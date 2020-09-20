Books
Best-selling books of the week ending Sept. 12 according to Publishers Weekly.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “Shadows in Death” by J.D. Robb (St. Martin’s Press)
2. “The Harbinger II” by Jonathan Cahn (Frontline)
3. “One by One” by Ruth Ware (Scout)
4. “Anxious People” by Fredrik Backman (Atria)
5. “All the Devils Are Here” by Louise Penny (Minotaur)
6. “The Vanishing Half“ by Brit Bennett (Riverhead)
7. “The Lying Life of Adults” by Elena Ferrante (Europa)
8. “Transcendent Kingdom” by Yaa Gyasi (Knopf)
9. “Thick as Thieves” by Sandra Brown (Grand Central Publishing)
10. “Royal” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “Disloyal” by Michael Cohen (Skyhorse)
2. “Think Like a Monk” by Jay Shetty (Simon & Schuster)
3. “Killing Crazy Horse” by Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard (Henry Holt and Co.)
4. “Everything Beautiful in its Time” by Jenna Bush Hager (Willliam Morrow)
5. “Live Free or Die” by Sean Hannity (Threshold)
6. “Speaking For Myself” by Sarah Huckabee Sanders (St. Martin’s)
7. “Melania and Me” by Stephanie Winston Wolkoff (Gallery Books)
8. “Compromise” by Peter Strzok (HMH)
9. “Caste” by Isabel Wilkerson (Random House)
10. “Untamed” by Glennon Doyle (Dial)
Music
Best-selling singles for the week ending Saturday according to Billboard.com.
TOP TEN
1. “WAP,” Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion
2. “Dynamite,” BTS
3. “Laugh Now Cry Later,” Drake featuring Lil Durk
4. “Rockstar,” DaBaby Featuring Roddy Ricch
5. “Blinding Lights,” The Weeknd
6. “Mood,” 24kGoldn featuring iann dior
7. “Watermelon Sugar,” Harry Styles
8. “Whats Poppin,” Jack Harlow featuring DaBaby, Tory Lanez and Lil Wayne
9. “Savage Love” (Laxed - Siren Beat), Jawsh 685 x Jason Derulo
10. “Popstar,” DJ Khaled featuring Drake
COUNTRY
1. “I Hope,” Gabby Barrett
2. “One Of Them Girls,” Lee Brice
3. “Lovin’ On You,” Luke Combs
4. “Got What I Got,” Jason Aldean
5. “Die From A Broken Heart,” Maddie and Tae
6. “Cool Again,” Kane Brown
7. “More Than My Hometown,” Morgan Wallen
8. “I Should Probably Go To Bed,” Dan and Shay
9. “One Margarita,” Luke Bryan
10. “One Beer,” Hardy featuring Lauren Alaina and Devin Dawson
ITUNES TOP TEN
Top 10 singles in the U.S. on iTunes music charts as of Wednesday according to www.itunescharts.net/us/.
1. “Gone Too Soon,” Andrew Jannakos
2. “OK Not To Be OK,” Marshmello and Demi Lovato
3. “WAP,” Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion
4. “Blinding Lights,” The Weeknd
5. “Blueberry Eyes,” MAX featuring SUGA of BTS
6. “Mood,” 24kgoldn featuring iann dior
7. “Long Live,” Florida Georgia Line
8. “Bang!” AJR
9. “Savage Love” (Laxed - Siren Beat), Jawsh 685 x Jason Derulo
10. “Midnight Sky,” Miley Cyrus
SPOTIFY TOP TEN
Top 10 streamed tracks in the U.S. on Spotify for the week ending Sept. 10 according to spotifycharts.com.
1. “WAP,” Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion
2. “Mood,” 24kGoldn featuring Iann Dior
3. “Laugh Now Cry Later,” Drake featuring Lil Durk
4. “For The Night,” Pop Smoke featuring Lil Baby and DaBaby
5. “Lemonade,” Internet Money featuring Gunna, Don Toliver and NAV
6. “Rockstar,” DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch
7. “Whats Poppin” (Remix), Jack Harlow featuring DaBaby, Tory Lanez and Lil Wayne
8. “Wishing Well,” Juice Wrld
9. “Heather,” Conan Gray
10. “Come & Go,” Juice Wrld with Marshmello
Film
The Top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of Sept. 7 according to the Associated Press.
1. “Irresistible” (2020), Universal
2. “The King of Staten Island,” Universal
3. “Rogue” Lionsgate
4. “The Outpost,” ScreenMedia
5. “Hard Kill,” Redbox Entertainment
6. “Scoob!” Warner
7. “Z,” RLJ Enter-tainment
8. “Retaliation,” Lions-gate
9. “You Should Have Left,” Universal
10. “The Big Ugly,” Vertical