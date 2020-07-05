Music
Best-selling singles for the week ending Saturday according to Billboard.com.
TOP TEN
1. “Rockstar,” DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch
2. “Savage,” Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyonce
3. “Blinding Lights,” the Weeknd
4. “Roses,” Saint Jhn
5. “Intentions,” Justin Bieber featuring Quavo
6. “Say So,” Doja Cat featuring Nicki Minaj
7. “The Bigger Picture,” Lil Baby
8. “Whats Poppin,” Jack Harlow
9. “Blueberry Faygo,” Lil Mosey
10. “Circles,” Post Malone
COUNTRY
1. “The Bones,” Maren Morris
2. “I Hope,” Gabby Barrett
3. “Hard To Forget,” Sam Hunt
4. “One Margarita,” Luke Bryan
5. “Chasin’ You,” Morgan Wallen
6. “Bluebird,” Miranda Lambert
7. “Here And Now,” Kenny Chesney
8. “Nobody But You,” Blake Shelton duet with Gwen Stefani
9. “I Hope You’re Happy Now,” Carly Pearce and Lee Brice
10. “Does To Me,” Luke Combs featuring Eric Church
ITUNES TOP TEN
Top 10 singles in the U.S. on iTunes music charts as of Wednesday according to www.itunescharts.net/us/.
1. “Rockstar,” DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch
2. “Wash Us in the Blood,” Kanye West featuring Travis Scott
3. “Stick That in Your Country Song,” Eric Church
4. “One Margarita,” Luke Bryan
5. “Blinding Lights,” the Weeknd
6. “Watermelon Sugar,” Harry Styles
7. “March March,” The Chicks
8. “Rain On Me,” Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande
9. “Husavik,” Will Ferrell and My Marianne
10. “Girls in the Hood,” Megan Thee Stallion
SPOTIFY TOP TEN
Top 10 streamed tracks in the U.S. on Spotify for the week ending June 25 according to spotifycharts.com.
1. “Rockstar,” DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch
2. “Party Girl,” StaySolidRocky
3. “Blueberry Faygo,” Lil Mosey
4. “Blinding Lights,” the Weeknd
5. “Watermelon Sugar,” Harry Styles
6. “The Scotts,” the Scotts
7. “The Box,” Roddy Ricch
8. “The Bigger Picture,” Lil Baby
9. “Whats Poppin,” Jack Harlow
10. “Toosie Slide,” Drake
Film
The Top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of June 22 according to the Associated Press.
1. “The Hunt,” Universal
2. “The Invisible Man,” Universal
3. “Bloodshot,” Sony
4. “Bad Boys for Life,” Sony
5. “Sonic the Hedgehog,” Paramount
6. “The Call of The Wild,” Fox
7. “Impractical Jokers: The Movie,” Warner
8. “Jumanji: The Next Level,” Sony
9. “Burden” (2020), Universal
10. “Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn,” Warner
The lists of best-selling books of the week were not provided this week by Publishers Weekly.