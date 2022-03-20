Books
Best-selling books of the week ending March 12 according to Publishers Weekly.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “Run, Rose, Run,” Dolly Parton and James Patterson, Little, Brown
2. “Shadows Reel,” C.J. Box, Putnam
3. “High Stakes,” Danielle Steel, Delacorte
4. “The Paris Apartment,” Lucy Foley, Morrow
5. “The Lightning Rod,” Brad Meltzer, Morrow
6. “One Italian Summer,” Rebecca Serle, Atria
7. “Berserk Deluxe Vol. 10,” Kentaro Miura, Dark Horse Manga
8. “The Club,” Ellery Lloyd, Harper
9. “House of Sky and Breath,” Sarah J. Maas, Bloomsbury
10. “The Atlas Six,” Olivie Blake, Tor
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “The Wok,” J. Kenji López-Alt, Norton
2. “One Damn Thing After Another,” William P. Barr, Morrow
3. “Mission Possible,” Tim Tebow, WaterBrook
4. “The Great Reset,” Glenn Beck, Forefront
5. “Atlas of the Heart,” Brené Brown, Random House
6. “Jane Austen’s Table,” Robert Tuesley Anderson, Thunder Bay
7. “Red-Handed,” Peter Schweizer, Harper
8. “Find Your People,” Jennie Allen, WaterBrook
9. “How Do I Un-remember This?” Danny Pellegrino, Sourcebooks
10. “From Strength to Strength,” Arthur C. Brooks, Portfolio
Audiobooks
Best-selling books of the week as of March 11 according to The Associated Press.
FICTION
1. “Impact Winter” by Travis Beacham, performed by full cast (Audible Originals)
2. “Run, Rose, Run” by James Patterson and Dolly Parton, narrated by Dolly Parton, Kelsea Ballerini, James Fouhey, Kevin T. Collins, Peter Ganim, Luis Moreno, Soneela Nankani, Ronald Peet, Robert Petkoff, Ella Turenne and Emily Woo Zeller (Little, Brown & Company)
3. “Reminders of Him” by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Brittany Pressley and Ryan West (Brilliance Audio)
4. “The Reunion” by Meghan Quinn, narrated by Lidia Dornet, Teddy Hamilton, Laurie West, Rock Engle, C.J. Bloom and Stephen Borne (Brilliance Audio)
5. “Family Money” by Chad Zunker, narrated by Kris Koscheski (Brilliance Audio)
6. “The Paris Apartment” by Lucy Foley, narrated by Clare Corbett, Daphne Kouma, Julia Winwood, Sope Dirisu, Sofia Zervudachi and Charlie Anson (HarperAudio)
7. “Shadows Reel” by C. J. Box, narrated by David Chandler (Recorded Books)
8. “Unmissing” by Minka Kent, narrated by Carly Robins and Jane Oppenheimer (Brilliance Audio)
9. “The Golden Couple” by Greer Hendricks and Sarah Pekkanen, narrated by Karissa Vacker and Marin Ireland (Macmillan Audio)
10. “Moment in Time” by Suzanne Redfearn, narrated by Jesse Vilinsky (Brilliance Audio)
NONFICTION
1. “Atomic Habits” by James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)
2. “Atlas of the Heart” by Brené Brown, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)
3. “Finding Tamika” by Erika Alexander, Kevin Hart, Charlamagne Tha God, Ben Arnon, Rebkah Howard, David Person, James T. Green, SBH Productions and Color Farm Media, narrated by Erika Alexander (Audible Originals)
4. “Will” by Will Smith and Mark Manson, narrated by Will Smith (Penguin Audio)
5. “The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F---” by Mark Manson, narrated by Roger Wayne (HarperAudio)
6. “Greenlights” by Matthew McConaughey, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)
7. “One Damn Thing After Another” by William P. Barr, narrated by Mark Deakins (HarperAudio)
8. “12 Rules for Life” by Jordan B. Peterson, narrated by the author (Random House Canada)
9. “Can’t Hurt Me” by David Goggins, narrated by the author and Adam Skolnick (Lioncrest Publishing)
10. “Unf--- Your Brain” by Faith G. Harper, PhD LPC-S ACS ACN, narrated by the author (Blackstone Audio, Inc.)
Music
Best-selling singles for the week ending Saturday according to Billboard.com.
TOP TEN
1. “Heat Waves,” Glass Animals
2. “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” Carolina Gaitan, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz and Encanto cast
3. “Super Gremlin,” Kodak Black
4. “abcdefu,” Gayle
5. “Stay,” The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber
6. “Easy On Me,” Adele
7. “Ghost,” Justin Bieber
8. “Bad Habits,” Ed Sheeran
9. “Shivers,” Ed Sheeran
10. “That’s What I Want,” Lil Nas X
COUNTRY
1. “ ’Til You Can’t,” Cody Johnson
2. “Buy Dirt,” Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan
3. “Fancy Like,” Walker Hayes
4. “Sand In My Boots,” Morgan Wallen
5. “If I Didn’t Love You,” Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood
6. “Doin’ This,” Luke Combs
7. “Beers On Me,” Dierks Bentley, Breland & Hardy
8. “To Be Loved By You,” Parker McCollum
9. “AA,” Walker Hayes
10. “You Should Probably Leave,” Chris Stapleton
ITUNES TOP TEN
Top 10 singles in the U.S. on iTunes music charts as of Wednesday according to itunescharts.net/us/.
1. “ ’Til You Can’t,” Cody Johnson
2. “Thinking With My D---,” Kevin Gates featuring Juicy J
3. “Cold Heart” (PNAU Remix), Elton John and Dua Lipa
4. “Handsomer” (Remix), Russ featuring Ktlyn
5. “Sold Out,” Hardy
6. “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” Carolina Gaitan, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz and Encanto cast
7. “AA,” Walker Hayes
8. “Sweetest Pie,” Megan Thee Stallion and Dua Lipa
9. “Big Energy,” Latto
10. “Bones,” Imagine Dragons
SPOTIFY TOP TEN
Top 10 streamed tracks in the U.S. on Spotify for the week ending March 10 according to spotifycharts.com.
1. “Heat Waves,” Glass Animals
2. “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” Carolina Gaitan, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz and Encanto cast
3. “Super Gremlin,” Kodak Black
4. “Stay,” The Kid Laroi with Justin Bieber
5. “pushin P,” Gunna, Future featuring Young Thug
6. “Industry Baby,” Lil Nas X featuring Jack Harlow
7. “Enemy” (from the series “Arcane League of Legends”), Imagine Dragons with JID
8. “Nail Tech,” Jack Harlow
9. “I Love You So,” The Walters
10. “Boyfriend,” Dove Cameron
Film
The Top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of March 7 according to the Associated Press.
1. “The Matrix Resurrections,” Warner
2. “The King’s Man,” 20th Century
3. “Ghostbusters: Afterlife,” Sony
4. “House of Gucci,” Universal
5. “American Underdog,” Lionsgate
6. “Eternals,” Marvel Studios
7. “The 355,” Universal
8. “A Day to Die,” Redbox
9. “Redeeming Love,” Universal
10. “Clifford the Big Red Dog,” Paramount