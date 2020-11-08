Books
Best-selling books of the week ending Oct. 31 according to Publishers Weekly.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “The Sentinel” by Lee Child and Andrew Child (Delacorte)
2. “A Time for Mercy” by John Grisham (Doubleday)
3. “The Return” by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central Publishing)
4. “Three Women Disappear” by James Patterson and Shan Serafin (Little, Brown)
5. “Truly, Madly, Deeply” by Karen Kingsbury (Atria)
6. “The Noel Letters” by Richard Paul Evans (Gallery)
7. “The Wonder Boy of Whistle Stop” by Fannie Flagg (Random House)
8. “The Book of Two Ways” by Jodi Picoult (Ballantine)
9. “The Evening and the Morning” by Ken Follett (Viking)
10. “The Searcher” by Tana French (Viking)
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “Greenlights” by Matthew McConaughey (Crown)
2. “Modern Comfort Food” by Ina Garten (Clarkson Potter)
3. “A Republic Under Assault” by Tom Fitton (Threshold)
4. “Untamed” by Glennon Doyle (Dial Press)
5. “Make Life Beautiful” by Shea McGee and Syd McGee (Harper Horizon)
6. “Caste” by Isabel Wilkerson (Random House)
7. “Guinness World Records 2021” (Guinness World Records)
8. “Killing Crazy Horse” by Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard (Holt)
9. “Made for Living” by Amber Lewis (Clarkson Potter)
10. “Dungeons & Dragons: Heroes’ Feast” by Kyle Newman (Ten Speed Press)
Music
Best-selling singles for the week ending Saturday according to Billboard.com.
TOP TEN
1. “Positions,” Ariana Grande
2. “Forever After All,” Luke Combs
3. “Mood,” 24kGoldn featuring Iann Dior
4. “Laugh Now Cry Later,” Drake featuring Lil Durk
5. “Blinding Lights,” the Weeknd
6. “I Hope,” Gabby Barrett featuring Charlie Puth
7. “WAP,” Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion
8. “Savage Love” (Laxed — Siren Beat), Jawsh 685 x Jason Derulo
9. “Lemonade,” Internet Money & Gunna Featuring Don Toliver and NAV
10. “Holy,” Justin Bieber featuring Chance the Rapper
COUNTRY
1. “Forever After All,” Luke Combs
2. “I Hope,” Gabby Barrett
3. “Got What I Got,” Jason Aldean
4. “More Than My Hometown,” Morgan Wallen
5. “One Of Them Girls,” Lee Brice
6. “Better Together,” Luke Combs
7. “One Beer,” Hardy featuring Lauren Alaina and Devin Dawson
8. “Love You Like I Used To,” Russell Dickerson
9. “Lovin’ On You,” Luke Combs
10. “Pretty Heart,” Parker McCollum
ITUNES TOP TEN
Top 10 singles in the U.S. on iTunes music charts as of Wednesday according to www.itunescharts.net/us/.
1. “Forever After All,” Luke Combs
2. “Lonely,” Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco
3. “Red Kingdom,” Tech N9ne
4. “Holy,” Justin Bieber featuring Chance the Rapper
5. “Positions,” Ariana Grande
6. “Bang!” AJR
7. “Watermelon Sugar,” Harry Styles
8. “Mood,” 24kgoldn featuring Iann Dior
9. “Trump Is Your President,” Bryson Gray
10. “Kings & Queens,” Ava Max
SPOTIFY TOP TEN
Top 10 streamed tracks in the U.S. on Spotify for the week ending Oct. 29 according to spotifycharts.com.
1. “Positions,” Ariana Grande
2. “Forever After All,” Luke Combs
3. “Lemonade,” Internet Money featuring Gunna, Don Toliver and NAV
4. “Mood,” 24kGoldn featuring Iann Dior
5. “WAP,” Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion
6. “For The Night,” Pop Smoke featuring Lil Baby and DaBaby
7. “Laugh Now Cry Later,” Drake featuring Lil Durk
8. “What You Know Bout Love,” Pop Smoke
9. “Tyler Herro,” Jack Harlow
10. “Holy,” Justin Bieber featuring Chance the Rapper
Film
The Top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of Oct. 26 according to the Associated Press.
1. “Friendsgiving,” Lionsgate
2. “The Vanished,” Paramount
3. “Cut Throat City,” Well Go USA
4. “The Doorman” (2020), Lionsgate
5. “The Tax Collector,” RLJ Entertainment
6. “The Owners,” RLJ Entertainment
7. “Ava,” Redbox Entertainment
8. “Scoob!” Warner
9. “The Silencing,” Lionsgate
10. “Souvenirs,” Distribution Solutions