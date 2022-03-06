Audiobooks
Best-selling books of the week as of Feb. 25 according to The Associated Press.
FICTION
1. “Impact Winter” by Travis Beacham, performed by full cast (Audible Originals)
2. “Reminders of Him” by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Brittany Pressley and Ryan West (Brilliance Audio)
3. “The Paris Apartment” by Lucy Foley, narrated by Clare Corbett, Daphne Kouma, Julia Winwood, Sope Dirisu, Sofia Zervudachi and Charlie Anson (HarperAudio)
4. “Unmissing” by Minka Kent, narrated by Carly Robins and Jane Oppenheimer (Brilliance Audio)
5. “Quicksilver” by Dean Koontz, narrated by Todd Haberkorn (Brilliance Audio)
6. “Kismet” by Lauren Blakely, performed by Julia Whelan and Shane East (Audible Originals)
7. “The Keeper of Happy Endings” by Barbara Davis, narrated by Robin Siegerman and Hope Newhouse (Brilliance Audio)
8. “House of Sky and Breath” by Sarah J. Maas, performed by Elizabeth Evans (Audible Studios)
9. “Defiance of the Fall 4: A LitRPG Adventure” by TheFirstDefier and JF Brink, narrated by Pavi Proczko (Aethon Audio)
10. “The Silent Sisters” by Robert Dugoni, narrated by Edoardo Ballerini (Brilliance Audio)
NONFICTION
1. “Atlas of the Heart” by Brené Brown, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)
2. “Atomic Habits” by James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)
3. “Will” by Will Smith and Mark Manson, narrated by Will Smith (Penguin Audio)
4. “Happy Days” by Gabrielle Bernstein, narrated by the author (Audible Studios)
5. “Greenlights” by Matthew McConaughey, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)
6. “Life Force” by Tony Robbins, Peter H. Diamandis and Robert Hariri, narrated by Jeremy Bobb, Tony Robbins, Peter Diamandis, Ray Kurzweil and Cassandra Campbell (Simon & Schuster Audio)
7. “The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F---” by Mark Manson, narrated by Roger Wayne (HarperAudio)
8. “Unf--- Your Brain” by Faith G. Harper, PhD LPC-S ACS ACN, narrated by the author (Blackstone Audio, Inc.)
9. “12 Rules for Life” by Jordan B. Peterson, narrated by the author (Random House Canada)
10. “Can’t Hurt Me” by David Goggins, narrated by the author and Adam Skolnick (Lioncrest Publishing)
Music
Best-selling singles for the week ending Saturday according to Billboard.com.
TOP TEN
1. “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” Carolina Gaitan, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz and Encanto cast
2. “Heat Waves,” Glass Animals
3. “abcdefu,” Gayle
4. “Easy On Me,” Adele
5. “Super Gremlin,” Kodak Black
6. “Stay,” The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber
7. “Ghost,” Justin Bieber
8. “Shivers,” Ed Sheeran
9. “Bad Habits,” Ed Sheeran
10. “Cold Heart” (PNAU Remix), Elton John and Dua Lipa
COUNTRY
1. “ ’Til You Can’t,” Cody Johnson
2. “Sand In My Boots,” Morgan Wallen
3. “Buy Dirt,” Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan
4. “Fancy Like,” Walker Hayes
5. “One Mississippi,” Kane Brown
6. “If I Didn’t Love You,” Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood
7. “Thinking ’Bout You,” Dustin Lynch featuring Lauren Alaina or MacKenzie Porter
8. “You Should Probably Leave,” Chris Stapleton
9. “Doin’ This,” Luke Combs
10. “To Be Loved By You,” Parker McCollum
ITUNES TOP TEN
Top 10 singles in the U.S. on iTunes music charts as of Wednesday according to itunescharts.net/us/.
1. “abcdefu,” Gayle featuring Royal and the Serpent
2. “Opiate²,” Tool
3. “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” Carolina Gaitan, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz and Encanto cast
4. “Cold Heart” (PNAU Remix), Elton John and Dua Lipa
5. “Ghost,” Justin Bieber
6. “ ’Til You Can’t,” Cody Johnson
7. “Numb Little Bug,” Em Beihold
8. “Believer,” Imagine Dragons
9. “Shivers,” Ed Sheeran
10. “Big Energy,” Latto
SPOTIFY TOP TEN
Top 10 streamed tracks in the U.S. on Spotify for the week ending Feb. 24 according to spotifycharts.com.
1. “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” Carolina Gaitan, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz and Encanto cast
2. “Heat Waves,” Glass Animals
3. “Nail Tech,” Jack Harlow
4. “Pushin P,” Gunna, Future featuring Young Thug
5. “Super Gremlin,” Kodak Black
6. “Stay,” The Kid Laroi with Justin Bieber
7. “Industry Baby,” Lil Nas X featuring Jack Harlow
8. “Surface Pressure,” Jessica Darrow
9. “Enemy,” Imagine Dragons with JID
10. “I Love You So,” The Walters
Film
The Top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of Feb. 21 according to the Associated Press.
1. “House of Gucci,” Universal
2. “American Underdog,” Lionsgate
3. “Ghostbusters: Afterlife,” Sony
4. “Eternals,” Marvel Studios
5. “The 355,” Universal
6. “Clifford the Big Red Dog,” Paramount
7. “Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City,” Sony
8. “Encanto,” Disney
9. “King Richard,” Warner
10. “Venom: Let There Be Carnage,” Sony
The best-selling books of the week were not made available from Publishers Weekly.