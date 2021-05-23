Books
Best-selling books of the week ending May 15 according to Publishers Weekly.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “Sooley: A Novel” by John Grisham (Doubleday)
2. “While Justice Sleeps: A Novel” by Stacey Abrams (Doubleday)
3. “21st Birthday (Women’s Murder Club, 21)” by James Patterson and Maxine Paetro (Little, Brown)
4. “Project Hail Mary” by Andy Weir (Ballantine)
5. “That Summer: A Novel” by Jennifer Weiner (Atria)
6. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig ( Viking)
7. “A Gambling Man” by David Baldacci (Grand Central)
8. “The Four Winds” by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s)
9. “The Last Thing He Told Me: A Novel” by Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster)
10. “Finding Ashley” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “Killing the Mob: The Fight Against Organized Crime in America” by Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard (St. Martin’s)
2. “Yearbook” by Seth Rogen (Crown)
3. “Billie Eilish” by Billie Eilish (Grand Central)
4. “What Happened to You? Conversations on Trauma, Resilience, and Healing” by Bruce D. Perry and Oprah Winfrey (Flatiron/Oprah)
5. “The Hill We Climb: An Inaugural Poem for the Country” by Amanda Gorman (Viking)
6. “Brat: An ’80s Story” by Andrew McCarthy (Grand Central)
7. “The Women of the Bible Speak: The Wisdom of 16 Women and Their Lessons for Today” by Shannon Bream (Broadside)
8. “The Premonition: A Pandemic Story” by Michael Lewis (Norton)
9. “Greenlights” by Matthew McConaughey (Crown)
10. “The Bomber Mafia” by Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown)
Music
Best-selling singles for the week ending Saturday according to Bil lboard.com.
TOP TEN
1. “Leave The Door Open,” Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak)
2. “Levitating,” Dua Lipa featuring DaBaby
3. “Peaches,” Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon
4. “Save Your Tears,” The Weeknd and Ariana Grande
5. “Kiss Me More,” Doja Cat featuring SZA
6. “Astronaut In The Ocean,” Masked Wolf
7. “Rapstar,” Polo G
8. “Interlude,” J. Cole
9. “Without You,” The Kid Laroi and Miley Cyrus
10. “Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” Lil Nas X
COUNTRY
1. “Forever After All,” Luke Combs
2. “The Good Ones,” Gabby Barrett
3. “Hell Of A View,” Eric Church
4. “Breaking Up Was Easy In The ’90s,” Sam Hunt
5. “Made For You,” Jake Owen
6. “What’s Your Country Song,” Thomas Rhett
7. “Settling Down,” Miranda Lambert
8. “Nobody,” Dylan Scott
9. “Gone,” Dierks Bentley
10. “Lil Bit,” Nelly and Florida Georgia Line
ITUNES TOP TEN
Top 10 singles in the U.S. on iTunes music charts as of Wednesday according to www.itunescharts.net/us/.
1. “23,” Chayce Beckham
2. “Astronaut In The Ocean,” Masked Wolf
3. “Seeing Green,” Nicki Minaj, Drake and Lil Wayne
4. “I Would’ve Loved You,” Jake Hoot featuring Kelly Clarkson
5. “Good 4 U,” Olivia Rodrigo
6. “Leave The Door Open,” Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak and Silk Sonic
7. “Levitating,” Dua Lipa featuring DaBaby
8. “Dear Slim,” Tom MacDonald
9. “Grow Up,” Ian Flanigan featuring Blake Shelton
10. “Fractions,” Nicki Minaj
SPOTIFY TOP TEN
Top 10 streamed tracks in the U.S. on Spotify for the week ending May 13 according to spotifycharts.com.
1. “Kiss Me More,” Doja Cat featuring SZA
2. “Rapstar,” Polo G
3. “Interlude,” J. Cole
4. “Miss The Rage,” Trippie Redd featuring Playboi Carti
5. “Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” Lil Nas X
6. “Levitating,” Dua Lipa featuring DaBaby
7. “Peaches,” Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon
8. “Deja Vu,” Olivia Rodrigo
9. “Astronaut In The Ocean,” Masked Wolf
10. “Leave The Door Open,” Bruno Mars
Film
The Top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of May 10 according to the Associated Press.
1. “The Marksman,” Universal
2. “The Little Things,” Warner
3. “The Vault,” Paramount
4. “Every Breath You Take,” Redbox Entertainment
5. “Wonder Woman 1984,” Warner
6. “The Mauritanian,” Universal
7. “The Virtuoso,” Lionsgate
8. “The Croods: A New Age,” Universal
9. “Judas and the Black Messiah,” Warner
10. “News of the World,” Universal