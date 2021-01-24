Books
Best-selling books of the week ending Jan. 16 according to Publishers Weekly.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “Neighbors” by Danielle Steel
2. “The Scorpion’s Tail” by Douglas Preston and Lincoln Child
3. “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett
4. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig
5. “The Return” by Nicholas Sparks
6. “Star Wars: The High Republic: Light of the Jedi” by Charles Soule
7. “A Time for Mercy” by John Grisham
8. “Anxious People” by Fredrik Backman
9. “Deadly Cross” by James Patterson
10. “The Invisible Life of Addie Larue” by V.E. Schwab
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “A Promised Land” by Barack Obama
2. “Keep Sharp” by Sanjay Gupta
3. “Greenlights” by Matthew McConaughey
4. “Untamed” by Glennon Doyle
5. “Caste” by Isabel Wilkerson
6. “A Swim in a Pond in the Rain” by George Saunders
7. “Forgive What You Can’t Forget” by Lysa TerKeurst
8. “Magnolia Table, Vol. 2” by Joanna Gaines
9. “Ask Your Developer” by Jeff Lawson
10. “Think Like a Monk” by Jay Shetty
Music
Best-selling singles for the week ending Saturday according to Billboard.com.
TOP TEN
1. “Drivers License,” Olivia Rodrigo
2. “Mood,” 24kGoldn featuring Iann Dior
3. “Positions,” Ariana Grande
4. “Blinding Lights,” the Weeknd
5. “Go Crazy,” Chris Brown and Young Thug
6. “Levitating,” Dua Lipa featuring DaBaby
7. “Holy,” Justin Bieber featuring Chance the Rapper
8. “Bang!” AJR
9. “Wasted On You,” Morgan Wallen
10. “Good Days,” SZA
COUNTRY
1. “Wasted On You,” Morgan Wallen
2. “I Hope,” Gabby Barrett
3. “More Than My Hometown,” Morgan Wallen
4. “7 Summers,” Morgan Wallen
5. “Better Together,” Luke Combs
6. “Somebody’s Problem,” Morgan Wallen
7. “I Should Probably Go To Bed,” Dan and Shay
8. “Sand In My Boots,” Morgan Wallen
9. “Starting Over,” Chris Stapleton
10. “Warning,” Morgan Wallen
ITUNES TOP TEN
Top 10 singles in the U.S. on iTunes music charts as of Wednesday according to www.itunescharts.net/us/.
1. “Drivers License,” Olivia Rodrigo
2. “Wasted on You,” Morgan Wallen
3. “Bang!” AJR
4. “Blinding Lights,” the Weeknd
5. “Sound of the South,” Kaleb Austin
6. “Levitating,” Dua Lipa featuring DaBaby
7. “Sand in My Boots,” Morgan Wallen
8. “Afterglow,” Ed Sheeran
9. “Anyone,” Justin Bieber
10. “You Get What You Give,” New Radicals
SPOTIFY TOP TEN
Top 10 streamed tracks in the U.S. on Spotify for the week ending Jan. 14 according to spotifycharts.com.
1. “Drivers License,” Olivia Rodrigo
2. “Good Days,” SZA
3. “Wasted On You,” Morgan Wallen
4. “Somebody’s Problem,” Morgan Wallen
5. “34+35,” Ariana Grande
6. “Mood,” 24kGoldn featuring Iann Dior
7. “Lemonade,” Internet Money featuring Gunna, Don Toliver and NAV
8. “Whoopty,” CJ
9. “Anyone,” Justin Bieber
10. “Without You,” The Kid Laroi
Film
The Top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of Jan. 11 according to the Associated Press.
1. “Honest Thief”
2. “Spell”
3. “The War with Grandpa”
4. “The Empty Man”
5. “Tenet”
6. “Love and Monsters”
7. “The Informer”
8. “Jungleland”
9. “Alone”
10. “Unhinged” (2020)