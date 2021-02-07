Books
Best-selling books of the week ending Jan. 30 according to Publishers Weekly.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “The Russian” by James Patterson and James O. Born (Little, Brown)
2. “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett (Riverhead)
3. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig (Viking)
4. “The Invisible Life of Addie Larue” by V.E. Schwab (Tor)
5. “Neighbors” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)
6. “The Push” by Ashley Audrain (Viking/Dorman)
7. “The Return” by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central Publishing)
8. “Before She Disappeared” by Lisa Gardner (Dutton)
9. “A Time for Mercy” by John Grisham (Doubleday)
10. “Star Wars: The High Republic: Light of the Jedi” by Charles Soule (Del Rey)
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “Just As I Am: A Memoir” by Cicely Tyson (HarperCollins)
2. “A Promised Land” by Barack Obama (Crown)
3. “Keep Sharp” by Sanjay Gupta (Simon & Schuster)
4. “Greenlights” by Matthew McConaughey (Crown)
5. “Girl with No Job” by Claudia Oshry (Gallery)
6. “Caste” by Isabel Wilkerson (Random House)
7. “The Art of Impossible” by Steven Kotler (Harper Wave)
8. “Untamed” by Glennon Doyle (Dial)
9. “Forgive What You Can’t Forget” by Lysa TerKeurst (Thomas Nelson)
10. “Extraterrestrial” by Avi Loeb (HMH)
Music
Best-selling singles for the week ending Saturday according to Billboard.com.
TOP TEN
1. “Drivers License,” Olivia Rodrigo
2. “Mood,” 24kGoldn featuring Iann Dior
3. “Blinding Lights,” the Weeknd
4. “34+35,” Ariana Grande
5. “Levitating,” Dua Lipa featuring DaBaby
6. “Go Crazy,” Chris Brown and Young Thug
7. “Positions,” Ariana Grande
8. “Holy,” Justin Bieber featuring Chance the Rapper
9. “Good Days,” SZA
10. “Bang!” AJR
COUNTRY
1. “Better Together,” Luke Combs
2. “I Hope,” Gabby Barrett
3. “7 Summers,” Morgan Wallen
4. “More Than My Hometown,” Morgan Wallen
5. “Wasted On You,” Morgan Wallen
6. “Starting Over,” Chris Stapleton
7. “Good Time,” Niko Moon
8. “Sand In My Boots,” Morgan Wallen
9. “Hole In The Bottle,” Kelsea Ballerini
10. “Somebody’s Problem,” Morgan Wallen
ITUNES TOP TEN
Top 10 singles in the U.S. on iTunes music charts as of Wednesday according to www.itunescharts.net/us/.
1. “Fake Woke,” Tom MacDonald
2. “Wasted On You,” Morgan Wallen
3. “Drivers License,” Olivia Rodrigo
4. “More Than My Hometown,” Morgan Wallen
5. “Anyone,” Justin Bieber
6. “Whoopty,” CJ
7. “Blinding Lights,” the Weeknd
8. “Sand In My Boots,” Morgan Wallen
9. “Regulate,” Nate Dogg and Warren G
10. “7 Summers,” Morgan Wallen
SPOTIFY TOP TEN
Top 10 streamed tracks in the U.S. on Spotify for the week ending Jan. 28 according to spotifycharts.com.
1. “Drivers License,” Olivia Rodrigo
2. “Good Days,” SZA
3. “Streets,” Doja Cat
4. “Whoopty,” CJ
5. “Mood,” 24kGoldn featuring Iann Dior
6. “Lemonade,” Internet Money featuring Gunna, Don Toliver and NAV
7. “Blinding Lights,” the Weeknd
8. “34+35,” Ariana Grande
9. “Without You,” the Kid Laroi
10. “Save Your Tears,” the Weeknd
Film
The Top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of Jan. 25 according to the Associated Press.
1. “Come Play,” Universal
2. “Synchronic,” Well Go USA
3. “Honest Thief,” Universal
4. “Wander,” Paramount
5. “The War with Grandpa,” Universal
6. “Born A Champion,” Lionsgate
7. “The Empty Man,” Fox
8. “Tenet,” Warner
9. “Spell,” Paramount
10. “Love and Monsters,” Paramount