Books
Best-selling books of the week ending April 23 according to Publishers Weekly.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “Dream Town” by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)
2. “Beautiful” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)
3. “Run, Rose, Run” by Dolly Parton and James Patterson (Little, Brown)
4. “The Investigator” by John Sandford (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)
5. “Kingdom of Bones” by James Rollins (William Morrow)
6. “Sea of Tranquility” by Emily St. John Mandel (Knopf)
7. “What Happened to the Bennetts” by Lisa Scottoline (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)
8. “The Paris Apartment” by Lucy Foley (William Morrow)
9. “The Recovery Agent” by Janet Evanovich (Atria)
10. “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster)
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “Own Your Past Change Your Future” by John Delony (Ramsey)
2. “The Mothers and Daughters of the Bible Speak” by Shannon Bream (Broadside)
3. “Atlas of the Heart” by Brené Brown (Random House)
4. “Half Baked Harvest Every Day” by Tieghan Gerard (Clarkson Potter)
5. “Trump 45” by L.D. Hicks (Post Hill)
6. “The Art of the Batman” by James Field (Abrams)
7. “Welcome to the Universe in 3D” by Neil deGrasse Tyson et al. (Princeton University)
8. “Freezing Order” by Bill Browder (Simon & Schuster)
9. “The 21st Century” (National Geographic)
10. “Things That Matter” by Joshua Becker (WaterBrook)
Audiobooks
Best-selling books of the week as of April 22 according to The Associated Press.
FICTION
1. “My Evil Mother” by Margaret Atwood, narrated by Hillary Huber (Amazon Original Stories)
2. “Dream Town” by David Baldacci, narrated by Edoardo Ballerini and Brittany Pressley (Grand Central Publishing)
3. “Young Rich Widows” by Kimberly Belle, Layne Fargo, Cate Holahan and Vanessa Lillie, performed by Dina Pearlman, Karissa Vacker, Helen Laser and Ariel Blake (Audible Originals)
4. “Reminders of Him” by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Brittany Pressley and Ryan West (Brilliance Audio)
5. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens, narrated by Cassandra Campbell (Penguin Audio)
6. “Run, Rose, Run” by James Patterson and Dolly Parton, narrated by Dolly Parton, Kelsea Ballerini, James Fouhey, Kevin T. Collins, Peter Ganim, Luis Moreno, Soneela Nankani, Ronald Peet, Robert Petkoff, Ella Turenne and Emily Woo Zeller (Little, Brown & Company)
7. “The Golden Couple” by Greer Hendricks and Sarah Pekkanen, narrated by Karissa Vacker and Marin Ireland (Macmillan Audio)
8. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid, narrated by Alma Cuervo, Julia Whelan and Robin Miles (Simon & Schuster Audio)
9. “Beauty and the Baller” by Ilsa Madden-Mills, narrated by Sebastian York and Savannah Peachwood (Brilliance Audio)
10. “Impact Winter” by Travis Beacham, performed by full cast (Audible Originals)
NONFICTION
1. “Atomic Habits” by James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)
2. “Atlas of the Heart” by Brené Brown, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)
3. “Greenlights” by Matthew McConaughey, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)
4. “12 Rules for Life” by Jordan B. Peterson, narrated by the author (Random House Canada)
5. “The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F----,” by Mark Manson, narrated by Roger Wayne (HarperAudio)
6. “If You Tell” by Gregg Olsen, narrated by Karen Peakes (Brilliance Audio)
7. “Real Life, Real Love” by Gia Casey and Raashaun “DJ Envy” Casey, narrated by the authors (Recorded Books)
8. “Can’t Hurt Me” by David Goggins, narrated by the author and Adam Skolnick (Lioncrest Publishing)
9. “The Body Keeps the Score” by Bessel A. van der Kolk, narrated by Sean Pratt (Penguin Audio)
10. “Hello, Molly!” By Molly Shannon and Sean Wilsey, narrated by Molly Shannon (HarperAudio)
Music
Best-selling singles for the week ending Saturday according to Billboard.com.
TOP TEN
1. “As It Was,” Harry Styles
2. “First Class,” Jack Harlow
3. “Heat Waves,” Glass Animals
4. “Big Energy,” Latto
5. “Enemy,” Imagine Dragons with JID
6. “Stay,” The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber
7. “Don’t Think Jesus,” Morgan Wallen
8. “Woman,” Doja Cat
9. “Super Gremlin,” Kodak Black
10. “Ghost,” Justin Bieber
COUNTRY
1. “Don’t Think Jesus,” Morgan Wallen
2. “ ’Til You Can’t,” Cody Johnson
3. “Never Say Never,” Cole Swindell and Lainey Wilson
4. “Doin’ This,” Luke Combs
5. “Wasted On You,” Morgan Wallen
6. “AA,” Walker Hayes
7. “Fancy Like,” Walker Hayes
8. “Beers On Me,” Dierks Bentley, Breland and Hardy
9. “Buy Dirt,” Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan
10. “If I Was A Cowboy,” Miranda Lambert
ITUNES TOP TEN
Top 10 singles in the U.S. on iTunes music charts as of Wednesday according to itunescharts.net/us/.
1. “As It Was,” Harry Styles
2. “First Class,” Jack Harlow
3. “AA,” Walker Hayes
4. “Don’t Think Jesus,” Morgan Wallen
5. “Cold Heart” (PNAU Remix), Elton John and Dua Lipa
6. “Bam Bam,” Camila Cabello featuring Ed Sheeran
7. “ ’Til You Can’t,” Cody Johnson
8. “Big Energy” (Remix), Latto and Mariah Carey featuring DJ Khaled
9. “The Motto,” Tiësto and Ava Max
10. “Wasted On You,” Morgan Wallen
SPOTIFY TOP TEN
Top 10 streamed tracks in the U.S. on Spotify for the week ending April 21 according to spotifycharts.com.
1. “As It Was,” Harry Styles
2. “First Class,” Jack Harlow
3. “Don’t Think Jesus,” Morgan Wallen
4. “Heat Waves” Glass Animals
5. “Industry Baby” Lil Nas X featuring Jack Harlow
6. “Stay,” The Kid Laroi with Justin Bieber
7. “Enemy” (from the series Arcane League of Legends), Imagine Dragons with JID
8. “good 4 u,” Olivia Rodrigo
9. “Super Gremlin,” Kodak Black
10. “Woman,” Doja Cat
Film
The Top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of April 18 according to the Associated Press.
1. “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” Sony
2. “Sing 2,” Universal
3. “Jackass Forever,” Paramount
4. “Marry Me” (2022), Universal
5. “Scream” (2022), Paramount
6. “Ghostbusters: Afterlife,” Sony
7. “The Matrix Resurrections,” Warner
8. “The Cursed” (2022), Decal
9. “Last Looks,” RLJ Entertainment
10. “Death on the Nile,” 20th Century