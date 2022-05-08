Books
Best-selling books of the week ending April 30 according to Publishers Weekly.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “Dream Town” by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)
2. “Run, Rose, Run” by Dolly Parton and James Patterson (Little, Brown)
3. “City on Fire” by Don Winslow (Morrow)
4. “Beautiful” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)
5. “The Good Left Undone” by Adriana Trigiani (Dutton)
6. “The Investigator” by John Sandford (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)
7. “The Baxters” by Karen Kingsbury (Atria)
8. “Sea of Tranquility” by Emily St. John Mandel (Knopf)
9. “The Paris Apartment” by Lucy Foley (William Morrow)
10. “What Happened to the Bennetts” by Lisa Scottoline (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “Finding Me” by Viola Davis (Harper One)
2. “The Palace Papers” by Tina Brown (Crown)
3. “Just Tyrus” by Tyrus (Post Hill)
4. “Off with my Head” by Stassi Schroeder (Gallery)
5. “The Mothers and Daughters of the Bible Speak” by Shannon Bream (Broadside)
6. “Eat Your Heart Out” by Daphne Oz (Morrow)
7. “Parent Nation” by Dana Suskind (Dutton)
8. “Atlas of the Heart” by Brené Brown (Random House)
9. “Good Eats” by Alton Brown (Abrams)
10. “The War on the West” by Douglas Murray (Broadside)
Audiobooks
Best-selling books of the week as of April 29 according to The Associated Press.
FICTION
1. “My Evil Mother” by Margaret Atwood, narrated by Hillary Huber (Amazon Original Stories)
2. “Reminders of Him” by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Brittany Pressley and Ryan West (Brilliance Audio)
3. “Impact Winter” by Travis Beacham, performed by full cast (Audible Originals)
4. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens, narrated by Cassandra Campbell (Penguin Audio)
5. “The Golden Couple” by Greer Hendricks and Sarah Pekkanen, narrated by Karissa Vacker and Marin Ireland (Macmillan Audio)
6. “Young Rich Widows” by Kimberly Belle, Layne Fargo, Cate Holahan and Vanessa Lillie, performed by Dina Pearlman, Karissa Vacker, Helen Laser and Ariel Blake (Audible Originals)
7. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid, narrated by Alma Cuervo, Julia Whelan and Robin Miles (Simon & Schuster Audio)
8. “Run, Rose, Run” by James Patterson and Dolly Parton, narrated by Dolly Parton, Kelsea Ballerini, James Fouhey, Kevin T. Collins, Peter Ganim, Luis Moreno, Soneela Nankani, Ronald Peet, Robert Petkoff, Ella Turenne and Emily Woo Zeller (Little, Brown & Company)
9. “City World” by B.V. Larson, narrated by Mark Boyett (Podium Audio)
10. “The Paris Apartment” by Lucy Foley, narrated by Clare Corbett, Daphne Kouma, Julia Winwood, Sope Dirisu, Sofia Zervudachi and Charlie Anson (HarperAudio)
NONFICTION
1. “Finding Me” by Viola Davis, narrated by the author (HarperAudio)
2. “Atomic Habits” by James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)
3. “The War on the West” by Douglas Murray, narrated by Douglas Murray (HarperAudio)
4. “Atlas of the Heart” by Brené Brown, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)
5. “Off with My Head” by Stassi Schroeder, narrated by the author (Simon & Schuster Audio)
6. “The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F---” by Mark Manson, narrated by Roger Wayne (HarperAudio)
7. “The Palace Papers” by Tina Brown, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)
8. “Greenlights” by Matthew McConaughey, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)
9. “12 Rules for Life” by Jordan B. Peterson, narrated by the author (Random House Canada)
10. “Unmasked” by Paul Holes, narrated by the author (Macmillan Audio)
Music
Best-selling singles for the week ending Saturday according to Billboard.com.
TOP TEN
1. “As It Was,” Harry Styles
2. “First Class,” Jack Harlow
3. “Heat Waves,” Glass Animals
4. “Big Energy,” Latto
5. “Enemy,” Imagine Dragons X JID
6. “Stay,” The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber
7. “Woman,” Doja Cat
8. “Ghost,” Justin Bieber
9. “Super Gremlin,” Kodak Black
10. “Thats What I Want,” Lil Nas X
COUNTRY
1. “’Til You Can’t,” Cody Johnson
2. “Doin’ This,” Luke Combs
3. “Wasted On You,” Morgan Wallen
4. “AA,” Walker Hayes
5. “Trouble With A Heartbreak,” Jason Aldean
6. “Never Say Never,” Cole Swindell and Lainey Wilson
7. “Don’t Think Jesus,” Morgan Wallen
8. “Fancy Like,” Walker Hayes
9. “Beers On Me,” Dierks Bentley, Breland and Hardy
10. “Buy Dirt,” Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan
ITUNES TOP TEN
Top 10 singles in the U.S. on iTunes music charts as of Wednesday according to itunescharts.net/us/.
1. “Hold My Hand,” Lady GaGa
2. “About Damn Time,” Lizzo
3. “As It Was,” Harry Styles
4. “First Class,” Jack Harlow
5. “Kryptonite,” 3 Doors Down
6. “Rockstar,” Nickelback
7. “AA,” Walker Hayes
8. “That That,” PSY prod. and featuring Suga of BTS
9. “Fancy Like,” Walker Hayes
10. “Grandpa (Tell Me ’Bout the Good Old Days),” The Judds
SPOTIFY TOP TEN
Top 10 streamed tracks in the U.S. on Spotify for the week ending April 28 according to spotifycharts.com.
1. “As It Was,” Harry Styles
2. “First Class,” Jack Harlow
3. “Heat Waves,” Glass Animals
4. “Thousand Miles,” The Kid Laroi
5. “Industry Baby,” by Lil Nas X featuring Jack Harlow
6. “Stay,” by The Kid Laroi with Justin Bieber
7. “Woman,” by Doja Cat
8. “Enemy” from the series Arcane League of Legends, Imagine Dragons with JID
9. “good 4 u,” Olivia Rodrigo
10. “No Role Modelz,” J. Cole
Film
The Top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of April 25 according to the Associated Press.
1. “Moonfall”
2. “Spider-Man: No Way Home”
3. “Sing 2”
4. “Jackass Forever”
5. “Ghostbusters: Afterlife”
6. “Scream” (2022)
7. “Marry Me” (2022)
8. “Gasoline Alley”
9. “The Cursed” (2022)
10. “The Matrix Resurrections”