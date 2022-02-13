Books
Best-selling books of the week ending Feb. 9 according to Publishers Weekly.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “The Maid” by Nita Prose” by (Ballantine)
2. “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles (Viking)
3 “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster)
4. “One Step Too Far” by Lisa Gardner (Dutton)
5. “The Judge’s List” by John Grisham (Doubleday)
6. “The Horsewoman” by Patterson/Lupica (Little, Brown)
7. “The Wish” by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central)
8. “Wish You Were Her” Jodi Picoult ( Ballantine)
9. “The Christie Affair by Nina de Gramont (St. Martin’s)
10.“The Stranger in the Lifeboat,” by Mitch Albom (Harper)
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “Red-Handed” by Peter Schweizer” (Harper)
2. “Atlas of the Heart” by Brené Brown (Random House)
3. “How to Be Perfect” by Michael Schur (Simon & Schuster)
4. “Collective Illusions” by Todd Rose (Hachette Go)
5. “The 1619 Project” by Nikole Hannah-Jones (One World)
6. “Who Are You Following?” by Sadie Robertson Huff (Thomas Nelson)
7. “Miss Independent” by Nicole Lapin (Harper Collins Leadership)
8. “The Real Anthony Fauci” by Robert F. Kennedy Jr.(Skyhorse)
9. “The Voltage Effect” by John A. List (Currency)
10.“My Money My Way” by Kumiko Love (Portfolio
Audiobooks
Best-selling books of the week as of Feb. 4 according to The Associated Press.
FICTION
1. “Reminders of Him” by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Brittany Pressley and Ryan West
2. “Quicksilver” by Dean Koontz, narrated by Todd Haberkorn
3. “Hedgewitch” by Terry Mancour, narrated by John Lee
4. “The Widow” by K. L. Slater, performed by Lucy Price-Lewis
5. “American Girl” by Wendy Walker, performed by Paige Layle, Carson Beck, Josh Hurley, Alexander Cendese, Carly Robins, Hillary Huber and Molly Secours
6. “The Maid” by Nita Prose, narrated by Lauren Ambrose
7. “Project Hail Mary” by Andy Weir, performed by Ray Porter
8. “Winter Garden” by Kristin Hannah, narrated by Susan Ericksen
9. “Regretting You” by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Tanya Eby and Lauren Ezzo
10. “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, Book 1” by J.K. Rowling, narrated by Jim Dale
NONFICTION
1. “Atomic Habits” by James Clear, narrated by the author
2. “Will” by Will Smith and Mark Manson, narrated by Will Smith
3. “Greenlights” by Matthew McConaughey, narrated by the author
4. “Red-Handed” by Peter Schweizer, narrated by Charles Constant
5. “The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F---” by Mark Manson, narrated by Roger Wayne
6. “Can’t Hurt Me” by David Goggins, narrated by the author and Adam Skolnick
7. “Detox Your Thoughts” by Andrea Bonior, narrated by the author
8. “12 Rules for Life” by Jordan B. Peterson and Norman Doidge — foreword, narrated by Jordan B. Peterson
9. “Unf--- Your Brain” by Faith G. Harper, narrated by the author
10. “If You Tell” by Gregg Olsen, narrated by Karen Peakes
Music
Best-selling singles for the week ending Saturday according to Billboard.com.
TOP TEN
1. “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” Carolina Gaitan, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz and Encanto cast
2. “Easy On Me,” Adele
3. “Heat Waves,” Glass Animals
4. “Stay,” The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber
5. “Super Gremlin,” Kodak Black
6. “abcdefu,” Gayle
7. “Shivers,” Ed Sheeran
8. “Surface Pressure,” Jessica Darrow
9. “Pushin P,” Gunna and Future featuring Young Thug
10. “Need To Know,” Doja Cat
COUNTRY
1. “Buy Dirt,” Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan
2. “You Should Probably Leave,” Chris Stapleton
3. “Fancy Like,” Walker Hayes
4. “Sand In My Boots,” Morgan Wallen
5. “If I Didn’t Love You,” Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood
6. “Thinking ‘Bout You,” Dustin Lynch featuring Lauren Alaina or MacKenzie Porter
7. “ ’Til You Can’t,” Cody Johnson
8. “Freedom Was A Highway,” Jimmie Allen and Brad Paisley
9. “One Mississippi,” Kane Brown
10. “To Be Loved By You,” Parker McCollum
ITUNES TOP TEN
Top 10 singles in the U.S. on iTunes music charts as of Wednesday according to itunescharts.net/us/.
1. “Do We Have A Problem?” Nicki Minaj and Lil Baby
2. “Do We Have A Problem?” (instrumental), Nicki Minaj
3. “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” Carolina Gaitan, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz and Encanto cast
4. “Family Affair,” Mary J. Blige
5. “Cold Heart” (PNAU Remix), Elton John and Dua Lipa
6. “Surface Pressure,” Jessica Darrow
7. “abcdefu,” Gayle
8. “In Jesus Name (God Of Possible),” Katy Nichole
9. “Shivers,” Ed Sheeran
10. “’Til You Can’t,” Cody Johnson
SPOTIFY TOP TEN
Top 10 streamed tracks in the U.S. on Spotify for the week ending Feb. 3 according to spotifycharts.com.
1. “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” Carolina Gaitan, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz and Encanto cast
2. “Pushin P,” Gunna, Future featuring Young Thug
3. “Super Gremlin,” Kodak Black
4. “Surface Pressure” (From “Encanto” soundtrack), Jessica Darrow
5. “Heat Waves,” Glass Animals
6. “Industry Baby,” Lil Nas X featuring Jack Harlow
7. “Stay,” The Kid Laroi with Justin Bieber
8. “abcdefu,” Gayle
9. “I Love You So,” The Walters
10. “Enemy,” Imagine Dragons with JID
Film
The Top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of Jan. 31 according to the Associated Press.
1. “Ghostbusters: Afterlife”
2. “Clifford the Big Red Dog”
3. “Dune”
4. “Venom: Let There Be Carnage”
5. “The Addams Family 2”
6. “Last Survivors”
7. “Halloween Kills: Extended Cut”
8. “Deadlock”
9. “No Time to Die”
10. “Free Guy”