunescharts.net/us/.
1. “Santa’s Gotta Dirty Job,” Rich and Rowe
2. “abcdefu,” Gayle
3. “River,” Girl Named Tom
4. “Easy On Me,” Adele
5. “Cold Heart” (PNAU Remix), Elton John and Dua Lipa
6. “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” Mariah Carey
7. “Shivers,” Ed Sheeran
8. “Come Back As A Country Boy,” Blake Shelton
9. “Merry Christmas,” Ed Sheeran and Elton John
10. “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” (Single), Brenda Lee
Film
The Top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of Nov. 29 according to the Associated Press.
1. “Jungle Cruise”
2. “Free Guy”
3. “Malignant”
4. “Candyman” (2021)
5. “Stillwater”
6. “Old”
7. “One Shot” (2021)
8. “13 Minutes”
9. “The Suicide Squad”
10. “Reminiscence”
Audiobooks
Best-selling books of the week as of Dec. 7 according to The Associated Press.
FICTION
1. “Leviathan Falls” by James S.A. Corey, narrated by Jefferson Mays (Recorded Books, Inc.)
2. “Wish You Were Here” by Jodi Picoult, narrated by Marin Ireland (Random House Audio)
3. “Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone” by Diana Gabaldon, narrated by Davina Porter (Recorded Books Inc.)
4. “The Eye of the World” by Robert Jordan, narrated by Kate Reading and Michael Kramer (Macmillan Audio)
5. “Dune” by Frank Herbert, narrated by Scott Brick, Orlagh Cassidy, Euan Morton, Simon Vance, Ilyana Kadushin, Byron Jennings, David R. Gordon, Jason Culp, Kent Broadhurst, Oliver Wyman, Patricia Kilgarriff, and Scott Sowers (Macmillan Audio)
6. “There’s Something About Merry” by Codi Hall, performed by CJ Bloom and Lee Samuels (Audible Originals)
7. “A Perfect Stranger” by Shalini Boland, performed by Alison Campbell, Tamsin Kennard and Ciaran Saward (Audible Originals)
8. “Well Played” by Vi Keeland and Penelope Ward, performed by Sebastian York and Andi Arndt (Audible Studios)
9. “Autopsy” by Patricia Cornwell, narrated by Susan Ericksen (HarperAudio)
10. “The Judge’s List” by John Grisham, narrated by Mary-Louise Parker and the author (Random House Audio)
NONFICTION
1. “Will” by Will Smith and Mark Manson, narrated by Will Smith (Penguin Audio)
2. “Principles for Dealing with the Changing World Order” by Ray Dalio, narrated by Jeremy Bobb and the author (Simon & Schuster Audio)
3. “Atomic Habits” by James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)
4. “Laptop from Hell” by Miranda Devine, narrated by Richard Cefalos (Post Hill Press)
5. “The Real Anthony Fauci” by Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., narrated by Bruce Wagner (Skyhorse Publishing, Inc.)
6. “Greenlights” by Matthew McConaughey, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)
7. “Twelve and a Half” by Gary Vaynerchuk, narrated by the author (HarperAudio)
8. “All About Me!” by Mel Brooks, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)
9. “I Am Mine” by Eddie Vedder, performed by the author (Audible Original)
10. “If You Tell” by Gregg Olsen, narrated by Karen Peakes (Brilliance Audio)
SPOTIFY TOP TEN
Top 10 streamed tracks in the U.S. on Spotify for the week ending Dec. 2 according to spotifycharts.com.
1. “Easy On Me,” Adele
2. “STAY,” The Kid LAROI with Justin Bieber
3. “INDUSTRY BABY,” Lil Nas X featuring Jack Harlow
4. “abcdefu,” GAYLE
5. “Cold Heart” (PNAU Remix) Elton John, Dua Lipa
6. “Heat Waves,” Glass Animals
7. “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault), Taylor Swift
8. “Enemy” (from the series Arcane League of Legends), Imagine Dragons with JID
9. “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” Mariah Carey
10. “Shivers,” Ed Sheeran