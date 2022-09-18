Books
Best-selling books of the week ending Sept. 10 according to Publishers Weekly.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “Fairy Tale” by Stephen King (Scribner)
2. “Desperation in Death” by J.D. Robb (St. Martin’s Press)
3. “Clive Cussler’s Hellburner” by Mike Maden (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)
4. “Carrie Soto Is Back” by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine)
5. “All Good People Here” by Ashley Flowers (Bantam)
6. “The Marriage Portrait” by Maggie O’Farrell (Knopf)
7. “Hell and Back” by Craig Johnson (Viking)
8. “The 6:20 Man” by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)
9. “The Ink Black Heart” by Robert Galbraith (Muholland)
10. “Ruination” by Anthony Reynolds (Orbit)
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster)
2. “The Return of the Gods” by Jonathan Cahn (Frontline)
3. “Danielle Walker’s Healthy in a Hurry” by Danielle Walker (Ten Speed)
4. “Breaking History” by Jared Kushner (Broadside)
5. “Dinner in One” by Melissa Clark (Clarkson Potter)
6. “Crisis of Command” by Stuart Scheller (Knox)
7. “The Return” by Dick Morris (Humanix)
8. “The Great Reset” by Alex Jones (Skyhorse Publishing)
9. “Solito” by Javier Zamora (Hogarth)
10. “The Resurrected Jesus” by David Limbaugh and Christen Limbaugh Bloom (Regnery)
Audiobooks
Best-selling books of the week on Audible.com as of Tuesday according to The Associated Press.
FICTION
1. “Fairy Tale” by Stephen King, narrated by Seth Numrich and the author (Simon & Schuster Audio)
2. “Uncharted Waters” by Sally Hepworth, narrated by Candice Moll (Amazon Original Stories)
3. “Desperation in Death” by J. D. Robb, narrated by Susan Ericksen (Macmillan Audio)
4. “The Do-Over” by T L Swan, narrated by CJ Bloom and Sebastian York (Brilliance Audio)
5. “Dragons and Demons” by Kel Kade, narrated by Nick Podehl (Podium Audio)
6. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover, performed by Vanessa Johansson and Amy Landon (Audible Studios)
7. “Reminders of Him” by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Brittany Pressley and Ryan West (Brilliance Audio)
8. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens, narrated by Cassandra Campbell (Penguin Audio)
9. “Mrs. Wickham” by Sarah Page, performed by Jessie Buckley, Johnny Flynn and full cast (Audible Originals)
10. “All Good People Here” by Ashley Flowers, narrated by Brittany Pressley, Karissa Vacker and the author (Random House Audio)
NONFICTION
1. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy, narrated by the author (Simon & Schuster Audio)
2. “Atomic Habits” by James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)
3. “Greenlights” by Matthew McConaughey, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)
4. “Can’t Hurt Me” by David Goggins, narrated by the author and Adam Skolnick (Lioncrest Publishing)
5. “The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F---” by Mark Manson, narrated by Roger Wayne (HarperAudio)
6. “The Art of War” by Sun Tzu, narrated by Aidan Gillen (Audible Studios)
7. “Unf--- Your Brain” by Faith G. Harper, PhD LPC-S ACS ACN, narrated by the author (Blackstone Audio, Inc.)
8. “The Return of the Gods” by Jonathan Cahn, narrated by Lawrence Richardson (Frontline)
9. “The Body Keeps the Score” by Bessel A. van der Kolk, narrated by Sean Pratt (Penguin Audio)
10. “12 Rules for Life” by Jordan B. Peterson, narrated by the author (Random House Canada)
Music
Best-selling singles for the week ending Saturday according to Billboard.com.
TOP TEN
1. “As It Was,” Harry Styles
2. “Bad Habit,” Steve Lacy
3. “Late Night Talking,” Harry Styles
4. “Sunroof,” Nicky Youre and dazy
5. “About Damn Time,” Lizzo
6. “I Like You (A Happier Song),” Post Malone featuring Doja Cat
7. “Super Freaky Girl,” Nicki Minaj
8. “I Ain’t Worried,” OneRepublic
9. “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God),” Kate Bush
10. “You Proof,” Morgan Wallen
COUNTRY
1. “You Proof,” Morgan Wallen
2. “The Kind Of Love We Make,” Luke Combs
3. “Wasted On You,” Morgan Wallen
4. “She Had Me At Heads Carolina,” Cole Swindell
5. “5 Foot 9,” Tyler Hubbard
6. “Last Night Lonely,” Jon Pardi
7. “Something In The Orange,” Zach Bryan
8. “Rock And A Hard Place,” Bailey Zimmerman
9. “Son Of A Sinner,” Jelly Roll
10. “Fall In Love,” Bailey Zimmerman
ITUNES TOP TEN
Top 10 singles in the U.S. on iTunes music charts as of Thursday according to music.apple.com.
1. “Selfish,” PnB Rock
2. “Me Porto Bonito,” Bad Bunny and Chencho Corleone
3. “Bad Habit,” Steve Lacy
4. “Wait For U,” Future featuring Drake and Tems
5. “Jimmy Cooks,” Drake featuring Savage
6. “Tití Me Preguntó,” Bad Bunny
7. “Under the Influence,” Chris Brown
8. “Put It On Me,” YoungBoy Never Broke Again
9. “Freestyle,” Lil Baby
10. “Moscow Mule,” Bad Bunny
SPOTIFY TOP TEN
Top 10 streamed tracks globally on Spotify for the week ending Sept. 8 according to spotifycharts.com.
1. “Quevedo: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 52,” Bizarrap and Quevedo
2. “As It Was,” Harry Styles
3. “Me Porto Bonito,” Bad Bunny and Chencho Corleone
4. “Tití Me Preguntó,” Bad Bunny
5. “La Bachata,” Manuel Turizo
6. “Despechá,” Rosalía
7. “Pink Venom,” BlackPink
8. “I’m Good (Blue),” David Guetta and Bebe Rexha
9. “I Ain’t Worried,” OneRepublic
10. “Efecto,” Bad Bunny
Film
The Top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of Sept. 5 according to the Associated Press.
1. “Minions: The Rise of Gru,” Universal
2. “Jurassic World Dominion,” Universal
3. “The Black Phone,” Universal
4. “Paradise Highway,” Lionsgate
5. “The Lost City,” Paramount
6. “Last Seen Alive,” Redbox
7. “Sonic the Hedgehog 2,” Paramount
8. “Memory” (2022), Universal
9. “Dog” (2022), Warner
10. “Father Stu,” Sony