Books
Best-selling books of the week ending Aug. 1 according to Publishers Weekly.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “1st Case” by James Patterson and ChrisTebbetts (Little, Brown)
2. “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett (Riverhead)
3. “The Order” by Daniel Silva (Harper)
4. “Near Dark” by Brad Thor (Atria)
5. “28 Summers” by Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown)
6. “Deadlock” by Catherine Coulter (Gallery)
7. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne)
8. “The Guest List” by Lucy Foley (Morrow)
9. “Camino Winds” by John Grisham (Doubleday)
10. “The End of Her” by Shari Lapena (Viking/Dorman)
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “Too Much and Never Enough” by Mary L. Trump (Simon & Schuster)
2. “How to Be an Antiracist” by Ibram X. Kendi (One World)
3. “The Plus” by Greg Gutfeld (Threshold)
4. “How to Destroy America in Three Easy Steps” by Ben Shapiro (Broadside)
5. “Untamed” by Glennon Doyle (Dial)
6. “The Answer Is ...” by Alex Trebek (Simon & Schuster)
7. “Begin Again” by Eddie S. Glaude (Crown)
8. “Magnolia Table, Vol. 2” by Joanna Gaines (Morrow)
9. “The Room Where It Happened” by John Bolton (Simon & Schuster)
10. “Blitz” by David Horowitz (Humanix)
Music
Best-selling singles for the week ending Saturday according to Billboard.com.
TOP TEN
1. “Cardigan,” Taylor Swift
2. “Rockstar,” DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch
3. “Whats Poppin,” Jack Harlow featuring DaBaby, Tory Lanez and Lil Wayne
4. “The 1,” Taylor Swift
5. “Blinding Lights,” the Weeknd
6. “Exile,” Taylor Swift featuring Bon Iver
7. “Watermelon Sugar,” Harry Styles
8. “Roses,” Saint Jhn
9. “Savage,” Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyonce
10. “Savage Love” (Laxed - Siren Beat), Jawsh 685 x Jason Derulo
COUNTRY
1. “I Hope,” Gabby Barrett
2. “One Margarita,” Luke Bryan
3. “Die From A Broken Heart,” Maddie and Tae
4. “The Bones,” Maren Morris
5. “Hard To Forget,” Sam Hunt
6. “Betty,” Taylor Swift
7. “Bluebird,” Miranda Lambert
8. “Chasin’ You,” Morgan Wallen
9. “One Big Country Song,” Locash
10. “Happy Anywhere,” Blake Shelton featuring Gwen Stefani
ITUNES TOP TEN
Top 10 singles in the U.S. on iTunes music charts as of Wednesday according to www.itunescharts.net/us/.
1. “Just About Over You,” Priscilla Block
2. “Watermelon Sugar,” Harry Styles
3. “Move Ya Hips,” A$AP Ferg featuring Nicki Minaj and MadeinTYO
4. “My Future,” Billie Eilish
5. “I Should Probably Go To Bed,”Dan and Shay
6. “Savage Love” (Laxed - Siren Beat), Jawsh 685 x Jason Derulo
7. “Blinding Lights,” the Weeknd
8. “One Margarita,” Luke Bryan
9. “Rockstar,” DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch
10. “Got What I Got,” Jason Aldean
SPOTIFY TOP TEN
Top 10 streamed tracks in the U.S. on Spotify for the week ending July 30 according to spotifycharts.com.
1. “Cardigan,” Taylor Swift
2. “The 1,” Taylor Swift
3. “Exile,” Taylor Swift featuring Bon Iver
4. “The Last Great American Dynasty,” Taylor Swift
5. “My Tears Ricochet,” Taylor Swift
6. “August,” Taylor Swift
7. “Mirrorball,” Taylor Swift
8. “Seven,” Taylor Swift
9. “Invisible String,” Taylor Swift
10. “This Is Me Trying,” Taylor Swift
Film
The Top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of July 27 according to the Associated Press.
1. “Scoob!” Warner
2. “You Should Have Left,” Universal
3. “Deep Blue Sea 3,” Warner
4. “Survive the Night,” Lionsgate
5. “Trolls World Tour,” Universal
6. “Grand Isle,” Screen Media
7. “The Invisible Man,” Universal
8. “Force of Nature,” Lionsgate
9. “Bad Boys for Life,” Sony
10. “Becky,” Redbox Entertainment