Books
Best-selling books of the week ending Nov. 7 according to Publishers Weekly.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “Fortune and Glory” by Janet Evanovich (Atria)
2. “A Time for Mercy” by John Grisham (Doubleday)
3. “The Sentinel” by Lee Child and Andrew Child (Delacorte)
4. “The Return” by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central Publishing)
5. “Three Women Disappear” by James Patterson and Shan Serafin (Little, Brown)
6. “The Wonder Boy of Whistle Stop” by Fannie Flagg (Random House)
7. “The Book of Two Ways” by Jodi Picoult (Ballantine)
8. “The Evening and the Morning” by Ken Follett (Viking)
9. “The Invisible Life of Addie Larue” by V.E. Schwab (Tor)
10. “The Searcher” by Tana French (Viking)
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “Clanlands” by Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish (Quercus)
2. “A Republic Under Assault” by Tom Fitton (Threshold)
3. “Modern Comfort Food” by Ina Garten (Clarkson Potter)
4. “Greenlights” by Matthew McConaughey (Crown)
5. “The Best of Me” by David Sedaris (Little, Brown)
6. “Caste” by Isabel Wilkerson (Random House)
7. “Untamed” by Glennon Doyle (Dial Press)
8. “Guinness World Records 2021” (Guinness World Records)
9. “Killing Crazy Horse” by Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard (Holt)
10. “Blackout” by Candace Owens (Threshold)
Music
Best-selling singles for the week ending Saturday according to Billboard.com.
TOP TEN
1. “Mood,” 24kGoldn featuring Iann Dior
2. “Positions,” Ariana Grande
3. “Laugh Now Cry Later,” Drake featuring Lil Durk
4. “Blinding Lights,” the Weeknd
5. “I Hope,” Gabby Barrett featuring Charlie Puth
6. “Savage Love” (Laxed — Siren Beat), Jawsh 685 x Jason Derulo
7. “Lemonade,” Internet Money and Gunna featuring Don Toliver and NAV
8. “34+35,” Ariana Grande
9. “Dakiti,” Bad Bunny and Jhay Cortez
10. “WAP,” Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion
COUNTRY
1. “I Hope,” Gabby Barrett
2. “Forever After All,” Luke Combs
3. “More Than My Hometown,” Morgan Wallen
4. “One Of Them Girls,” Lee Brice
5. “Got What I Got,” Jason Aldean
6. “Love You Like I Used To,” Russell Dickerson
7. “One Beer,” Hardy featuring Lauren Alaina and Devin Dawson
8. “Pretty Heart,” Parker McCollum
9. “Better Together,” Luke Combs
10. “Happy Anywhere,” Blake Shelton featuring Gwen Stefani
ITUNES TOP TEN
Top 10 singles in the U.S. on iTunes music charts as of Wednesday according to www.itunescharts.net/us/.
1. “What’s Your Country Song,” Thomas Rhett
2. “Forever After All,” Luke Combs
3. “Bang!” AJR
4. “Good As You,” Kane Brown
5. “Mood,” 24kgoldn featuring Iann Dior
6. “Holy,” Justin Bieber featuring Chance the Rapper
7. “Kings & Queens,” Ava Max
8. “Lonely,” Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco
9. “Blinding Lights,” the Weeknd
10. “Be Like That,” Kane Brown, Swae Lee, Khalid
SPOTIFY TOP TEN
Top 10 streamed tracks in the U.S. on Spotify for the week ending Nov. 5 according to spotifycharts.com.
1. “Positions,” Ariana Grande
2. “34+35,” Ariana Grande
3. “Lemonade,” Internet Money featuring Gunna, Don Toliver and NAV
4. “Motive,” Ariana Grande with Doja Cat
5. “Mood,” 24kGoldn featuring Iann Dior
6. “For The Night,” Pop Smoke featuring Lil Baby and DaBaby
7. “Off the table,” Ariana Grande with the Weeknd
8. “WAP,” Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion
9. “Dakiti,” Bad Bunny
10. “POV,” Ariana Grande
Film
The Top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of Nov. 2 according to the Associated Press.
1. “Antebellum,” Lionsgate
2. “An Imperfect Murder,” Redbox Entertainment
3. “Friendsgiving,” Lionsgate
4. “The Vanished,” Paramount
5. “Ava,” Redbox Entertainment
6. “Max Winslow and the House of Secrets,” MG Entertainment
7. “Amulet,” Magnolia
8. “The Tax Collector,” RLJ Entertainment
9. “Cut Throat City,” Well Go USA
10. “Scoob!” Warner