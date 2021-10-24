Books
Best-selling books of the week ending Oct. 16 according to Publishers Weekly.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “State of Terror” by Hillary Rodham Clinton and Louise Penny (Simon & Schuster/St. Martin’s Press)
2. “The Wish” by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central Publishing)
3. “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles (Viking)
4. “Cloud Cuckoo Land” by Anthony Doerr (Scribner)
5. “Apples Never Fall” by Liane Moriarty (Henry Holt and Co.)
6. “Silverview” by John le Carre (Viking)
7. “The Butler” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)
8. “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster)
9. “The Book of Magic” by Alice Hoffman (Simon & Schuster)
10. “Billy Summers” by Stephen King (Scribner)
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “The Storyteller” by Dave Grohl (Dey Street)
2. “To Rescue the Republic” by Bret Baier (Custom House)
3. “The Boys” by Ron Howard and Clint Howard (William Morrow)
4. “Peril” by Bob Woodward and Robert Costa (Simon & Schuster)
5. “The Forever Dog” by Rodney Habib and Karen Shaw Becker (Harper Wave)
6. “Midnight in Washington” by Adam Schiff (Random House)
7. “American Marxism” by Mark R. Levin (Threshold)
8. “E.R. Nurses” by James Patterson and Mark Eversmann (Little, Brown)
9. “Get Back” by The Beatles (Callaway)
10. “Taste” by Stanley Tucci (Gallery)
Audiobooks
The top 10 audiobooks on Audible.com, as of Thursday, according to the Associated Press.
Fiction
1. “State of Terror” by Louise Penny and Hillary Rodham Clinton, narrated by Joan Allen (Simon & Schuster/St. Martin’s Press)
2. “Apples Never Fall” by Liane Moriarty, narrated by Caroline Lee (Macmillan Audio)
3. “Dune” by Frank Herbert, narrated by Scott Brick, Orlagh Cassidy, Euan Morton, Simon Vance, and Ilyana Kadushin (Macmillan Audio)
4. “The Sandman” by Neil Gaiman and Dirk Maggs, performed by Neil Gaiman, James McAvoy, Riz Ahmed, Kat Dennings, Taron Egerton, Samantha Morton, Bebe Neuwirth, Andy Serkis, Michael Sheen, and full cast (Audible Originals)
5. “The Sandman: Act II” by Neil Gaiman and Dirk Maggs, performed by Neil Gaiman, James McAvoy, Michael Sheen, Andy Serkis, Emma Corrin, Brian Cox, Kat Dennings, John Lithgow, Jeffrey Wright, David Tennant, Rege-Jean Page, and Bill Nighy, and full cast (Audible Originals)
6. “The Keeper of Happy Endings” by Barbara Davis, narrated by Robin Siegerman and Hope Newhouse (Brilliance Audio)
7. “Local Woman Missing” by Mary Kubica, narrated by Brittany Pressley, Jennifer Jill Araya, Gary Tiedemann, and Jesse Vilinsky (Harlequin Audio)
8. “The Christmas Pig” by J.K. Rowling, performed by Amaka Okafor, Rocco Padden, Gerran Howell, Tom Alexander, Rachel Atkins, Annette Badland, Karen Bartke, Nicholas Boulton, Saffron Coomber, Clare Corbett, Sandra Gayer, Gerard McDermott, Yasmin Mwanza, Jemima Penny, and Summer Rose (Audible Studios)
9. “The List” by J. A. Konrath, narrated by Benjamin L. Darcie (Brilliance Audio)
10. “Don’t Look Now” by Mary Burton, narrated by Hillary Huber, Alan Carlson, Kirt Graves, Heather Firth, Zara Eden, and Joyce Oben (Brilliance Audio)
Nonfiction
1. “The Storyteller” by Dave Grohl, narrated by the author (HarperAudio)
2. “Midnight in Washington” by Adam Schiff, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)
3. “Troy” by Stephen Fry, narrated by the author (Chronicle Books)
4. “The High 5 Habit” by Mel Robbins, narrated by the author (Mel Robbins Productions, Inc.)
5. “Greenlights” by Matthew McConaughey, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)
6. “Atomic Habits” by James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)
7. “The Daily Laws” by Robert Greene, narrated by Fred Sanders and the author (Penguin Audio)
8. “Feeding the Soul (Because It’s My Business)” by Tabitha Brown, narrated by the author (HarperAudio)
9. “Peril” by Bob Woodward and Robert Costa, narrated by Robert Petkoff (Simon & Schuster Audio)
10. “The Boys” by Ron Howard and Clint Howard, narrated by the authors and Bryce Dallas Howard (HarperAudio)
Music
Best-selling singles for the week ending Saturday according to Billboard.com.
TOP TEN
1. “Industry Baby,” Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow
2. “Stay,” The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber
3. “Fancy Like,” Walker Hayes
4. “Bad Habits,” Ed Sheeran
5. “Way 2 Sexy,” Drake featuring Future and Young Thug
6. “Good 4 U,” Olivia Rodrigo
7. “Kiss Me More,” Doja Cat featuring SZA
8. “Levitating,” Dua Lipa
9. “Essence,” Wizkid featuring Justin Bieber and Tems
10. “Shivers,” Ed Sheeran
COUNTRY
1. “Fancy Like,” Walker Hayes
2. “If I Didn’t Love You,” Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood
3. “Chasing After You,” Ryan Hurd with Maren Morris
4. “My Boy,” Elvie Shane
5. “Cold Beer Calling My Name,” Jameson Rodgers featuring Luke Combs
6. “Memory I Don’t Mess With,” Lee Brice
7. “Forever After All,” Luke Combs
8. “I Was On A Boat That Day,” Old Dominion
9. “Buy Dirt,” Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan
10. “You Should Probably Leave,” Chris Stapleton
ITUNES TOP TEN
Top 10 singles in the U.S. on iTunes music charts as of Wednesday according toitunescharts.net/us/.
1. “Easy On Me,” Adele
2. “Let’s Go Brandon,” Loza Alexander
3. “Fancy Like,” Walker Hayes
4. “Bad Habits,” Ed Sheeran
5. “Cold Heart” (PNAU Remix), Elton John and Dua Lipa
6. “Shivers,” Ed Sheeran
7. “Stay,” The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber
8. “My Universe” (SUGA’s Remix), Coldplay and BTS
9. “Big Subwoofer,” Mount Westmore, Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, E-40 and Too $hort
10. “Levitating,” Dua Lipa
SPOTIFY TOP TEN
Top 10 streamed tracks in the U.S. on Spotify for the week ending Oct. 14 according to spotifycharts.com.
1. “Industry Baby,” Lil Nas X featuring Jack Harlow
2. “Stay,” The Kid Laroi with Justin Bieber
3. “Knife Talk,” Drake with 21 Savage featuring Project Pat
4. “Way 2 Sexy,” Drake with Future and Young Thug
5. “Heat Waves,” Glass Animals
6. “Need to Know,” Doja Cat
7. “Good 4 U,” Olivia Rodrigo
8. “Family Ties,” Baby Keem with Kendrick Lamar
9. “Kiss Me More,” Doja Cat featuring SZA
10. “That’s What I Want,” Lil Nas X
Film
The Top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of Oct. 11 according to the Associated Press.
1. “Joe Bell,” Vertical
2. “F9: The Fast Saga,” Universal
3. “Space Jam: A New Legacy,” Universal
4. “The Forever Purge,” Universal
5. “Escape Room: Tournament of Champions,” Sony
6. “Survive the Game,” Lionsgate
7. “Pig,” Decal
8. “Black Widow” (2020), Disney
9. “The Green Knight,” Lionsgate
10. “The Boss Baby: Family Business,” Universal