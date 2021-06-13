Books
Best-selling books of the week ending June 5 according to Publishers Weekly.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “Golden Girl,” Elin Hilderbrand, Little, Brown
2. “Malibu Rising,” Taylor Jenkins Reid, Ballantine
3. “The Last Thing He Told Me,” Laura Dave, Simon & Schuster
4. “Sooley,” John Grisham, Doubleday
5. “Legacy,” Nora Roberts, St. Martin’s
6. “The Midnight Library,” Matt Haig, Viking
7. “Project Hail Mary,” Andy Weir, Ballantine
8. “The Other Black Girl,” Zakiya Dalila Harris, Atria
9. “The Four Winds,” Kristin Hannah, St. Martin’s
10. “21st Birthday,” James Patterson and Maxine Paetro, Little, Brown
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “Killing the Mob,” Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard, St. Martin’s
2. “How the Word Is Passed,” Clint Smith, Little, Brown
3. “What Happened to You?” Bruce D. Perry and Oprah Winfrey, Flatiron/Oprah
4. “After the Fall,” Ben Rhodes, Random House
5. “Greenlights,” Matthew McConaughey, Crown
6. “The Anthropocene Reviewed,” John Green, Dutton
7. “The Premonition,” Michael Lewis, Norton
8. “The Hill We Climb,” Amanda Gorman, Viking
9. “The Bomber Mafia,” Malcolm Gladwell, Little, Brown
10. “Zero Fail,” Carol Leonnig, Random House
Music
Best-selling singles for the week ending Saturday according to Billboard.com.
TOP TEN
1. “Butter,” BTS
2. “Good 4 U,” Olivia Rodrigo
3. “Levitating,” Dua Lipa featuring DaBaby
4. “Leave The Door Open,” Silk Sonic with Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak)
5. “Save Your Tears,” The Weeknd and Ariana Grande
6. “Peaches,” Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon
7. “Kiss Me More,” Doja Cat featuring SZA
8. “Deja Vu,” Olivia Rodrigo
9. “Astronaut In The Ocean,” Masked Wolf
10. “Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” Lil Nas X
COUNTRY
1. “Forever After All,” Luke Combs
2. “Gone,” Dierks Bentley
3. “The Good Ones,” Gabby Barrett
4. “Famous Friends,” Chris Young and Kane Brown
5. “Hell Of A View,” Eric Church
6. “Settling Down,” Miranda Lambert
7. “Breaking Up Was Easy In The ’90s,” Sam Hunt
8. “Nobody,” Dylan Scott
9. “Almost Maybes,” Jordan Davis
10. “Lil Bit,” Nelly and Florida Georgia Line
ITUNES TOP TEN
Top 10 singles in the U.S. on iTunes music charts as of Wednesday according to www.itunescharts.net/us/.
1. “Snowflakes,” Tom MacDonald
2. “Astronaut In The Ocean,” Masked Wolf
3. “Good 4 U,” Olivia Rodrigo
4. “It’s OK,” Nightbirde
5. “Lil Bit,” Nelly & Florida Georgia Line
6. “Levitating,” Dua Lipa featuring DaBaby
7. “Astronaut in the Ocean,” Masked Wolf featuring G-Eazy and DDG
8. “Bust a Move,” Young MC
9. “Scars in Heaven,” Casting Crowns
10. “Forever After All,” Luke Combs
SPOTIFY TOP TEN
Top 10 streamed tracks in the U.S. on Spotify for the week ending June 3 according to spotifycharts.com.
1. “Good 4 U,” Olivia Rodrigo
2. “Deja Vu,” Olivia Rodrigo
3. “Traitor,” Olivia Rodrigo
4. “Kiss Me More,” Doja Cat featuring SZA
5. “Favorite Crime,” Olivia Rodrigo
6. “Brutal,” Olivia Rodrigo
7. “Happier,” Olivia Rodrigo
8. “Drivers License,” Olivia Rodrigo
9. “Rapstar,” Polo G
10. “Enough For You,” Olivia Rodrigo
Film
The Top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of May 31 according to the Associated Press.
1. “Tom & Jerry,” Warner
2. “Raya and the Last Dragon,” Disney
3. “The Marksman,” Universal
4. “The Courier,” Lionsgate
5. “The Little Things,” Warner
6. “Chaos Walking,” Lionsgate
7. “Trigger Point,” Screen Media
8. “American Traitor: The Trial of Axis Sally,” Redbox Entertainment
9. “The Croods: A New Age,” Universal
10. “Above Suspicion,” Lionsgate