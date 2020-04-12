Books
Best-selling books of the week ending April 4 according to Publishers Weekly.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “Texas Outlaw” by Andrew Bourelle and James Patterson (Little, Brown)
2. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” by Charlie Mackesy (Harperone)
3. “The Boy from the Woods” by Harlan Coben (Grand Central Publishing)
4. “Valentine” by Elizabeth Wetmore (Harper)
5. “American Dirt” by Jeanine Cummins (Flatiron Books)
6. “Devoted” by Dean Koontz (Thomas & Mercer)
7. “The Giver of Stars” by Jojo Moyes (Viking/Dorman)
8. “Blindside” by James Patterson and James Born (Little, Brown)
9. “The Night Watchman” by Louise Erdrich (Harper)
10. “The Numbers Game” by Danielle Steel (Dell)
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “The Splendid and the Vile” by Erik Larson (Crown)
2. “Untamed” by Glennon Doyle (Dial)
3. “The Art of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” by Phil Szostak (Abrams)
4. “The First Time” by Colton Underwood (Gallery)
5. “Front Row at the Trump Show” by Jonathan Karl (Dutton)
6. “Mitch, Please!” by Matt Jones (Simon & Schuster)
7. “More Myself” by Alicia Keys (Flatiron)
8. “Get Out of Your Head” by Jennie Allen (Waterbrook)
9. “Midnight Mom Devotional” by Becky Thompson and Susan K. Pitts (WaterBrook)
10. “Open Book” by Jessica Simpson (Dey Street)
Music
Best-selling singles for the week ending Saturday according to Billboard.com.
TOP TEN
1. “Blinding Lights,” the Weeknd
2. “The Box,” Roddy Ricch
3. “Don’t Start Now,” Dua Lipa
4. “Circles,” Post Malone
5. “Life Is Good,” Future featuring Drake
6. “Adore You,” Harry Styles
7. “Say So,” Doja Ca
8. “Intentions,” Justin Bieber featuring Quavo
9. “Everything I Wanted,” Billie Eilish
10. “Someone You Loved,” Lewis Capaldi
COUNTRY
1. “The Bones,” Maren Morris
2. “I Hope,” Gabby Barrett
3. “10,000 Hours,” Dan and Shay with Justin Bieber
4. “Nobody But You,” Blake Shelton Duet with Gwen Stefani
5. “Chasin’ You,” Morgan Wallen
6. “Slow Dance In A Parking Lot,” Jordan Davis
7. “Catch,” Brett Young
8. “More Hearts Than Mine,” Ingrid Andress
9. “One Man Band,” Old Dominion
10. “Kinfolks,” Sam Hunt
ITUNES TOP TEN
Top 10 singles in the U.S. on iTunes music charts as of Wednesday according to www.itunescharts.net/us/.
1. “Toosie Slide,” Drake
2. “Blinding Lights,” the Weeknd
3. “In Spite of Ourselves,” John Prine
4. “Angel from Montgomery” (Live), John Prine and Bonnie Raitt
5. “Last Time I Say Sorry,” Kane Brown and John Legend
6. “Be a Light,” Thomas Rhett featuring Reba McEntire, Hillary Scott, Chris Tomlin and Keith Urban
7. “When I Get to Heaven,” John Prine
8. “Lean On Me,” Bill Withers
9. “Nobody But You,” Blake Shelton featuring Gwen Stefani
10. “I’ll Wait,” Kygo and Sasha Sloan
SPOTIFY TOP TEN
Top 10 streamed tracks in the U.S. on Spotify for the week ending April 2 according to spotifycharts.com.
1. “Blinding Lights,” the Weeknd
2. “The Box,” Roddy Ricch
3. “Blueberry Faygo,” Lil Mosey
4. “Turks,” NAV featuring Travis Scott
5. “Don’t Start Now,” Dua Lipa
6. “Say So,” Doja Cat
7. “Roses” (Imanbek Remix), Saint Jhn
8. “What’s Poppin’,” Jack Harlow
9. “Savage,” Megan Thee Stallion
10. “Intentions,” Justin Bieber featuring Quavo
Film
The Top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of March 30 according to the Associated Press.
1. “Jumanji: The Next Level,” Sony
2. “1917,” Universal
3. “Spies in Disguise,” Fox
4. “The Grudge” (2020), Sony
5. “Knives Out,” Lionsgate
6. “Charlie’s Angels” (2019), Sony
7. “Gemini Man,” Paramount
8. “Uncut Gems,” Lionsgate
9. “Richard Jewell,” Warner
10. “Ford v Ferrari,” Fox