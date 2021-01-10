Books
Best-selling books of the week ending Jan. 2 according to Publishers Weekly.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett (Riverhead)
2. “The Invisible Life of Addie Larue” by V.E. Schwab (Tor)
3. “The Return” by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central Publishing)
4. “A Time for Mercy” by John Grisham (Doubleday)
5. “Ready Player Two” by Ernest Cline (Ballantine)
6. “Deadly Cross” by James Patterson (Little, Brown)
7. “The Mystery of Mrs. Christie” by Marie Benedict (Sourcebooks Landmark)
8. “Anxious People” by Fredrik Backman (Atria)
9. “Daylight” by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)
10. “Hush-Hush” by Stuart Woods (G.P. Punam’s Sons)
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “A Promised Land” by Barack Obama (Crown)
2. “Greenlights” by Matthew McConaughey (Crown)
3. “Untamed” by Glennon Doyle (Dial)
4. “Forgive What You Can’t Forget” by Lysa TerKeurst (Thomas Nelson)
5. “Caste” by Isabel Wilkerson (Random House)
6. “Modern Comfort Food” by Ina Garten (Clarkson Potter)
7. “The Unofficial Disney Parks Cookbook” by Ashley Craft (Adams)
8. “D&D: Tasha’s Cauldron of Everything” (Wizards of the Coast)
9. “Plant Over Processed” by Andrea Hannemann (Dey Street)
10. “Eat Smarter” by Shawn Stevenson (Little, Brown Spark)
Music
Best-selling singles for the week ending Saturday according to Billboard.com.
TOP TEN
1. “Mood,” 24kGoldn featuring Iann Dior
2. “Positions,” Ariana Grande
3. “Blinding Lights,” the Weeknd
4. “Holy,” Justin Bieber featuring Chance The Rapper
5. “Dynamite,” BTS
6. “Go Crazy,” Chris Brown and Young Thug
7. “Laugh Now Cry Later,” Drake featuring Lil Durk
8. “I Hope,” Gabby Barrett featuring Charlie Puth
9. “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” Mariah Carey
10. “Levitating,” Dua Lipa featuring DaBaby
COUNTRY
1. “I Hope,” Gabby Barrett
2. “Better Together,” Luke Combs
3. “More Than My Hometown,” Morgan Wallen
4. “Starting Over,” Chris Stapleton
5. “I Should Probably Go To Bed,” Dan and Shay
6. “Pretty Heart,” Parker McCollum
7. “Happy Anywhere,” Blake Shelton featuring Gwen Stefani
8. “Champagne Night,” Lady A
9. “Big, Big Plans,” Chris Lane
10. “Forever After All,” Luke Combs
ITUNES TOP TEN
Top 10 singles in the U.S. on iTunes music charts as of Wednesday according to www.itunescharts.net/us/.
1. “Anyone,” Justin Bieber
2. “Bang!” AJR
3. “Blinding Lights,” the Weeknd
4. “Lonely,” Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco
5. “Holy,” Justin Bieber featuring Chance the Rapper
6. “Afterglow,” Ed Sheeran
7. “Levitating,” Dua Lipa featuring DaBaby
8. “I Bet You Wanna Know,” Priscilla Block
9. “Save Your Tears,” the Weeknd
10. “Kings & Queens,” Ava Max
SPOTIFY TOP TEN
Top 10 streamed tracks in the U.S. on Spotify for the week ending Dec. 31 according to spotifycharts.com.
1. “Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree,” Brenda Lee
2. “34+35,” Ariana Grande
3. “Jingle Bell Rock,” Bobby Helms
4. “Mood,” 24kGoldn featuring Iann Dior
5. “Lemonade,” Internet Money featuring Gunna, Don Toliver and NAV
6. “DÁKITI,” Bad Bunny
7. “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” Mariah Carey
8. “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year,” Andy Williams
9. “Positions,” Ariana Grande
10. “Good Days,” SZA
Film
The Top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of Dec. 28 according to the Associated Press.
1. “Honest Thief,” Universal
2. “The War with Grandpa,” Universal
3. “Tenet,” Warner
4. “Love and Monsters,” Paramount
5. “The Informer,” Vertical
6. “Unhinged” (2020), Solstice
7. “Fatman,” Paramount
8. “Alone,” Magnolia
9. “Blumhouse’s The Craft: Legacy,” Sony
10. “The Call” (2020), Paradigm