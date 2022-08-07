Books
Best-selling books of the week ending July 30 according to Publishers Weekly.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “The 6:20 Man” by David Baldacci (Grand Central)
2. “Shattered” by James Patterson and James O. Born (Little, Brown)
3. “Portrait of an Unknown Woman” by Daniel Silva (Harper)
4. “The Liminal Zone” by Junji Ito (Viz)
5. “The Hotel Nantucket” by Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown)
6. “Berserk Deluxe, Vol. 11” by Kentaro Miura (Dark Horse Manga)
7. “The It Girl” by Ruth Ware (Scout)
8. “Sparring Partners” by John Grisham (Doubleday)
9. “The Measure” by Nikki Erlick (Morrow)
10. “The Last to Vanish” by Megan Miranda (Scribner/Rucci)
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “Battle for the American Mind” by Pete Hegseth (Broadside)
2. “The Big Lie” by Jonathan Lemire (Flatiron)
3. “Atlas of the Heart” by Brene Brown (Random House)
4. “Killing the Killers” by Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard (St. Martin’s Press)
5. “The College Scam” by Charlie Kirk (Winning Team)
6. “Finding Me” by Viola Davis (HarperOne)
7. “Defeating Big Government Socialism” by Newt Gingrich (Center Street)
8. “Modern Asian Baking at Home” by Kat Lieu (Quarry)
9. “The Return” by Dick Morris (Humanix)
10. “Bake” by Paul Hollywood (Bloomsbury)
Audiobooks
Best-selling books of the week on Audible.com as of Tuesday according to The Associated Press.
FICTION
1. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens, narrated by Cassandra Campbell (Penguin Audio)
2. “Reminders of Him” by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Brittany Pressley and Ryan West (Brilliance Audio)
3. “It Ends with Us” by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Olivia Song (Simon & Schuster Audio)
4. “The Big Dark Sky” by Dean Koontz, narrated by Fajer Al-Kaisi (Brilliance Audio)
5. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover, performed by Vanessa Johansson and Amy Landon (Audible Studios)
6. “Tell Her Story” by Margot Hunt, performed by Dakota Fanning, LJ Ganser, Vikas Adam, Emily Bauer, Ann Osmond, Fred Berman, Jonathan Davis and Laura Darrell (Audible Originals)
7. “The Brighter the Light” by Mary Ellen Taylor, narrated by Megan Tusing (Brilliance Audio)
8. “The Comeback” by Lily Chu, performed by Phillipa Soo (Audible Originals)
9. “Regretting You” by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Tanya Eby and Lauren Ezzo (Brilliance Audio)
10. “This Place of Wonder” by Barbara O’Neal, narrated by Coleen Marlo, Amy Landon and Alaska Jackson (Brilliance Audio)
NONFICTION
1. “Atomic Habits” by James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)
2. “Greenlights” by Matthew McConaughey, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)
3. “How to Say It: Words That Make a Difference” by Allison Friederichs and The Great Courses, narrated by Allison Friederichs (Audible Originals)
4. “Can’t Hurt Me” by David Goggins, narrated by the author and Adam Skolnick (Lioncrest Publishing)
5. “Meditations for Breaking the Habit of Being Yourself” by Joe Dispenza, narrated by the author (Hay House, Inc.)
6. “The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F---” by Mark Manson, narrated by Roger Wayne (HarperAudio)
7. “Self Care by the Signs” by Valerie Tejeda, narrated by the author (Audible Originals)
8. “12 Rules for Life” by Jordan B. Peterson, narrated by the author (Random House Canada)
9. “Atlas of the Heart” by Brené Brown, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)
10. “How to Win Friends & Influence People” by Dale Carnegie, narrated by Andrew MacMillan (Simon & Schuster Audio)
Film
The Top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of July 25 according to the Associated Press.
1. “The Lost City,” Paramount
2. “Last Seen Alive,” Redbox
3. “The Bad Guys,” Universal
4. “Memory” (2022), Universal
5. “Morbius,” Sony
6. “Uncharted,” Sony
7. “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” Lionsgate
8. “Dog” (2022), Warner
9. “The Forgiven” (2022), Redbox
10. “Father Stu,” Sony
Music
Best-selling singles for the week ending Saturday according to Billboard.com.
TOP TEN
1. “About Damn Time,” Lizzo
2. “As It Was,” Harry Styles
3. “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God),” Kate Bush
4. “First Class,” Jack Harlow
5. “Wait For U,” Future featuring Drake and Tems
6. “Break My Soul,” Beyonce
7. “Late Night Talking,” Harry Styles
8. “Me Porto Bonito,” Bad Bunny and Chencho Corleone
9. “I Like You (A Happier Song),” Post Malone featuring Doja Cat
10. “Heat Waves,” Glass Animals
COUNTRY
1. “Wasted On You,” Morgan Wallen
2. “The Kind Of Love We Make,” Luke Combs
3. “You Proof,” Morgan Wallen
4. “She Had Me At Heads Carolina,” Cole Swindell
5. “Like I Love Country Music,” Kane Brown
6. “Damn Strait,” Scotty McCreery
7. “Rock And A Hard Place,” Bailey Zimmerman
8. “Fall In Love,” Bailey Zimmerman
9. “Last Night Lonely,” Jon Pardi
10. “Something In The Orange,” Zach Bryan
ITUNES TOP TEN
Top 10 singles in the U.S. on iTunes music charts as of Thursday according to music.apple.com.
1. “Wait for U,” Future featuring Drake and Tems
2. “Me Porto Bonito,” Bad Bunny and Chencho Corleone
3. “Bad Habit,” Steve Lacy
4. “Jimmy Cooks,” Drake featuring 21 Savage
5. “Break My Soul,” Beyoncé
6. “Alience Superstar,” Beyoncé
7. “Tití Me Preguntó,” Bad Bunny
8. “Cuff It,” Beyoncé
9. “Church Girl,” Beyoncé
10. “Energy” Beyoncé featuring BEAM
SPOTIFY TOP TEN
Top 10 streamed tracks globally on Spotify for the week ending July 28 according to spotifycharts.com.
1. “Quevedo: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 52,” Bizarrap and Quevedo
2. “As It Was,” Harry Styles
3. “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)” (2018 remaster), Kate Bush
4. “Me Porto Bonito,” Bad Bunny and Chencho Corleone
5. “Tití Me Preguntó,” Bad Bunny
6. “Glimpse of Us,” Joji
7. “Efecto,” Bad Bunny
8. “Ojitos Lindos,” Bad Bunny and Bomba Estéreo
9. “Moscow Mule,” Bad Bunny
10. “Heat Waves,” Glass Animals