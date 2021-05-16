Books
Best-selling books of the week ending May 8 according to Publishers Weekly.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “21st Birthday (Women’s Murder Club, 21)” by James Patterson and Maxine Paetro (Little, Brown)
2. “Sooley: A Novel” by John Grisham (Doubleday)
3. “The Last Thing He Told Me: A Novel” by Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster)
4. “Project Hail Mary” by Andy Weir (Ballantine)
5. “Finding Ashley” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)
6. “A Gambling Man” by David Baldacci (Grand Central)
7. “The Four Winds” by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s)
8. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig (Viking)
9. “The Newcomer: A Novel” by Mary Kay Andrews (St. Martin’s)
10. “Summer on the Bluffs” by Sunny Hostin (Morrow)
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “Killing the Mob: The Fight Against Organized Crime in America” by Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard (St. Martin’s)
2. “What Happened to You? Conversations on Trauma, Resilience, and Healing” by Bruce D. Perry and Oprah Winfrey (Flatiron/Oprah)
3. “The Women of the Bible Speak: The Wisdom of 16 Women and Their Lessons for Today” by Shannon Bream (Broadside)
4. “The Premonition: A Pandemic Story” by Michael Lewis (Norton)
5. “The Hill We Climb: An Inaugural Poem for the Country” by Amanda Gorman (Viking)
6. “The Tyranny of Big Tech” by Josh Hawley (Regnery)
7. “The Truth About COVID-19: Exposing The Great Reset, Lockdowns, Vaccine Passports, and the New Normal” by Joseph Mercola and Ronnie Cummins (Chelsea Green)
8. “The Bomber Mafia” by Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown)
9. “World Travel: An Irreverent Guide” by Anthony Bourdain and Laurie Woolever (Ecco)
10. “Finding the Mother Tree: Discovering the Wisdom of the Forest” by Suzanne Simard (Knopf)
Music
Best-selling singles for the week ending Saturday according to Billboard.com.
TOP TEN
1. “Save Your Tears,” The Weeknd and Ariana Grande
2. “Leave The Door Open,” Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak)
3. “Peaches,” Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon
4. “Levitating,” Dua Lipa featuring DaBaby
5. “Kiss Me More,” Doja Cat featuring SZA
6. “Rapstar,” Polo G
7. “Astronaut In The Ocean,” Masked Wolf
8. “Without You,” The Kid Laroi and Miley Cyrus
9. “Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” Lil Nas X
10. “Your Power,” Billie Eilish
COUNTRY
1. “Forever After All,” Luke Combs
2. “The Good Ones,” Gabby Barrett
3. “Made For You,” Jake Owen
4. “Hell Of A View,” Eric Church
5. “Breaking Up Was Easy In The ’90s,” Sam Hunt
6. “What’s Your Country Song,” Thomas Rhett
7. “Settling Down,” Miranda Lambert
8. “Better Together,” Luke Combs
9. “Lil Bit,” Nelly and Florida Georgia Line
10. “Starting Over,” Chris Stapleton
ITUNES TOP TEN
Top 10 singles in the U.S. on iTunes music charts as of Wednesday according to www.itunescharts.net/us/.
1. “Leave The Door Open,” Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak and Silk Sonic
2. “Levitating,” Dua Lipa featuring DaBaby
3. “Astronaut In The Ocean,” Masked Wolf
4. “Higher Power,” Coldplay
5. “All I Know So Far,” P!nk
6. “We’re Good,” Dua Lipa
7. “Without You” (Miley Cyrus Remix), The Kid Laroi and Miley Cyrus
8. “The Business,” Tiësto
9. “Peaches,” Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon
10. “Dreams,” Fleetwood Mac
SPOTIFY TOP TEN
Top 10 streamed tracks in the U.S. on Spotify for the week ending May 6 according to spotifycharts.com.
1. “Kiss Me More,” Doja Cat featuring SZA
2. “Rapstar,” Polo G
3. “Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” Lil Nas X
4. “Your Power,” Billie Eilish
5. “Peaches,” Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon
6. “Levitating,” Dua Lipa featuring DaBaby
7. “Deja Vu,” Olivia Rodrigo
8. “Astronaut In The Ocean,” Masked Wolf
9. “Leave The Door Open,” Bruno Mars
10. “Heartbreak Anniversary,” Giveon
Film
The Top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of May 3 according to the Associated Press.
1. “The Little Things,” Warner
2. “Every Breath You Take,” Redbox Entertainment
3. “The Virtuoso,” Lionsgate
4. “Wonder Woman 1984,” Warner
5. “Cosmic Sin,” Paramount
6. “Judas and the Black Messiah,” Warner
7. “Nomadland,” Fox
8. “News of the World,” Universal
9. “The Croods: A New Age,” Universal
10. “Vanquish,” Lionsgate