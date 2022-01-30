> Books
Best-selling books of the week ending Jan. 22, according to Publishers Weekly.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “To Paradise” by Hanya Yanagihara (Doubleday)
2. “The Horsewoman” by Patterson/Lupica (Little, Brown)
3. “The Maid” by Nita Prose (Ballantine)
4. “Something to Hide” by Elizabeth George (Viking)
5. “Invisible” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)
6. “The Judge’s List” by John Grisham (Doubleday)
7. “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster)
8. “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles (Viking)
9. “The Wish” by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central)
10.“Wish You Were Here” by Jodi Picoult (Ballantine)
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “Baby Steps Millionaires” by Dave Ramsey (Ramsey Press)
2. “The Great Reset” by Glenn Beck (Forefront)
3. “The Real Anthony Fauci” by Robert F. Kennedy (Skyhorse)
4. “Atlas of the Heart” by Brene Brown (Random House)
5. “Unthinkable” by Jamie Raskin (Harper)
6. “American Marxism” by Mark R. Levin (Threshold)
7. “A Little Closer to Home” by Ginger Zee (Hyperion Avenue)
8. “The 1619 Project” by Nikole Hannah-Jones (One World)
9. “Hero on a Mission” by Donald Miller (HarperCollins Leadership)
10.“Jesus Listens” by Sarah Young (Thomas Nelson)
> Audiobooks
Best-selling books of the week as of Jan. 21 according to The Associated Press.
FICTION
1. “Reminders of Him” by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Brittany Pressley and Ryan West (Brilliance Audio)
2. “American Girl” by Wendy Walker, performed by Paige Layle, Carson Beck, Josh Hurley, Alexander Cendese, Carly Robins, Hillary Huber and Molly Secours (Audible Originals)
3. “The Widow” by K. L. Slater, performed by Lucy Price-Lewis (Audible Studios)
4. “Project Hail Mary” by Andy Weir, performed by Ray Porter (Audible Studios)
5. “Apples Never Fall” by Liane Moriarty, narrated by Caroline Lee (Macmillan Audio)
6. “The Maid” by Nita Prose, narrated by Lauren Ambrose (Random House Audio)
7. “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, Book 1” by J.K. Rowling, narrated by Jim Dale (Pottermore Publishing)
8. “A Farewell to Charms” by Molly Harper, performed by Jonathan Davis and Amanda Ronconi (Audible Originals)
9. “Winter Garden” by Kristin Hannah, narrated by Susan Ericksen (Brilliance Audio)
10. “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles, narrated by Edoardo Ballerini, Marin Ireland and Dion Graham (Penguin Audio)
NONFICTION
1. “Atomic Habits” by James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)
2. “Will” by Will Smith and Mark Manson, narrated by Will Smith (Penguin Audio)
3. “Greenlights” by Matthew McConaughey, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)
4. “The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F---” by Mark Manson, narrated by Roger Wayne (HarperAudio)
5. “Enough Already” by Valerie Bertinelli, narrated by the author (HarperAudio)
6. “Unf--- Your Brain” by Faith G. Harper, PhD LPC-S ACS ACN, narrated by the author (Blackstone Audio, Inc.)
7. “Can’t Hurt Me” by David Goggins, narrated by the author and Adam Skolnick (Lioncrest Publishing)
8. “The Real Anthony Fauci” by Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., narrated by Bruce Wagner (Skyhorse Publishing, Inc.)
9. “Mastering the Skill of Reinvention” by Coach Pamela Mitchell, narrated by the author (Audible Originals)
10. “12 Rules for Life” by Jordan B. Peterson and Norman Doidge, MD — foreword, narrated by Jordan B. Peterson (Random House Canada)
> Music
Best-selling singles for the week ending Saturday according to Billboard.com.
TOP TEN
1. “Easy On Me,” Adele
2. “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz and Encanto cast
3. “Heat Waves,” Glass Animals
4. “Stay,” The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber
5. “Super Gremlin,” Kodak Black
6. “Shivers,” Ed Sheeran
7. “Pushin P,” Gunna and Future featuring Young Thug
8. “abcdefu,” GAYLE
9. “Cold Heart” (PNAU Remix), Elton John and Dua Lipa
10. “Surface Pressure,” Jessica Darrow
COUNTRY
1. “Buy Dirt,” Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan
2. “Fancy Like,” Walker Hayes
3. “You Should Probably Leave,” Chris Stapleton
4. “One Mississippi,” Kane Brown
5. “If I Didn’t Love You,” Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood
6. “Sand In My Boots,” Morgan Wallen
7. “Thinking ‘Bout You,” Dustin Lynch featuring Lauren Alaina or MacKenzie Porter
8. “Whiskey And Rain,” Michael Ray
9. “To Be Loved By You,” Parker McCollum
10. “Freedom Was A Highway,” Jimmie Allen and Brad Paisley
ITUNES TOP TEN
Top 10 singles in the U.S. on iTunes music charts as of Wednesday according to itunescharts.net/us/.
1. “We the People,” Kid Rock
2. “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” Carolina Gaitán, La Gaita, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz and Encanto cast
3. “Surface Pressure,” Jessica Darrow
4. “abcdefu,” Gayle
5. “AA,” Walker Hayes
6. “Cold Heart” (PNAU Remix), Elton John and Dua Lipa
7. “Fancy Like,” Walker Hayes
8. “Shivers,” Ed Sheeran
9. “Easy On Me,” ADELE
10. “The Last Dance,” Kid Rock
SPOTIFY TOP TEN
Top 10 streamed tracks in the U.S. on Spotify for the week ending Jan. 20 according to spotifycharts.com.
1. “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” Carolina Gaitán, La Gaita, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz and Encanto cast
2. “pushin P,” Gunna and Future featuring Young Thug
3. “Super Gremlin,” Kodak Black
4. “Heat Waves,” Glass Animals
5. “Surface Pressure,” Jessica Darrow
6. “INDUSTRY BABY,” Lil Nas X featuring Jack Harlow
7. “Eazy,” The Game and Kanye West
8. “STAY,” The Kid LAROI with Justin Bieber
9. “abcdefu,” GAYLE
10. “Sacrifice,” by The Weeknd
> Film
The Top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of Jan. 17 according to the Associated Press.
1. “Dune” (2021), Warner
2. “The Addams Family 2,” Universal
3. “Halloween Kills: Extended Cut,” Universal
4. “Venom: Let There Be Carnage,” Sony
5. “Last Night in Soho,” Universal
6. “No Time to Die,” Universal
7. “Free Guy,” 20th Century
8. “Antlers,” 20th Century
9. “American Siege,” Redbox
10. “Red Stone,” Cinedigm