Books
Best-selling books of the week ending March 21 according to Publishers Weekly.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “The Boy from the Woods” by Harlan Coben.
2. “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” by Rae Carson
3. “American Dirt” by Jeanine Cummins
4. “The Mirror & the Light” by Hilary Mantel
5. “Smoke Bitten” by Patricia Briggs
6. “The Jerusalem Assassin” by Joel C. Rosenberg
7. “Blindside” by James Patterson and James Born
8. “In Five Years” by Rebecca Serle
9. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse’’ by Charlie Mackesy
10. “Journey of the Pharaohs” by Cussler/Brown
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “D&D: Explorer’s Guide to Wildemount”
2. “Untamed” by Glennon Doyle
3. “The Splendid and the Vile” by Erik Larson
4. “Find Your Path” by Carrie Underwood
5. “Open Book” by Jessica Simpson
6. “The Gift of Forgiveness” by Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt
7. “Marketing Made Simple” by Donald Miller
8. “Get Out of Your Own Way” by Dave Hollis
9. “Dangerous Prayers” by Craig Groeschel
10. “The Genius Life” by Max Lugavere
Music
Best-selling singles for the week ending Saturday according to Billboard.com.
TOP TEN
1. “The Box,” Roddy Ricch
2. “Blinding Lights,” the Weeknd
3. “Don’t Start Now,” Dua Lipa
4. “Life Is Good,” Future featuring Drake
5. “Circles,” Post Malone
6. “Roxanne,” Arizona Zervas
7. “Adore You,” Harry Styles
8. “Intentions,” Justin Bieber featuring Quavo
9. “Someone You Loved,” Lewis Capaldi
10. “Everything I Wanted,” Billie Eilish
COUNTRY
1. “The Bones,” Maren Morris
2. “10,000 Hours,” Dan and Shay with Justin Bieber
3. “Homesick,” Kane Brown
4. “I Hope,” Gabby Barrett
5. “Homemade,” Jake Owen
6. “Kinfolks,” Sam Hunt
7. “One Man Band,” Old Dominion
8. “What She Wants Tonight,” Luke Bryan
9. “Nobody But You,” Blake Shelton duet with Gwen Stefani
10. “More Hearts Than Mine,” Ingrid Andress
ITUNES TOP TEN
Top 10 singles in the U.S. on iTunes music charts as of Wednesday according to www.itunescharts.net/us/.
1. “The Box,” Roddy Ricch
2. “Myron,” Lil Uzi Vert
3. “Blueberry Faygo,” Lil Mosey
4. “Blinding Lights,” the Weeknd
5. “P2,” Lil Uzi Vert
6. “That Way” (Bonus Track), Lil Uzi Vert
7. “Say So,” Doja Cat
8. “Bean (Kobe)”, Lil Uzi Vert featuring Chief Keef
9. “What’s Poppin,” Jack Harlow
10. “Baby Pluto,” Lil Uzi Vert
SPOTIFY TOP TEN
Top 10 streamed tracks in the U.S. on Spotify for the week ending March 19 according to spotifycharts.com.
1. “Blinding Lights,” the Weeknd
2. “The Other Girl,” Kelsea Ballerini with Halsey
3. “Dance Monkey,” Tones and I
4. “Savage,” Megan Thee Stallion
5. “The Gambler,” Kenny Rogers
6. “Islands in the Stream,” Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers
7. “Don’t Start Now,” Dua Lipa
8. “Intentions,” Justin Bieber featuring Quavo
9. “The Blessing” (Live), Kari Jobe, Cody Carnes and Elevation Worship
10. “Underdog,” Alicia Keys
Film
The Top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of March 9 according to the Associated Press.
1. “Spies in Disguise”
2. “Uncut Gem”
3. “Knives Out”
4. “Charlie’s Angels” (2019)
5. “Frozen II”
6. “Bombshell”
7. “Midway” (2019)
8. “Ford v Ferrari”
9. “21 Bridges”
10. “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”